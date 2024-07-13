Russia Initiates Call With Pentagon After NATO Offered Ukraine 'Irreversible' Membership Path

In a rare positive development, the heads of the US and Russian militaries have held a rare phone call in an effort to deescalate tensions. But Moscow is livid at certain recent developments and pledges from the West.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov for the second time in less than a month. The call was initiated by Moscow just after the close of the NATO summit hosted by Biden in Washington this week.

A Pentagon readout said Austin "emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine," deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told a briefing.

The two sides had been quiet since a call in March 2023, but communications have been picking up, after a June 25th call which reestablished communications.

But Russia likely registered its anger at the NATO summit committing to an "irreversible path" for Ukraine's NATO membership. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg still admitted in will be a very long path, as much as ten years or more.

He said in a CBS News interview days ago: "Well, no one has said exactly 10 years but- but- but it's obvious that it is a very serious issue to bring in Ukraine. Because Ukraine is now a country at war."

"Ukraine has been attacked by- by Russia. So the most important thing we should do is to step up our support to Ukraine to ensure that Ukraine prevails," he continued. "That's a precondition for any future membership for Ukraine."

According to The Hill, another recent issue which has roiled Russia and was likely conveyed by Belousov to Austin, is seen in the following:

What’s more, NATO has backed Ukraine’s push for more latitude in its use of Western-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia, with the United Kingdom announcing it would allow Kyiv to hit targets over Russian borders with British-provided long-range missiles.

There's also the US decision to deploy long-range missiles to Europe in violation of the previously in place INF treaty, which the US pulled out of in 2019. The missiles are expected to be deployed to Germany soon.

this week, 32 nato members agreed to pledge support for an “irreversible path” for future ukraine membership



on everyone's minds: another trump election will almost certainly reverse ithttps://t.co/Z4VXSBKgHZ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 12, 2024

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned this could make Germany or other places in Europe a target: "There has always been a paradoxical situation: the United States has deployed a variety of missiles of different ranges in Europe, which are traditionally aimed at our country," he said, and warned: "Accordingly, our country designated European locations as targets for our missiles."