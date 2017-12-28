Russian Foreign Minister: US Military Must Leave All Of Syria

Submitted by Leith Fadel via Al-Masdar News,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday that US forces must leave all of Syria. Speaking to Interfax news agency, Lavrov stated that the UN Security Council has not approved the work of the United States and its coalition in Syria, nor has been invited by the legitimate Syrian government.
Concerning a prior statement by US Defense Secretary James Matisse voicing the intent for US troops to stay in Syria until achieving progress in a political settlement, Lavrov pointed out that such statement is “surprising” because it means that Washington reserves the right to determine such progress and wants to maintain control over parts of Syrian territory in order to achieve the result it wants.
US special forces troops at al-Tanf crossing in southeast Syria. Image via al-Masdar News.
The Russian minister affirmed that according to the UNSC No.2254, which the United States supported, the decision on the future of Syria can only be taken by the Syrian people and this is what Moscow will begin with as a starting point in its contacts with the Americans later.
He also expressed his satisfaction that cooperation with the US in Syria is possible if the Americans’ goal is to fight terrorism.
Meanwhile concerning Russian military developments in Syria, a missile attack against Russia’s Hmeymim base by terrorists could be a staged provocation aimed at derailing the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing.
“On December 27, militants fired several missiles from the Bdama inhabited community at Latakia International Airport and the Russian Aerospace Forces’ deployment site in Hmeymim. Two of them were intercepted by Russia’s Pantsir air defense system, while the third one, deviating from the trajectory, landed in the outskirts of the city of Jebla,” she said.
“We see yesterday’s attempt to attack the Russian military at the Hmeymim base as another link in the chain of ongoing and, perhaps, staged provocations involving terrorists and extremists from the Syrian opposition aimed at disrupting the positive trends in the development of the situation in Syria and, in particular, at creating obstacles to convening and holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30,” she said.
Zakharova added that Russia would continue preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which, she stressed, “is aimed at giving the necessary impetus to a political settlement in that country on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and genuine national reconciliation in Syria.”
#Syria #Hama Militant Jihadist Terrorist #HTS Released Video of them using A MANPAD Today which took down a Syrian Arab Air Force L-39 Plane #NorthernHama #NorthEastHama #NorthEasternHama pic.twitter.com/gQM5m8j9Nu— Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) December 26, 2017
Russia is concerned about terrorists in Syria getting new weapons, with which they shelled the Hmeymim airbase, Maria Zakharova pointed out. “Moscow perceived with concern this provocation [the shelling of the Hmeymim airbase] by terrorists. The Russian forces are reliably protected by the multi-layered air defense system, which has proven its high efficiency in this case as well,” the diplomat said.
“What causes the concern is that terrorists are getting new armaments, which empower them to carry out such attacks. The question is where the terrorists are getting these weapons from,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
“In this regard, we zoned in on the fact that a plane of the Syrian Air Force had been shot down from a man-portable air defense missile system (MANPAD) over northern Hama several days ago,” Zakharova said. “Therefore, the facts indicate that the support of terrorist units with armaments has not been stopped up to date,” the Russian diplomat said.
Polite people give the JUSA an invitation to leave. :)
Sorry, we forgot to ask Russia about what we should do... What a shame.
In reply to Polite people give the JUSA… by 07564111
Perhaps pindotards should read that invitation to leave again ;)
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
I have no fucking clue what a pindotard is ;) However that "read the invitation to leave" would have resulted in a greenie. Buncha unwanted party crashers being notified they're unwanted and get all butthurt.
In reply to Perhaps pindotards should… by 07564111
"Russian Foreign Minister: US Military Must Leave All Of Syria"
But, but... who's gonna fight Israhell's wars for them? http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to I have no fucking clue what… by Vageling
This is strange.
We were told The Terrorists™ hate us for our freedom.
We were told that we must fight them over there so that we don't have to fight them over here.
So we went over there, and there we are.
And it's funny: now that we are over there, the terrorists have all kinds of Freedom Loving™ Americans that they can hate on and attack, right there in their own backyard. Yet, I don't hear about any Americans being attacked. I only hear about The Terrorists™ attacking governments that the US does not like. Countries like State of Israel, whom, we are told, The Terrorists™ hate and want to Push Into the Sea™, and US satraps such as Jordan with its feckless, Obama-like King Hussein, are somehow spared the scourge of America Hating™, Jew Hating™ ISIS™.
I must be dumb, because none of this makes any sense.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to "Russian Foreign Minister:… by bobcatz
You just don't get it.
2 + 2 = 5
just stare at the fingers - eventually you'll see it if you try hard enough.
In reply to This is strange… by chumbawamba
"I have no fucking clue what a pindotard is"
The video in this SouthFront post gives a clue.
https://southfront.org/almighty-ukrainian-artillery-in-one-video/
In reply to I have no fucking clue what… by Vageling
SouthFront is quality propaganda... This is low-effort shilling.
In reply to "I have no fucking clue what… by HowdyDoody
Agreed, but if you work harder at it, perhaps you can convince your curator to provide you with an updated training manual.
In reply to SouthFront is quality… by RationalExuberance
Why is this board attracting so many water boys like RatEx who think we can't see through official fairy tales?
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
thats what all the fuss about Netanyahu corruption charges is all about ... raising the temperature ... armageddon is coming
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
GOOD. PACK UP YOUR JOOMINATI SHIT AND GET THE FUCK OUT.
In reply to thats what all the fuss… by Pandelis
They have to ask Bibi first if they can leave. And they can't because they need the Goy tripwire in place to protect them from SAA, Hezbollah, "Iranian units"
In reply to GOOD. PACK UP YOUR JOOMINATI… by WTFRLY
They have to ask Bibi first if they can leave. And they can't because they need the Goy tripwire in place to protect them from SAA, Hezbollah, "Iranian units"
In reply to GOOD. PACK UP YOUR JOOMINATI… by WTFRLY
Withdrawal all US troops from all foreign soil.
And politicians wont have to lie as much.
In reply to thats what all the fuss… by Pandelis
Yeah! cause America can go where ever it wants, cause the world belongs to America. So there!
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
"I don't want to be President of the World: I want to be President of the United States."
That's what the man said and he ought to try to follow through with it.
In reply to Yeah! cause America can go… by Cast Iron Skillet
Well, next time you should. USA is history already... They train terrorists and arm them, cause they have no balls for a real fight.
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
Fuck asking Russia, how about asking Syria, ye exceptional one? After all, is THEIR country. Warmongering bitches...
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
How about we ask our Constitution...which gives treaties the force of law. We signed the UN charter, thus what we are doing in Syria, without permission of the Syrian government and without a UNSC resolution, is AN ACT OF FUCKING WAR YOU CHICKEN HAWK MORON!
Of course it's not your ass or those of your loved ones who are ILLEGALLY IN HARM'S WAY IN YET ANOTHER FOREIGN SHIT HOLE, but what do you care, you're safe and well fed, right ASSHOLE?
Please, go fuck yourself, before I do it for you, ya globalist piece of shit.
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
could not be stated any better
In reply to How about we ask our… by jughead
Remind me why we are in Syria?
And how does it benefit the American people?
And if not us, whom?
In reply to Sorry, we forgot to ask… by RationalExuberance
Is the shooter just too excited to speak straight? or has snackbar evolved to "AlaAhHuAckbar!". I hear an extra syllable than usual
In reply to Polite people give the JUSA… by 07564111
RUSSIA is awesome. the u.s. is rotten to the core.
since we have a UN with attitude - time for a UN resolution condemning the USA for not leaving - Sovereign Territory of Syria
lets get the US out!!!
In reply to RUSSIA is awesome. the u.s… by WolfgangCire
Your gurl Haley is on it. Well... She will be shortly but she's looking at the map where Bimono is and she can't find their contact info either.
Uhh... I'm sure she'll be on it.
In reply to since we have a UN with… by Omen IV
JFC she really is the dumb cunt's dumb cunt. What an unmitigated embarrassment.
In reply to Your gurl Haley is on it… by Vageling
Give them 24 hours to get the fuck out of the country........then grind them into fish food........find and track the weapons shipments.....and destroy them in transit wherever the fuck they are.......capyure some Amerikstan terrorists and hang them publically!
Time to stop this shit......
Russia please know that the American people do NOT support this criminal scum that is holding us ALL HOSTAGE. I'm sure you already know who this scum is.......kill every fucking one of them please.......The world will dance if it's Cuntlry FIRST!
I am sure Russsia gave US a time limit to sell the retreat as their own idea. Time is up, me thinks.
In reply to Give them 24 hours to get… by garcam123
+50
Always leave them a way out for a graceful exit, where they save face at home.
Else it's... "All bets are off, Global-lust Neocohens!"
In reply to I am sure Russsia gave US a… by researchfix
Neocohens! I love it!
In reply to +50… by HRClinton
Nobody is awesome. But yes, goold ol USG made a fucking mess. Seems over there in the Kremlin they haven't completely lost theird minds. Sorry, but the USG is handing out sticks to be beaten with.
In reply to RUSSIA is awesome. the u.s… by WolfgangCire
this is the new multipolar world order. tsar putin rules.
He rules more effectively than the dotard, thus the world is far happier.
In reply to this is the new multipolar… by besnook
You are probably asking for trouble climbing into a jet called an Albatros...
In reply to Lavrov is such a stooge... by Rolln
