US Strike Eliminates Senior Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Leader In Syria

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

A U.S. military drone strike has killed a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaeda-aligned group in Syria, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in an Aug. 23 statement.

The strike targeted Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, a prominent figure within the group’s Shura Council responsible for overseeing terrorist activities from Syria, per the announcement.

Hurras al-Din is a Syria-based force aligned with al-Quaeda that shares the terror group’s objective of attacking American and Western interests, CENTCOM said.

Al-Makki was riding a motorcycle when the precision strike hit, ending his long-standing role in the region’s jihadist networks, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The operation highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to eliminating threats posed by terrorist organizations in the Middle East, particularly those aligned with al-Qaeda.

“CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability,” Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

In recent weeks, U.S. forces have also engaged in multiple operations against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. On Aug. 22 and 23, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed several Houthi-controlled missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that posed a direct threat to U.S. and coalition forces, as well as commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

These actions underscore the heightened state of alert in the region, particularly in light of growing concerns over potential Iranian attacks.

The Pentagon recently bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional forces in response to intelligence suggesting that Iran and its proxies might launch significant attacks on Israel and U.S. interests. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia are among the reinforcements sent to the region.

“We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks, which is why, again, we have increased our force posture and capabilities in the region, even in just the last few days,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier this month.

The deployment of additional U.S. military assets aims to deter aggression and boost defense capabilities for Israel amid escalating regional tensions. The potential for a broader conflict has increased following the assassinations of high-profile figures in the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas terrorist groups, fueling fears of a widening confrontation involving Iran.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Aug. 22 to discuss the ongoing exchanges of fire on the Israel–Lebanon border and the escalating threat from Iran and its proxies.

Austin emphasized that the United States is closely monitoring attack planning by Iran and its allied groups, ensuring that U.S. forces are well-positioned to defend Israel and protect American personnel and facilities across the region.