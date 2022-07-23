print-icon
UK Halts 'Non-Essential Flights' Of Typhoon Fighter Jet Over Faulty Ejector Seats

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 23, 2022 - 12:45 PM

The primary fighter jet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) has been grounded over malfunctioning ejection seats that could leave UK airspace defenseless, reported Daily Mail

The Eurofighter Typhoon -- developed by a consortium of European defense manufacturers -- was grounded this week over fears that the ejector seats don't work. 

All 'non-essential' Typhoon flights were grounded as crews diagnosed the problem.

"The RAF Typhoons are tasked with protecting the airspace of the United Kingdom and the Falkland Islands, at a time of heightened tensions with Russia," Daily Mail said. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who recently agreed to resign) was spotted in a cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet... 

