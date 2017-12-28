US And Israel Reach "Secret Plan" To Counter Iran

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 15:55

One month after we reported  that Israel would take the unprecedented step of sharing intelligence with Saudi Arabia as the two countries ramped up efforts to curb what they perceive as "Iranian expansion" in the region, on Thursday Israel's Channel 10 reported that Israel has also pivoted to the US and reached a similar plan to counter Iranian activity in the Middle East. As Axios adds, U.S. and Israeli officials said the joint understandings were reached in "a secret meeting" between senior Israeli and U.S. delegations at the White House on December 12th.

s

Speaking to Axios, a senior U.S. official said that after two days of talks the U.S. and Israel "reached at a joint document which included understandings on countering Iranian actions in the region."

The U.S. official said the document goal's was to translate President Trump's Iran speech to joint U.S.-Israeli strategic goals regarding Iran and to set up a joint work plan.

On the Israeli side, the team was headed by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and included senior representatives of the Israeli military, including the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Ministry and intelligence community. The U.S. side was headed by national security adviser H.R. McMaster and included senior representatives from the National Security Council, State Department, Department of Defense and the intelligence community.

  • Covert and diplomatic action to block Iran's path to nuclear weapons – according to the U.S. official this working group will deal with diplomatic steps that can be taken as part of the Iran nuclear deal to further monitor and verify that Iran is not violating the deal. It also includes diplomatic steps outside of the nuclear deal to put more pressure on Iran. The working group will deal with possible covert steps against the Iranian nuclear program.
  • Countering Iranian activity in the region, especially the Iranian entrenchment efforts in Syria and the Iranian support for Hezbollah and other terror groups. This working group will also deal with drafting U.S.-Israeli policy regarding the "day after" in the Syrian civil war.
  • Countering Iranian ballistic missiles development and the Iranian "precision project" aimed at manufacturing precision guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon for Hezbollah to be used against Israel in a future war.
  • Joint U.S.-Israeli preparation for different escalation scenarios in the region concerning Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

After the (not so) "secret" meetings, senior Israeli officials confirmed the U.S. and Israel have arrived at strategic understandings regarding Iran that would strengthen the cooperation in countering regional challenges. The Israeli official added that "[T]he U.S. and Israel see eye to eye the different developments in the region and especially those that are connected to Iran. We reached at understandings regarding the strategy and the policy needed to counter Iran. Our understandings deal with the overall strategy but also with concrete goals, way of action and the means which need to be used to get obtain those goals."

Meanwhile, apparently unconcerned by the Saudi-Israeli-US axis that has formed to contain his nation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would fail in his hardened stance towards Iran, saying Tehran is stronger than during the time of Ronald Reagan.

"Reagan was more powerful and smarter than Trump, and he was a better actor in making threats, and he also moved against us and they shot down our plane," Khamenei said in a speech carried on state television.

For now, the Iranian's Trump-tautning has remained unanswered. The problem is that if Iran continues to dare the US, and its new regional allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, now that there is a regional axis meant to "contain" Iran by any means necessary, it won't take much for the US, and especially Israel, to respond accordingly.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Dec 28, 2017 3:08 PM

As per Tyler,

 

We have already said this 3 times today:

 

We are currently upgrading our Drupal server software and there may be some glitches in the transition over the next day or two. We are aware of the loss of the comment voting and we are working to restore it shortly. Please bring to our attention any function losses or other glitches during this transition.

-Tyler Durden

Vote up!
 35
Vote down!
 2
pods bobcatz Dec 28, 2017 4:50 PM

Lemme guess, this is some more 5D chess playing by Orange Jesus?

Hey Donnie, go get your shinebox!  You stinking Zionist fluffer.

More and more people everyday are realizing that the USA is in fact the country that is fomenting terror around the world, up to and including training the very terrorists we are supposed to be fighting.
Let's hope that in the not so distant future the USA won't be able to field a proper Army, even with their serve-to-citizen programs.

After the dollar collapses, the USA is going to be shunned like no other nation in history.  Like the quarterback who peaked in HS and now hangs out in the parking lot in a van trying to pick up the freshmen girls.

Way to grab 'em by the pussy Donnie.  You are as crass in action as you are in talk.  Now wipe off your chin, you got a little schmutz on it.

pods

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Shemp 4 Victory pods Dec 28, 2017 9:48 PM

 

Hey Donnie, go get your shinebox!  You stinking Zionist fluffer.

When Bibi goes golfing, he brings Little Donnie along as his ball washer.

Way to grab 'em by the pussy Donnie.  You are as crass in action as you are in talk.  Now wipe off your chin, you got a little schmutz on it.

That's our president, Orange Hillary.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Conscious Reviver Dolph.Hilter Dec 28, 2017 8:59 PM

Sorry fanboy. It's true. He didn't even mention the over 100,000 Hezbollah missles that you can't touch without getting your face shot off like the last time you tried in 2006.

The evil entity is in deep deep shite. Nasrallah advized those that are not warmongers and who don't want to die in the next war to leave already. Iron Dome is a fraud. 

Everything you have done since invading Iraq has destroyed your strategic position. Where's all your Mensa brains? Maybe the RedSheilds traded you for something else already? Henry K. said your time is short. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Eyes Opened bfellow Dec 28, 2017 5:34 PM

Using a samsung galaxy s5 & Opera Mini & I can no longer copy and paste a comment to quote... I need to press control & P.....   & where is "control" on  fone keyboard ?? 

 

To add to my woes... Opera also "upgraded" a month ago & now when I post on a forum or here on the comments section Opera returns me to the site banner .... grrrrr.... 😬

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pods bfellow Dec 28, 2017 5:07 PM

I signed up there a LONG time ago. It was after Bonner took down his board (daily reckoning) and Da Bear's messageboard (he provided shelter for all us former DR refugees) was taken over by Lisa (I think that was her name). Man those were the days. Drunk posting till all hours of the night. Eek. 

That was when I found out really how our money system works. It was a rough time in my life for sure.

pods

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
RhoneGSM Chupacabra-322 Dec 28, 2017 3:26 PM

Make it one of the banner headlines:

 

Russian hackers have taken over our Drupal servers disabling the voting function.

It's always the Russians if votes are being manipulated!!!!!

Obviously we suspect this is what Hannity's big surprise will reveal next week!!!!