print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Russian Troops Start Training On Counter-FPV Kamikaze Drone Evasion Techniques

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024 - 04:50 PM

Long before the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in Eastern Europe, this video sent shockwaves through the intelligence world. It provided the most accurate forecast of first-person view (FPV) drones being weaponized and transformed into kamikaze swarms. 

With that forecast becoming a stark reality for the soldiers of Ukraine and Russia, killing each other not just with bullets and missiles, war footage posted on X in recent times shows how war has quickly changed:

Traditional countermeasures such as drone radio signal jammers that disrupt the GPS or control signals of the drones, GPS spoofers, or high-energy lasers are too costly and not easily deployable on the modern battlefield. Perhaps the ole' shotgun equipped with buckshot shells might do the trick, or even a shovel, as cheap counter-drone tech. 

On the other hand, X user Visegrád 24 posted what appears to be new footage of Russian troops conducting field training exercises to defend against FPV attacks.

"War is changing quickly. Russian soldiers have started training on FPV drone evasion techniques," said Visegrád 24. 

Here's what X users are saying: 

Maybe skeet shooting is the best practice. 

Let's return to the FPV drones that could be weaponized Stateside and attack soft targets. This is a massive threat given the Biden-Harris administration rolled out the red carpet to at least 1.7 million illegal aliens deemed 'potential national security threats' into the country. 

0
Loading...