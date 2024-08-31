South China Sea Flashpoint: Philippines Accuses China Of "Intentionally Ramming" Coast Guard Vessel

Tensions are rising in the highly contested South China Sea, where China's increasing aggression towards the Philippines could be pushing the world dangerously closer to a potential flashpoint for the next major conflict.

In a press conference, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela showed footage of Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5202 intentionally ramming the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Tarriela said the Magbanua was initially surrounded by several Chinese maritime forces and militia vessels "in different areas that are proximate to the anchored Philippine Coast Guard vessel."

It's important to note that the Philippines and China accused each other of ramming each other's vessels. That's how Western corporate media outlets penned their notes on the incident this morning.

Chinese state-run Global Times wrote on X that it was actually the Philippine ship that "deliberately rammed into the Chinese ship 5205 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner."

At 12:06 on Saturday, the Philippine ship 9701 deliberately rammed into the Chinese ship 5205 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, causing a collision for which the Philippines bears full responsibility: China Coast Guard https://t.co/XwSmcUIPYR pic.twitter.com/my0SqdHrA9 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 31, 2024

Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, warned on X...

#Americans, #China is trying to start a war at #SabinaShoal or some other location in the #SouthChinaSea. That war, if it comes, will be fought on our soil as #Chinese operatives launch attacks on infrastructure and military installations. Be ready to defend your communities. https://t.co/1FOaAGSaBC — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) August 31, 2024

The lessons from past trigger points of conflicts should serve as a cautionary tale for Washington politicians. Political elites in Washington must de-escalate the situation or risk another war as conflicts rage in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.