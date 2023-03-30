Two Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash In Kentucky

Reuters reported that two US Army HH-60 Black Hawk assault helicopters collided during a training exercise near the Kentucky-Tennessee border on Wednesday night, resulting in casualties.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities after two US Army HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed



📌#TriggCounty | #Kentucky



Currently, Multiple authorities and other agencies are on the scene to the collision of Two U.S Army HH60 Blackhawk helicopters, which occurred during a routine… pic.twitter.com/zNHDTnKA4x — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 30, 2023

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted last night.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

The helicopters were from the 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell and the Army's only air assault division. The unit confirmed, "two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties."

Here's an update from the local police:

BREAKING: Two Black Hawk helicopters have crashed in Trigg Co., KY leaving multiple soldiers from 101st Airborne Division dead. Happened after 10pm in Cadiz off Route 68 & Old Canton Pk. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/Z7NXF6Dhv4 — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) March 30, 2023

A few images of the incident area have surfaced on Twitter.

Two HH60 Black Hawk military helicopters crashed in Kentucky while on a training flight.



According to media reports, nine people died.



The reasons for the crash are still unknown.



-The New York Times pic.twitter.com/si4iVsZU19 — MARIA (@its_maria012) March 30, 2023

Further information about the crash, such as the number of soldiers onboard the helicopters, was not immediately available.