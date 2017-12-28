US And Israel Reach "Secret Plan" To Counter Iran

One month after we reported that Israel would take the unprecedented step of sharing intelligence with Saudi Arabia as the two countries ramped up efforts to curb what they perceive as "Iranian expansion" in the region, on Thursday Israel's Channel 10 reported that Israel has also pivoted to the US and reached a similar plan to counter Iranian activity in the Middle East. As Axios adds, U.S. and Israeli officials said the joint understandings were reached in "a secret meeting" between senior Israeli and U.S. delegations at the White House on December 12th.
Speaking to Axios, a senior U.S. official said that after two days of talks the U.S. and Israel "reached at a joint document which included understandings on countering Iranian actions in the region."
The U.S. official said the document goal's was to translate President Trump's Iran speech to joint U.S.-Israeli strategic goals regarding Iran and to set up a joint work plan.
On the Israeli side, the team was headed by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and included senior representatives of the Israeli military, including the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Ministry and intelligence community. The U.S. side was headed by national security adviser H.R. McMaster and included senior representatives from the National Security Council, State Department, Department of Defense and the intelligence community.
- Covert and diplomatic action to block Iran's path to nuclear weapons – according to the U.S. official this working group will deal with diplomatic steps that can be taken as part of the Iran nuclear deal to further monitor and verify that Iran is not violating the deal. It also includes diplomatic steps outside of the nuclear deal to put more pressure on Iran. The working group will deal with possible covert steps against the Iranian nuclear program.
- Countering Iranian activity in the region, especially the Iranian entrenchment efforts in Syria and the Iranian support for Hezbollah and other terror groups. This working group will also deal with drafting U.S.-Israeli policy regarding the "day after" in the Syrian civil war.
- Countering Iranian ballistic missiles development and the Iranian "precision project" aimed at manufacturing precision guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon for Hezbollah to be used against Israel in a future war.
- Joint U.S.-Israeli preparation for different escalation scenarios in the region concerning Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
After the (not so) "secret" meetings, senior Israeli officials confirmed the U.S. and Israel have arrived at strategic understandings regarding Iran that would strengthen the cooperation in countering regional challenges. The Israeli official added that "[T]he U.S. and Israel see eye to eye the different developments in the region and especially those that are connected to Iran. We reached at understandings regarding the strategy and the policy needed to counter Iran. Our understandings deal with the overall strategy but also with concrete goals, way of action and the means which need to be used to get obtain those goals."
Meanwhile, apparently unconcerned by the Saudi-Israeli-US axis that has formed to contain his nation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump would fail in his hardened stance towards Iran, saying Tehran is stronger than during the time of Ronald Reagan.
"Reagan was more powerful and smarter than Trump, and he was a better actor in making threats, and he also moved against us and they shot down our plane," Khamenei said in a speech carried on state television.
For now, the Iranian's Trump-tautning has remained unanswered. The problem is that if Iran continues to dare the US, and its new regional allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, now that there is a regional axis meant to "contain" Iran by any means necessary, it won't take much for the US, and especially Israel, to respond accordingly.
Comments
As per Tyler,
We have already said this 3 times today:
We are currently upgrading our Drupal server software and there may be some glitches in the transition over the next day or two. We are aware of the loss of the comment voting and we are working to restore it shortly. Please bring to our attention any function losses or other glitches during this transition.
-Tyler Durden
Way too tough to comprehend. I prefer alternate facts and reality, kind of like this story.
In reply to As per Tyler,… by Chupacabra-322
Why do i feel like i'll be soon reading of Iran bombing orphanages
In reply to Way too tough to comprehend… by cossack55
Secret Agreement??? Then how did you get all this information for the article?
In reply to Why do i feel like i'll be… by SoilMyselfRotten
Iran delivers Yellowcake and Confederate Flags to Gay Tranny Black Children in the inner cities using non-Union labor
Now that means WAR
In reply to Secret Agreement??? Then… by IH8OBAMA
Tyler
What’s with the new “improved” website where I have to change my password EVERY TIME I log in?
In reply to Iran delivers Yellowcake and… by E.F. Mutton
Let me guess what the plan is: The US attacks Iran so that disposable US military die rather than precious IDF members.
In reply to … by macholatte
This Netanyahu son of a bitch is almost pinned down by his own judicial system for corruption and will act like Clinton when he was put under the microscope for the cigar story with the Lewinsky mossad agent. In short he will start any war he can to change focus.
Wag the dog, bitchez.
In reply to Let me guess what the plan… by HowdyDoody
TRANSLATING the headline:
US And Israel Reach "Secret Plan" To DESTROY Iran And Set The Middle East On Fire http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
In reply to This Netanyahu soon of a… by shitshitshit
Lemme guess, this is some more 5D chess playing by Orange Jesus?
Hey Donnie, go get your shinebox! You stinking Zionist fluffer.
More and more people everyday are realizing that the USA is in fact the country that is fomenting terror around the world, up to and including training the very terrorists we are supposed to be fighting.
Let's hope that in the not so distant future the USA won't be able to field a proper Army, even with their serve-to-citizen programs.
After the dollar collapses, the USA is going to be shunned like no other nation in history. Like the quarterback who peaked in HS and now hangs out in the parking lot in a van trying to pick up the freshmen girls.
Way to grab 'em by the pussy Donnie. You are as crass in action as you are in talk. Now wipe off your chin, you got a little schmutz on it.
pods
In reply to TRANSLATING the headline:… by bobcatz
If this plan is so fucking "secret" how come we already know about it ?
In reply to Lemme guess, this is some… by pods
The details are secret -- the fact they made the agreement they want everyone to know so it gets "leaked"
In reply to If this plan is so fucking … by monk27
Another dis-illusioned trump voter like me?
In reply to Lemme guess, this is some… by pods
pods,
it's 11D chess
Q told me so.
;-)
In reply to Lemme guess, this is some… by pods
Yeah, what's the story with that Q guy?
In reply to pods,… by Bes
Well, at least I don't have a bag over my head anymore. I was beginning to feel like a Green Bay Packers fan in the 1970's and 80's.
In reply to Yeah, what's the story with… by Potato Farmer
Oh Tylers, cannot paste links. Otherwise I would paste links to the half dozen ZH articles on USA arming, funding and training terrorists that return from the duckduckgo search argument
"ZeroHedge US trains terrorists in Syria"
In reply to Lemme guess, this is some… by pods
Oh Tylers, cannot edit comments. If this is a feature, not a bug of the upgrade, it's a bad idea.
In reply to Oh Tylers, cannot paste… by Conscious Reviver
Testing 1 2 3
In reply to Oh Tylers, cannot paste… by Conscious Reviver
No edits. Testing paste.
Fail. No pasties.
In reply to Testing 1 2 3 by Conscious Reviver
When Bibi goes golfing, he brings Little Donnie along as his ball washer.
That's our president, Orange Hillary.
In reply to Lemme guess, this is some… by pods
I'm all for it
In reply to TRANSLATING the headline:… by bobcatz
what we need is, is to go ahead and instruct the UN to declare iran to be a homeland for people of a certain race/ethnicity/religion so that those people can then "return" "home" to iran. i.e., iraan. i.e., the homelaand.
hugs,
aliyah
In reply to This Netanyahu soon of a… by shitshitshit
+ 100
In reply to what we need is, is to go… by SafelyGraze
Except Iran will destroy israel, it has thousands of missile aimed at the dimona nuclear plant, if blown up will vaporize israel.
In reply to This Netanyahu soon of a… by shitshitshit
You've been reading my fanfiction!
In reply to Except Iran will destroy… by Davidduke2000
Sorry fanboy. It's true. He didn't even mention the over 100,000 Hezbollah missles that you can't touch without getting your face shot off like the last time you tried in 2006.
The evil entity is in deep deep shite. Nasrallah advized those that are not warmongers and who don't want to die in the next war to leave already. Iron Dome is a fraud.
Everything you have done since invading Iraq has destroyed your strategic position. Where's all your Mensa brains? Maybe the RedSheilds traded you for something else already? Henry K. said your time is short.
In reply to You've been reading my… by Dolph.Hilter
Thats reason to worry--if we remember, the Lewinsky scandal was attempted to be overshadowed by war stories, specifically in Clintons example, the bombing of the Sudan aspirin factory
In reply to This Netanyahu soon of a… by shitshitshit
The DoD will need lots of body bags in Iraq and Syria in that case.
In reply to Let me guess what the plan… by HowdyDoody
Something is seriously going on. Buddy just went to KSA on "business" and said the entire plane was filled with Xe personnel. Shit might be getting real, or perhaps they are there to torture the rich, as my friend said that the Saudis are too fucking lazy to even wipe their own ass.
Come join us for FREE at www.gunsgrubandgold.com
In reply to The DoD will need lots of… by fx
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize" -- Voltaire
In reply to Something is seriously going… by Praetorian Guard
Nice, my first upvote in the new and improved ZH.
pods
In reply to "To learn who rules over you… by YUNOSELL
Awesome to have votes back! Though to the Tylers, the alignment of the up down arrows to the counts is off. I’m using Chrome on an iPhone 6S. Thanks!!
In reply to Nice, my first upvote in the… by pods
Using a samsung galaxy s5 & Opera Mini & I can no longer copy and paste a comment to quote... I need to press control & P..... & where is "control" on fone keyboard ??
To add to my woes... Opera also "upgraded" a month ago & now when I post on a forum or here on the comments section Opera returns me to the site banner .... grrrrr.... 😬
In reply to Awesome to have votes back!… by bfellow
Emojis ?? yay !!! 😎
In reply to Using a samsung galaxy s5 &… by Eyes Opened
..... I still want my cut & paste ...
And EDITING !!
In reply to Emojis ?? yay !!! 😎 by Eyes Opened
And the reset button to nullify the up/down vote is a great idea!
In reply to Nice, my first upvote in the… by pods
Just looked at your link. You off your meds? Is your body still posed by aliens? For fuck sakes.
In reply to Something is seriously going… by Praetorian Guard
I signed up there a LONG time ago. It was after Bonner took down his board (daily reckoning) and Da Bear's messageboard (he provided shelter for all us former DR refugees) was taken over by Lisa (I think that was her name). Man those were the days. Drunk posting till all hours of the night. Eek.
That was when I found out really how our money system works. It was a rough time in my life for sure.
pods
In reply to Just looked at your link… by bfellow
Yep, Da Bears was great. Towards the end it blew spectacularly. Ah... I miss the good ole days. The site on www.gunsgrubandgold.com is open to anyone. If you got a suggestion or something to make it better, let us know.
In reply to I signed up there a LONG… by pods
Sorry for the late reply. I just don't get much time to do much anymore online. I appreciated your refuge when Da Bear's place blew though. I really do.
pods
In reply to Yep, Da Bears was great… by Praetorian Guard
Tis thy 'Mother of Israeli', ... 'Golda Meir' channeling her mystic GODs` Temple-of Carnage' of thy [?] Chosen`Ones [?] finale betrayal by thy 'Father of Palestine' King Arafat spirit seen praying at thy ancient Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque.... and so thy blue-eyed swan song tis sudden death commeth...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vL1fQohd8i4
In reply to Secret Agreement??? Then… by IH8OBAMA
Or killing babies in incubators....
In reply to Why do i feel like i'll be… by SoilMyselfRotten
Ha! Yeah, more throwing babies out of incubators, suffering from starvation, anthrax, or radiation poisoning. We need to kill them for their freedom.
In reply to Why do i feel like i'll be… by SoilMyselfRotten
Oh, almost forgot tired mountain syndrome....
In reply to Ha! Yeah, more throwing… by OrderfromChaos
Bush league
In reply to As per Tyler,… by Chupacabra-322
Thanks, I saw that you said you would post this on this date for the Tyler's.
Way to step up.
In reply to As per Tyler,… by Chupacabra-322
Make it one of the banner headlines:
Russian hackers have taken over our Drupal servers disabling the voting function.
It's always the Russians if votes are being manipulated!!!!!
Obviously we suspect this is what Hannity's big surprise will reveal next week!!!!
In reply to As per Tyler,… by Chupacabra-322
Hannity is slowly morphing into Glenn Beck.
Glenn Beck always promised big reveals but when you tuned in to find out what was going on you were always disappointed.
In reply to Make it one of the banner… by RhoneGSM
U watched Glen Beck & Hannity ?? 😅
In reply to Hannity is slowly morphing… by Pure Evil