"It Was Weird": Video Shows 'Mysterious Lights' Hovering Over Las Vegas

The public's fascination with UFO sightings and potential signs of alien life has soared in recent years. The Department of Defense has played a significant role in fueling this public curiosity by sharing videos that show unidentified objects hurtling through the sky.

According to Bloomberg data, the number of news stories across all media outlets featuring "UFO videos" has exponentially jumped since late 2019, with multiple spikes in 2020 and 2021.

The latest footage of what appears to be a UFO, not released by the Pentagon but by a civilian in Las Vegas, shows mysterious lights hovering in the night sky over the metro area last Thursday.

"Often, the bright glow can be traced to parachute flares and perhaps aviation training of some sort. Maybe Nellis Air Force Base, Creech Air Force Base, or even Harry Reid International Airport is involved in some way," KLAS 8 News Now reported.

However, when the local media outlet contacted Nellis, a spokesperson told them, "No training was conducted over the valley the previous night." A Harry Reid airport spokesperson said traffic controllers weren't aware of any activity in the area that would produce a line of lights in the sky.

The person who filmed the mysterious lights spoke with the local media outlet and asked not to be named. He said:

"I've seen tourist helicopters flying around the Strip before, but this was so much bigger and brighter. "At the end there, it looks like a plane might be coming in to land at the (Harry Reid International) airport.

He added:

"It was weird. The lights hung out for about five minutes or so, and then they were gone."

The mysterious lights did appear in an area known for producing some of America's top-secret weapons.