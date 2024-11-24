Mysterious Drone Swarms Detected Over UK Airbases Hosting US Stealth Jets

The growing presence of mysterious drone swarms at or near US military bases has become a significant cause for concern. Reports suggest these unmanned aerial systems have now been spotted over British military installations.

The Guardian reports that drone swarms have been spotted over three UK airbases: RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk between last Wednseday and Friday.

The US 48th Fighter Wing is stationed at RAF Lakenheath. This base is home to the only F-15 wing in Europe, which includes two F-15E Strike Eagle squadrons and two F-35A Lightning II squadrons.

A spokesperson for USAF in Europe said it is unclear if the drones were "considered hostile." The spokesperson did not say if any counter-drone technologies were used during the incident but said the USAF retains "the right to protect" installations.

"We can confirm that small unmanned aerial systems [UASs] were spotted in the vicinity of and over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell between 20 and 22 November. The number of UASs fluctuated and they ranged in size [and] configuration. "The UASs were actively monitored and installation leaders determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents or critical infrastructure. "To protect operational security, we do not discuss our specific force protection measures but retain the right to protect the installation. We continue to monitor our airspace and are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets," the spokesperson said.

The UK incident came just days after a drone swarm on Tuesday in Morris County, New Jersey, caused alarm because it was down the street from the military research and manufacturing facility Picatinny Arsenal.

There have been other reports of drone swarms across some of America's most sensitive national security sites, including Langley Air Force Base on Virginia's shoreline late last year.