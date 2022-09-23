US Marine: "I Didn't Join The Military To Fight For Taiwan"

Authored by 13-year military veteran Dan McKnight,

Are you ready to go to war to "protect" a place, thousands of miles away from our nation, which we have no treaty alliance with and no overriding national interest? I’m not talking about Ukraine, even though we continue to pump that country full of billions of dollars in weapons and supplies in a proxy war against Russia.

I’m talking about Taiwan, located off the coast of China in the Pacific Ocean. Joe Biden just promised to defend it with the full military might of the United States. When I joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and later the Idaho Army National Guard, I signed up to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights—not Taipei.

Here’s the story.

After the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949, and Chairman Mao consolidated the rule of the Communist Party in Beijing, a small collection of anti-communists flew the coop and established themselves on the island of Formosa, about 100 miles from the mainland.

That’s where they’ve been ever since, developing from a military dictatorship to a parliamentary democracy with two major parties. One wants closer integration with Beijing, the other wants full independence. Both Taipei and Beijing claim to be the legitimate government of all of China.

In the 1970s, our government normalized relations with the Chinese mainland, and de-recognized the "Republic of China" in Taiwan, severing diplomatic relations and abrogating a defense pact.

For over 40 years since then our foreign policy has been guided by "strategic ambiguity." We recognize there is "One China," but that there’s some creases we’d like to see ironed out peacefully and without violence.

That’s why Nancy Pelosi’s visit last month to the island was so explosive. It was a high-level American leader playing recklessly with our diplomacy for the cameras. Now on Sunday, when 60 Minutes asked President Biden...

"…to be clear, sir, U.S. forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?" "Yes," he answered.

You don’t get any clearer than that.

The administration has attempted to walk back the statement, and claims there’s been no change to "strategic ambiguity." This is the third or fourth time the White House communications department has had to "correct" the commander in chief about our relationship with Taiwan.

So who’s actually guiding policy in our country? It’s not Joe Biden and his rapidly decking cognitive abilities. It’s the War Party, the same group that’s been dictating U.S. foreign policy for over seventy years.

That includes Republicans like Mitt Romney too. That carpetbagger just voted for a new bill slithering through Congress called the "Taiwan Policy Act," which among other things will give the island $6,500,000,000 in military aid.

"We’re doing something that’s highly provocative and bellicose," Romney said, not to disparage but to praise the legislation. Then there’s Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, as faux conservative as they come. She says the American people have to fight for Taiwan and Ukraine on behalf of "international democracy."

You know what I call that? Globalism.

Our soldiers are not cannon fodder for these imperial, one-world government schemes. They’re patriotic men and women who committed their lives to protect and defend our liberties and our borders.

I say let the Chinese, on the mainland and on Formosa, work out their own problems in their own neighborhood while we Americans focus on building the strongest and freest economy in the world. That’s America First.

But I’m not in charge.

Left to their own devices, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney, and Marsha Blackburn will start World War III and try to fight Russia and China at the same time. They’ll destroy our country and leave us to pick through the rubble.

That’s why you need to stop them.

