The primary fighter jet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been grounded over malfunctioning ejection seats that could leave UK airspace defenseless, reported Daily Mail.

The Eurofighter Typhoon -- developed by a consortium of European defense manufacturers -- was grounded this week over fears that the ejector seats don't work.

All 'non-essential' Typhoon flights were grounded as crews diagnosed the problem.

"The RAF Typhoons are tasked with protecting the airspace of the United Kingdom and the Falkland Islands, at a time of heightened tensions with Russia," Daily Mail said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who recently agreed to resign) was spotted in a cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet...