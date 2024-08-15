Taliban Flexes US Weapons In Military Parade, Left Behind By Biden-Harris' Botched Afghan Exit

The Biden-Harris administration's poor planning and execution in Afghanistan resulted in the botched withdrawal that killed 13 US service members, left Americans stranded, and allowed billions of dollars in US military equipment to flow into the hands of the Taliban terror group.

Since the Afghan government's collapse in August 2021 under Biden-Harris, the war-torn nation (thank you, Bush/Cheney), landlocked in the Middle East, has once again become a safe haven for terrorism. The chaotic withdrawal allowed Taliban fighters to commandeer Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, armored Humvees, and 600,000 weapons, including grenade launchers, machine guns, and rifles.

President Biden’s memory is worse than we thought:



“The truth is, I’m the only President this century…this decade that doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did.”



The American people will never forget the horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan that claimed… pic.twitter.com/MQ0bkN11So — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 28, 2024

There has been zero accountability from President Biden or Vice President Kalama Harris over these colossal failures. Even to the extent that Biden made the stunning claim during the presidential debate in June that he was "the only president this century" and "this decade" that did not have any troops "dying anywhere in the world."

Biden claims he’s the only President this Century…this Decade doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the World.

Guess there’s no chance he could name those that died at Abby gate or the three soldiers that died in FEBRUARY!

Those poor Gold Star Families. pic.twitter.com/sZR5JuDO32 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Americans might get fired up after learning that Taliban fighters have showcased all of Biden-Harris' gifts from the botched exit in a massive military parade, marking the third anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan.

JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024

NEW: The Taliban held a military parade at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan with the US military equipment they stole after the disastrous Biden-Harris withdrawal.



The Taliban was celebrating the third anniversary of taking over the former US air base as they trolled the US with… pic.twitter.com/UUuANxX4UO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 14, 2024

Taliban organized a massive military parade at Bagram Military Base on the 3rd anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Military equipment left by the U.S. forces everywhere. pic.twitter.com/fvcU3qCXWk — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 14, 2024

The Taliban just held a military parade with our equipment that was left during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.



Kamala was the “last person in the room” when the decisions were made regarding the withdrawal.



Around $7B worth of equipment was left.



Kamala is responsible… pic.twitter.com/Adhfjb1e41 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2024

What were those gifts?

List of equipment we left in Afghanistan:



- 12,000 humvees

- 42,000 trucks

- 1,000 armored vehicles

- 78 planes/helicopters

- 350,000 rifles

- 16,000 night vision goggles

- 160,000 radios

- much more



We destroyed some, but most of it we left for the Taliban to use and/or sell. https://t.co/aZVKqzoXF8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 14, 2024

Here's what X users are saying:

"If this doesn't raise your BP and your temperature, then you don't realize what the Biden/Harris Administration did: they have made the Taliban a 21st century kinetic warfare force," one X user said.

Another person said, "The Democrat’s presidential nominee made it possible for this Taliban parade to happen. Yes, those are our vehicles and weapons, left behind by Biden/Harris."

Harris' presidential campaign has been running far from her 3.5-year toxic track record as VP, with elderly Biden guiding rudderless foreign policy that has led the world to the brink of war.

The Biden-Harris duo has little to show for their time in office. Even White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could not name one of Harris' accomplishments.

The White House can't name a single accomplishment of Vice President Harris.



She's the most unpopular vice president in history, oversaw the worst border crisis ever, and stood by while Americans were crushed by high prices.



It's a record of failure and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/niq1VSeYsn — Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) August 13, 2024

All Harris needs to do - is continue to avoid all press conferences and hide under the cloak of far-left corporate media that has launched a massive info war to convince the American people the person who pushed terrible economic, domestic, and foreign policy is the best choice in November.