Parody Becomes Reality: Babylon Bee Predicts Gender Bender Friendly Military Recruitment

A year ago, The Babylon Bee wanted to help the US military promote its new recruitment efforts with a stunning and brave commercial advocating for more diversity and inclusion in combat.

Now, it appears that the US Navy among other branches is taking parody and turning it into reality.

Surely the Navy's latest drag queen digital representatives will be enough to secure the number of volunteers needed to shore up the military's waning numbers.

They just needed the Bee to show them how it's done...