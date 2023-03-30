print-icon
print-icon

Two Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash In Kentucky

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Reuters reported that two US Army HH-60 Black Hawk assault helicopters collided during a training exercise near the Kentucky-Tennessee border on Wednesday night, resulting in casualties.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted last night. 

The helicopters were from the 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell and the Army's only air assault division. The unit confirmed, "two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties." 

Here's an update from the local police: 

A few images of the incident area have surfaced on Twitter. 

Further information about the crash, such as the number of soldiers onboard the helicopters, was not immediately available.  

0
Loading...