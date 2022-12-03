Watch: Russia Conducts Monster Of Missile Test In Kazakhstan

Russia has successfully test-launched a monster of a weapon system, identified as a new anti-missile defense platform under the national Aerospace Forces, at its Sary Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan.

"The anti-missile defense system is in service with the Aerospace Forces and is designed to protect against air and space attacks," the defense ministry said in a statement. However, the statement didn't specifically name the missile that was tested.

"The new missile defense system, after a series of tests, confirmed its inherent characteristics, and combat crews successfully completed the task, hitting the conditional target with the specified accuracy," said the head of the Aerospace Forces’ anti-missile defense unit, Major General Sergei Grabchuk.

Moscow has previously confirmed it is strengthening its missile defense capability surrounding the capital of Moscow, and has been conducting a series of tests with an aim of upgrading air defense of national territory.

There's speculation that Thursday's test launch in neighboring Kazakhstan was the S-500, previously identified by the Kremlin as the next generation anti-air system to defend Russian cities.

Footage published by the Russian MoD appeared to show a huge rocket...

In recent years, Russia has sought to show off to the world its growing arsenal of hypersonics as well, producing some stunning footage. The West has meanwhile accused Moscow of using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.

Fox News has recently reported that "Russia is looking to add more sophisticated weaponry to its stocks and ordered 'several dozen' Tsirkon hypersonic missiles this fall," citing state media sources. "The order is reportedly set to be fulfilled by the end of 2023 and comes after the Kremlin order a 'batch of Tsirkons' during the summer of 2021."