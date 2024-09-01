Where Are Nuclear Weapons Stationed In Europe?

Every year since 2010, August 29 has been observed as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

In its resolution establishing the day, the United Nations General Assembly stressed that "every effort should be made to end nuclear testing, in order to avoid its devastating and harmful effects on the lives and health of people and on the environment," adding that ending nuclear testing is "one of the principal means of achieving the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons."

Despite this, nuclear weapons are still stationed on several military bases across Europe. According to data from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN Deutschland), around 180 U.S. B61 nuclear bombs are currently stationed in Europe - including up to 20 at the Büchel air base in the Eifel.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The U.S. also has nuclear weapons on bases in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Turkey, while France and the UK also have their own nuclear arsenals.

France has 290 nuclear warheads - including both intercontinental submarine missiles and air-to-surface missiles - stationed on three bases. The UK's arsenal, on the other hand, consists only of submarine missiles, all stationed at the Faslane base in Scotland.