US Army Grounds Aviators After Two Mid-Air Crashes, Killing 12 Soldiers

After the tragic loss of 12 soldiers in two mid-air helicopter accidents in Alaska and Kentucky within the past month, the US Army immediately grounded aviation units for training.

"The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training," the Army said in a statement, according to AP News.

"The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel," Army Chief of Staff James McConville said of the decision to ground flight units for training.

The order comes after two Apache helicopters in Alaska collided on Thursday, killing three soldiers and injuring one. About 30 days before that, nine soldiers were killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, operated by the 101st Airborne Division, crashed during a nighttime training mission near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Army stressed that while the latest crash and the one in Kentucky remain under investigation, "there is no indication of any pattern between the two mishaps."