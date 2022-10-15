Watch: Navy Seals In Helicopter Swoop Down On Yacht In Newport Beach

The stunning video you're about view isn't members of the US Navy Seals commandeering a Russian yacht or one belonging to a drug kingpin of the Sinaloa Cartel but instead conducting a demonstration in Newport Beach, California, for a fundraising event.

TMZ said Navy Seals demonstrated a maritime fast rope exercise onto a yacht in Newport Beach as part of a SEAL Future Foundation fundraising dinner that was held at Lido Marina Village.

Onlookers around the marina were in shock, as many had no idea Navy Seals boarding a yacht, guns drawn, was merely an exercise for the fundraising event.

"Of course, those in the Marina who might not have been privy to the demonstration were probably dumbfounded ... you hear commotion from onlookers who clearly think this is some sort of raid," TMZ said.

Here's a raw video of the exercise that looks like a Michael Bay war film.