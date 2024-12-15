New Theory: NJ Drone Sightings May Be "Nuclear Sniffers" Following Elevated NYC Radiation Levels

The founder of an aerospace company specializing in military-grade drones published a video on the Chinese social media platform TikTok, sharing his thoughts on the mystery drone sightings in New Jersey. His expert opinion is alarming, leaving many wishing that Paul Krugman's theory about an alien invasion was true instead.

"I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago, who was trying to raise the alarm to the highest levels of our government ... about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on ... that was left over from Ukraine ... and he knew this thing was headed towards the United States," Saxon Aerospace's John Ferguson stated in the video.

He continued: "Everyone knows that this administration is pushing to get into war with Russia."

"Let's back up a few years ... remember when those drones were mysteriously flying across I-70 from Colorado to Nebraska to Kansas and then to Missouri? Well, it was believed that those drones were looking for radioactive material that came up missing in the US," Ferguson noted.

Ferguson then explained the various payloads drones can support, such as laser sensors and optics, and he added, "Drones have no reason to fly at night... Because they don't see shit. Unless you have thermal optics - drones really don't see stuff at night - mapping must be done during the day."

Ferguson then segued into the purported drone sightings in New Jersey, noting, "These drones are not nefarious in intent ... but if they're drones - the only reason they would be flying - and flying that low at night - is because they're trying to smell something on the ground ."

"My belief is that these drones are trying to smell something on the ground - if that's gas leaks or radioactive material - or whatever."

John Ferguson, the CEOof Saxon Aerospace, a manufacturer of manned drones, gives his assessment of all the mysterious drones plaguing New Jersey and other places in America right now. pic.twitter.com/vx299AimAj — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) December 14, 2024

Ferguson's theory was also shared with X user JerseyFutures (account now deleted), a self-proclaimed RF engineer, who speculated, "What you're seeing is American-made HPGe nuclear detector drones..."

Simultaneously, the website Geiger Counter World Map shows counts per minute between 222 and 278 in New York City.

Radiation Exposure Scale...

Google searches for "real-time radiation map" have erupted.

Searches for "dirty bombs" have also erupted.

Meanwhile, these purported drone sightings are happening around Congressional action on counter-drone authorities and expansion... We explained this on Saturday:

NJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law https://t.co/6tLkbDAP8u — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 14, 2024

The mass hysteria surrounding drone sightings appears to have been exaggerated by MSM (Covid-style propaganda) and some on social media for multiple reasons:

Perhaps as a cover for drones with nuclear sniffer sensors seeking to find a potential threat.

Or, could this be a deliberate attempt to scare the nation with a drone psyop in order to push through H.R.8610, the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024?

On Saturday, NJ State Senator Jon Bramnick told NewsNation, "There must be something going on that they can't tell us because they're so fearful of what the public is going to do when they hear what the drones are doing."

JUST IN: NJ State Senator suggests the federal gov. is hiding something so massive involving the drones that they are forced to cover it up in fear of all-out panic from the public.



The comments were made by State Sen. Jon Bramnick on NewsNation.



"There must be something going… pic.twitter.com/77hfXnEkWp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024

Bramnick emphasized: "The Department of Defense has to come clean with the American public."