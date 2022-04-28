Stinger Missile Production Hit With Delays, Raytheon CEO Warns

Stinger shoulder-fired missiles are in short supply, and increased production might not come online for a few years, Raytheon Technologies Corporation revealed in a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

Robert Spingarn from Melius Research asked Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes: "Will the Army replace the current 1,400 stingers that were sent to Ukraine?"

Hayes replied Raytheon is "currently producing stingers for an international customer, but we have a very limited stock of material for stinger production."

The CEO added, "DoD hasn't bought a stinger in about 18 years. And some of the components are no longer commercially available, and so we're going to have to go out and redesign some of the electronics in the missile of the seeker head."

Hayes said it's "going to take us a little bit of time" to ramp up production and doesn't expect DoD to place large replenishment orders for stingers until 2023 or 2024.

BREAKING: Raytheon Technologies says it cannot quickly make new Stinger missiles, which the US has been sending to Ukraine. CEO Greg Hayes says the company must redesign electronics in the missile and seeker. "That's going to take us a little bit of time." — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) April 26, 2022

In the past two months, the US has sent more than1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. With stingers in limited production, this could be problematic for the West if the conflict in Ukraine broadens.

The Army recently sent out a request for a next-generation infrared homing surface-to-air missile with plans to award a contract in the 2Q23, though the new missiles won't be fielded until 2028.