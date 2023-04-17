Leaked Document Shows American Smart Bombs Are Failing In Ukraine

American-made smart bombs are failing in Ukraine, based on successful Russian electronic jamming measures, according to a Pentagon document connected to alleged leaker Jack Teixeira.

The highly-classified document not only reviews use of effective Russian countermeasures to make the smart bombs ineffective, but also says that in some cases technical problems are resulting in failure to detonate.

A Biden administration defense aid program has involved sending the Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER) to Ukraine in order to turn unguided bombs into GPS guided "smart bombs" capable of hitting targets over 50 miles away.

According to Politico:

A larger problem is that Russia is using GPS jamming to interfere with the weapons’ targeting process, according to the slide and a separate person familiar with the issue who’s not in the U.S. government. American officials believe Russian jamming is causing the JDAMs, and at times other American weapons such as guided rockets, to miss their mark. "I do think there may be concern that the Russians may be jamming the signal used to direct the JDAMs, which would answer why these munitions are not performing in the manner expected and how they perform in other war zones," said Mick Mulroy, a former Pentagon official and retired CIA officer.

The document mentions that "1,000 arming lanyards" were approved for Ukrainian forces, suggesting that over 1,000 of the smart bomb kits will be sent.

Far from being the 'game changer' that Kiev hoped for, other major US-provided systems are failing as well. The leaked Pentagon documents elsewhere make mention of M270 and HIMARs rockets being thwarted by Russian forces' GPS jamming tactics. Some documents among the trove of leaks have consistently shown that Ukraine's military is generally beset by ammunition and weapons shortages, despite the billions in defense aid pledged from the West.