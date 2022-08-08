New Patent May Reveal Russia's Next-Generation Bomber Design

New patent details have emerged of what could be the first basic design concept behind Russia's next-generation stealth bomber intended by Moscow to replace the aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft, according to The War Zone.

The patent drawings show what appears to be technology related to an engine intake duct awarded to Russian aerospace and defense company Tupolev. It may provide the first glimpse at the company's long-in-development PAK DA stealth bomber.

"The intake is shown from the front, top, and side. But most interesting is the aircraft in which the intake is incorporated. While it's worth noting that the plane design depicted is not described as the PAK DA, it's certainly in keeping with semi-official and unofficial reports of the bomber's general design," The War Zone said.

Based on the drawings, the shape of the aircraft appears similar to the U.S. Air Force's B-2 Spirit. We noted last year that "the strategic bomber race is on..." Here's a side-by-side comparison of both bombers.

A source familiar with PAK DA's development recently told Russian news outlet TASS that the long-range bomber will be assembled in 2023.

"Currently, the experimental model is being built. The demonstration model will be ready by 2023," the source said.

They also said, "the subsonic PAK DA will be armed with hypersonic weapons. Besides, its flight will be aided by drones."

Yesterday, a possible depiction of PAK DA got some attention. The figures stem from a patent. While it might not be interesting for most people I was getting curious about the patent itself. So a short summary of what the patent explains/what I understood (using Chrome Translate) https://t.co/NmRBboIwKp — F: нет войне (@F22124509) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the public unveiling of the USAF's next stealth bomber could be later this year.