US Military Aircraft Crashes In Eastern Mediterranean

A US military aorcraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Friday night, the US European Command (EUCOM) announced on Saturday. The military aircraft was conducting a 'training operation' in the region at the time of the incident.

EUCOM said the military aircraft "suffered a mishap and went down." There was no additional information regarding how many souls were on board, aircraft type, or what caused the "mishap."

"However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training, and there are no indications of hostile activity," EUCOM said, adding, "Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time."

Multiple X users cited the flight tracking website Flightradar24, which shows the possible location of the crash landing of the aircraft as military search and rescue planes have been circling the skies.

One X user provided possible audio of an air traffic controller in the region that said the downed aircraft might be a helicopter.

According to the geopolitical intelligence website Stratfor, the US military has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the eastern Mediterranean.

