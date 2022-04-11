Russian Military Says It Successfully Destroyed S-300 Systems Provided By EU State

Russia has said its forces have destroyed S-300 anti-air defense systems which were recently transferred to Ukraine by a European state. This after long ago warning that any external weapons shipments to Kiev would be deemed a "legitimate target" and that external backers providing the shipments would be held responsible.

"Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday Russian Kalibr missiles destroyed on Sunday four S-300 launchers concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, hitting 25 Ukrainian soldiers in the attack," Al Jazeera writes, citing Russian state sources.

Slovakia even released footage showing an S-300 mobile system departing a military facility.

The Russian statement didn't specify the outside European country from which the S-300 system originated, but within the past days it was widely reported that Slovakia was donating S-300 missiles to Ukraine. The White House had followed by announcing it would be replacing Slovakia's supplies with Patriot missiles.

There's also the possibility that Ukraine had received anti-air systems from other countries possessing S-300s, albeit without any public announcement. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on whether the Russian statements are accurate, but later issued denials of the Russian claims alongside its backer Slovakia.

According to further details by USA Today:

About two dozen Ukrainian troops were also hit by the strike, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Monday. The statement said Ukraine had received the technology from an unnamed European country. Konashenkov’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.

Slovakia has since called the Russian claims a "hoax" and part of battlefield propaganda:

Full statement from Slovakia's Prime Minister. Russia claimed to hit 4 S-300 launchers near Dnipro, which were given to Ukraine by a "European country" (presumably Slovakia). https://t.co/iHqYrMj8Zj — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 11, 2022

Last week, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed: “I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided Ukraine with an air-defense system S-300. The Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under Russia’s aggression," according to the statement.

If confirmed that one or more S-300s were taken out, it's likely that any further such major weapons transfers from the West will be done more quietly - as opposed to the very public way in which these deals are being announced.