Mounting Boeing Delays Suggest Trump Won't Fly In New Air Force One

Aerospace giant Boeing warned earlier this year that supply chain snarls, persistent inflation, and workforce challenges have impacted the construction timeline of two new Air Force One presidential aircraft.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that continued delays indicate President-elect Donald Trump will not get to fly in the new Boeing 747s during his second term, with the latest projections targeting 2029 or later.

Trump is frustrated with the delays. Here's more from WSJ:

Frustrated with the delays, Trump raised the project with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg when the two men spoke by phone in November. As he prepares to return to the White House, Trump has repeatedly asked advisers about the status of Boeing's work. Boeing used to be a great American company, he has told aides, according to people briefed on the discussions. What happened to them? Trump has asked.

In 2018, during President-elect Trump's first term, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two new 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One. The aircraft were supposed to be delivered by the end of this year.

Ted Colbert, head of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, spoke with Fox Bussiness in July, revealing that supply chain, inflation, workforce, and other challenges in building the airplanes pushed out delivery timelines.

"Our team is fighting through a very, very challenging program – two very complex airplanes," Colbert said at the time, adding, "We've done a ton of investment in our workforce and training, efficiency, work on the factory floor."

In 2023, the Biden administration decided to reverse Trump's decision to switch to a red, white, and blue scheme, from the current white with two shades of blue, a design that dates back to the Kennedy administration.

"The delay is startling given that Boeing isn't building the planes from scratch," WSJ noted.