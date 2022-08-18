print-icon
Russia Shows Off Robo-Dog With RPG At Military Convention

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 - 07:20 PM

Russia displayed new and experimental technologies at its annual defense convention at the Patriot Center near Moscow. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an opening speech at the Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2022 on Tuesday, organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense, and said that over "28,000 modern samples of military and dual-use products" are being showcased by approximately 1,500 Russian manufacturers to defense officials from 72 countries. 

In the speech, Putin continued:

"We are ready to offer our allies and partners the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, from warplanes to drones. These guns are in demand among military professionals all over the world for their reliability, quality, and most importantly, their high efficiency. Almost all of them have been used many times in real military operations."

One of the most modern types of weapons that Putin was referring to appears to be an intelligent four-legged robo-dog wielding an RPG-26 rocket launcher on its back. 

Videos of Russian engineering company Intellect Machine's M-81 robotic system roaming the convention center floors with a rocket launcher went viral on social media. 

This would not be the first time the West's adversaries have displayed a robo-dog for war. Last month, a video surfaced on social media of a Chinese robot dog by Hangzhou-based company Unitree Robotics with a machine gun mounted on its back. 

Here are the other weapons displayed at the defense convention that wraps up on Sunday:

