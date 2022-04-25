Russia Ramps Up Attacks On Ukraine Rail Lines To Thwart NATO Arms Shipments

The Russian military is ramping up efforts to thwart Western arms deliveries into Ukraine, on Monday striking at least six railway stations and facilities. In a statement late in the day the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed it attacked the locations, including taking out train tracks and transport lines, as they were being used "to supply Ukrainian forces with foreign weapons," according to state RIA.

Earlier in the day Ukrainian Railways authority head Oleksander Kamyshin had confirmed that five of the stations were hit, saying there were at this point uknown numbers of casualties, during what was described as an "unusually long" continuous air raid that lasted a reported two hours Monday morning.

File image: Ukrainian military transport train, via MilitaryImages.net

Ukraine's military command saw it as part of ongoing Russian efforts to completely disable the country's military transport infrastructure, specifically with an eye on foreign arms transfers as what the Kremlin previously dubbed "legitimate targets". Kiev and the UN have also condemned attacks on civilians and vital civilian transport at a time of unprecedented numbers of internally displaced war refugees.

According to The Guardian:

Kamyshin said one of the attacks took place at about 8.30am in Krasne, near Lviv in western Ukraine, at what the governor of the region described as a “traction substation” that handled power supply to other lines. He said emergency workers were at the scene. Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the regional government in Lviv, said that during the attack Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems destroyed another missile fired at the region.

A follow-up Ukrainian military statement posted to social media alerted the public that the Russians "are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions."

There were prior attacks on train stations by Russia during the opening days of this month, but also against other infrastructure seen as having a dual civilian and military use, including power plants and oil refineries.

Very likely these efforts to disrupt and destroy arms shipments will only ramp up, potentially brining Russia and NATO into more direct confrontation. On Monday the hugely provocative words of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are being widely reported wherein he said just after his trip to Kiev where alongside Secretary Blinken he met President Zelensky face-to-face that Washington has an aim to weaken Russia.

Unverified social media photograph showing train station near Lviv after attack.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," the Pentagon chief said. "It has already lost a lot of military capability, and a lot of its troops quite frankly" - he added, speaking of the Russian military.