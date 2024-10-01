Watch: Russian Jet Buzzes NORAD Warplane Off Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has revealed more details of a close call incident between US fighter jets and Russian aircraft off the coast of Alaska which took place one week ago.

Four Russian military planes had breached Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) - though which is still deemed international airspace - before being intercepted and shadowed by US planes. But on Monday NORAD published video of the incident, which for the first time reveals that a Russian Su-35 came very close to the American jets. Watch :

"The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force," NORAD said in a fresh statement.

The video shows that while US pilots were mirroring a Russian long-range bomber from a safe distance, the Russian Su-35 buzzed the US aircraft at a high rate of speed, apparently in an effort to warn the US plane off.

Immediately after the Sept.23rd incident NORAD had tried to downplay the encounter...

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," it wrote in a press release. "This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat."

But clearly based on the video the Russian jets did maneuver threateningly close to the American fighters. The American pilot's voice is caught on video acting shocked and surprised at how close the Russian jet came.

NORAD has previously said Russian bomber flights near Alaska occur "regularly". But recently China has also joined some Russian patrols of northern Pacific areas, including areas extending near Alaska.

The threatening aerial maneuvers by the Russian side are likely on the increase as a result of tensions connected with the Russia-Ukraine war, in which NATO has been upping its involvement.