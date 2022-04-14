Russia Alleges More Cross-Border Attacks, Threatens Strikes On "Decision-Making Centers"

Not for the first time, Russia is alleging that Ukrainian forces have conducted a cross-border attack on Russian territory, however Kiev has rejected the claims, saying they are intended to stoke "anti-Ukrainian" sentiment among Putin's domestic population.

"The village of Spodaryushino, near the border with Ukraine, had been shelled by Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said in a statement on Telegram," CNN cited the Russian official as saying. Moscow is threatening retaliation by striking "decision-making centers".

Ukraine war file image

No casualties were reported, but the governor said residents in the villages of Bezymeno and Spodaryushino had to be evacuated due to "shelling from the Ukrainian side" - which resulted in damage to buildings and residential property.

It comes days after Russia alleged a cross-border strike conducted by helicopters, which Russian authorities are now investigating.

"On April 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation. Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least 6 air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo, Klimovsky district, Bryansk region," a government statement said.

In response to the alleged cross-border incidents aimed at Russians, the Kremlin is threating retaliation by hitting "decision-making centers" - which would include the capital of Kiev, due to what Russia says are "attempts of sabotage and strikes" on its territory. Each side continued to accuse the other of seeking to stage "provocations".

For example, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council issued a firm denial of the latest charges that it's conducting attacks against Russian territory: "Thus, as of April 14, there have been several 'terrorist attacks' on the Russian border, in which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence groups," the statement said.