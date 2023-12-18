US Military Faces 'Mutiny' Of Enlisted Gen-Zers As TikTok Virus Spreads

Gen-Zers in the civilian world have already taken to the Chinese social media platform 'TikTok' to blast Washington and the military-industrial complex that they will not fight America's endless wars. Even enlisted Gen-Zers are bashing the military amid a worsening recruitment crisis while neocon warmongers in the White House drag the world closer to World War III.

A new report from DailyMail shows a number of enlisted TikTokers, with millions of followers, are bashing the military as a morale crisis spreads like a virus across the ranks.

Military influencer Anthony Laster posted a video that emphasized the Army life is now for him: "Privacy, The Pay Sucks, Sh***y Food, Disrespectful Leadership, NO SLEEP!" The video was viewed more than 600,000 times.

Laster has more than a million followers on TikTok. His negative press on military life leaves a terrible impression on recruits.

"Politicians from both sides have concerns about the platform's links with China and accuse it of pushing subversive anti-US propaganda," DailyMail pointed out.

Another TikToker told thousands of followers not to join the military.

Here's another TikToker.

And another...

DailyMail spoke with a defense official who said:

"DoD Components are required to review and approve non-official mobile applications for use on government-issued devices. "The DoD never authorized the use of TikTok, and several organizations have already banned its download onto its mobile devices. Users are required to sign a user agreement when the device is issued. "The agreement informs them of the proper device use requirements and their responsibilities for the appropriate use and download of unmanaged applications. Additionally, all DoD personnel are required to take the Annual Cyber Awareness Challenge which has modules specific to mobile devices, social media, and geolocation capabilities."

The official added:

"DoD Mobile Application policy requires DOD Components to review and prohibit the use of applications that pose potential risk. DoD is currently updating its mobile application security policy to establish a process for prohibiting the installation of any application that DoD believes is inappropriate to be downloaded to a government device as well."

In some cases, warfare has shifted from destroying men and military machinery to paralyzing and controlling the mind.

According to the military publication Defstrat, the sixth domain of warfare is cognitive warfare. The Chinese understand cognitive warfare exceptionally well with the TikTok virus spreading through America's military, which comes amid a worsening recruitment crisis. Meanwhile, radical neocons in the White House are gunning for World War III.