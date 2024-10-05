Watch: Russian Troops Start Training On Counter-FPV Kamikaze Drone Evasion Techniques

Long before the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in Eastern Europe, this video sent shockwaves through the intelligence world. It provided the most accurate forecast of first-person view (FPV) drones being weaponized and transformed into kamikaze swarms.

With that forecast becoming a stark reality for the soldiers of Ukraine and Russia, killing each other not just with bullets and missiles, war footage posted on X in recent times shows how war has quickly changed:

New model of FPV drone now in service with our troops. Virtually silent with NV capability. They didnt have a clue it was there

Lone Russian soldier almost won a duel with a Ukrainian FPV drone...

A war correspondent from the Russian "Izvestia" media outlet, Denis Kulaga, got wounded near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine due to a Ukrainian FPV drone strike.



He received shrapnel wounds to both legs, as well as burns and fractures to his lower limbs.



The ATV on…

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone flies into a Russian dugout for a tour to see how things are going there. near Gorlovka in Donetsk region

Traditional countermeasures such as drone radio signal jammers that disrupt the GPS or control signals of the drones, GPS spoofers, or high-energy lasers are too costly and not easily deployable on the modern battlefield. Perhaps the ole' shotgun equipped with buckshot shells might do the trick, or even a shovel, as cheap counter-drone tech.

Rus askeri av tüfeğiyle Ukrayna FPV drone'u düşürüyor. [Russian soldier shoots down Ukrainian FPV drone with hunting rifle]

On the other hand, X user Visegrád 24 posted what appears to be new footage of Russian troops conducting field training exercises to defend against FPV attacks.

"War is changing quickly. Russian soldiers have started training on FPV drone evasion techniques," said Visegrád 24.

War is changing quickly.



Russian soldiers have started training on FPV drone evasion techniques

Here's what X users are saying:

Apparently its best to throw a towel over it. Soldiers, equip yourselves with towel!

Combat roll and throw your weapon, hell yeah

Maybe skeet shooting is the best practice.

A nice shotgun on each squad will solve this miserable issue.

