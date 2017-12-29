Despite Bluster Of The Left, Mexican Deportations Have Actually Plunged Under Trump

Despite the non-stop bluster from the Left, including fairly regular on-air meltdowns by CNN's Ana Navarro which began with her now infamous prediction on election night of 2016 that the "Latino vote would defeat Donald Trump"...a prediction which she shared just hours before his election mind you...the latest data from the Interior Ministry of Mexico would suggest that Mexicans living in the U.S. have less to fear from a Trump administration than they did under Obama.
In fact, per the chart below, average monthly repatriations of Mexican citizens from the United States are down roughly 28% from February - November 2017 compared the same period the previous year under Obama. In aggregate, Obama deported 190,588 Mexican citizens during that time period compared to 137,994 under Trump.
Of course, as Bloomberg notes, some portion of the reduced deportations is likely the result of fewer apprehensions at the border, a fact which is generally attributed to Trump's views on border security.
An ICE report of data through early October showed that removals of Mexican nationals were down, but administrative arrests of all immigrants were up 30 percent in fiscal year 2017. It concludes that the decrease in removal numbers overall compared to fiscal year 2016 was primarily due to about 17 percent fewer migrants apprehended at the border.
“For Mexicans who enter illegally, effective tools like expedited removal have led to increased deterrence, which has impacted entry levels," Tyler Q. Houlton, acting press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, said in an email response to questions.
"Sweet, sweet justice" indeed...
Trump has stated many times that he LOVES Mexicans and Hispanics.
It's the FAKE NEWS that somehow twists that into "TRUMP HATES MEXICANS AND HISPANICS"
The Jarrett Adminstration counted people being turned back at border crossings as deportations. Which is no one's definition of deportation.
In reply to Trump has stated many times… by ShortTheUS
Obama counted anyone who came to the border crossing and was turned away as a deportation. That's why his deportation numbers were unbelievably high - because they were made up!
In reply to The Jarrett Adminstration… by TBT or not TBT
Not just illegals, but racism all the way around. I've had dozens of these debates now, over and over, and no one can ever tell me a hardened, debate-resistant time that Trump has said anything outside current norms that is racist/sexist/any other ist that you can come up with...
I'm not a big Trump supporter, in fact I find most of his comments inane and juvenile. And sure, he does cross a few lines (grab them by the pussy, Mexican rapists, etc) but it's not like I haven't heard worse on the street, or even from other presidents (lbj with hus nigger this and nigger that, Nixon's nearly psychotic watergate tapes...)
Ask any Hillary lover what Trump did and/or said wrong during that Charlottesville fiasco and watch their heads explode.... They got nothing...
In reply to The Jarrett Adminstration… by TBT or not TBT
You really shouldn't blame Trump for being juvenile and inane. He's only pandering to the American masses. The vast majority of people can't even read past a 3rd or 4th grade level. To communicate to the masses you have to do it at a 2nd to 3rd grade level.
In reply to Not just illegals, but… by toady
So true. Easily controlled sheeple.
In reply to You really shouldn't blame… by heavens-door
"An ICE report....concludes that the decrease in removal numbers overall compared to fiscal year 2016 was primarily due to about 17 percent fewer migrants apprehended at the border."
Simple deterrence.
And speaking of deterrence...how have the "upgrades" thus far ZHedge has made to the boards "improved" posting here? Perhaps the upgrades aren't done, but so far I don't care for the changes. Without further improvement this might "deter" more frequent posting here.
In reply to You really shouldn't blame… by heavens-door
Not only the "upgrades"... there seems to be performance issues too.... much slower!
In reply to "An ICE report....concludes… by Creative_Destruct
The NWO and the goldman sachs likes the criminal invaders so Trump likes them too.
In reply to Not only the "upgrades"… by toady
"Fixing" things that aren't broken rarely works out.
The entire world needs to relearn this lesson.
In reply to Not only the "upgrades"… by toady
I have been arguing with boneheads over on Breitbart......they keep saying "Build the wall" on and on. And when I offer the True facts as I see them....they get pissed. This is what I posted...
The government does NOT want to stop this mess....Just like the War on Drugs, War on Terror...etc. Our government thrives on perpetual boogie men and wars. Any teenager with a brain could handle this problem.
Let me give it a go.....
Okay...Am I a genius? I don't think so, but I can problem solve. What if we had a national ID system with E-Verify. All employees as well as ANY worker needs to be checked before they are paid. Landscapers, Babysitters, as well as any new employee at any business. You type in their name and a few vital statistics and then you are issued an "Approval" form that you keep in the employees file. And if it is for a babysitter....or kids mowing the lawn....you just put that in a file like a tax receipt. This system is not designed to check for taxes withheld...or anything like that...It is for 1 thing. E-VERIFY that you are a citizen. That is it and are legal to get paid. First time you violate this....ANYONE....$10,000 fine. Second time $25K....then $50K. If you have the approval printout your safe. If you don't get the approval....you are at risk of the fine. Thats it...and this must be enforced. 100% ENFORCEMENT. This would HALT all illegals....it would make them run for the border out of here because work would vaperize....and that is that. IT is the same theory as the city that had a problem with transients on the freeway offramps begging with signs....don't go after the transients....they don't give a shit...The city made it a $500 fine for handing anything from your car. Problem solved...
In reply to Trump has stated many times… by ShortTheUS
During the Eisenhower administration when close to 1 million illegal aliens, mostly from Mexico, were deported under Operation Wetback, some very stiff resistance came from the same groups of assholes that are resisting it now. Companies like Tyson Foods and many others who have businesses that depend on people doing some nasty, shitty work with long hours and low pay. The US Chamber of Commerce is also a big supporter of illegal alien labor. So the rest of us and our families have to pay the various prices of third world invaders so these big business assholes can thrive. Delve deep into any person in either house of congress and you will find some sort of connection to a business or entity that profits from illegal alien labor.
In reply to I have been arguing with… by takeaction
I get it...it is corrupt...and they really don't want to fix this so called "Problem". Do they?
In reply to During the Eisenhower… by DeathMerchant
This ^. This is why the simple solution of going after employers with hefty fines will never happen. It's no secret that the agricultural sector is where they predominantly are employed. I'm ok with significantly higher food prices. Farmers deserve more $ and we need more farmers and more people living closer to the ground and not living in shoeboxes stacked like cordwood doing nothing all day.
In reply to During the Eisenhower… by DeathMerchant
Spoken like a true big Government Guy. Your solution is more over-reaching legslation which will result in much bigger, much more bloated government. A much easier way to just eliminate the minimum wage laws and get rid of the welfare state.
It's no secret that while among general Americans the unemployment rate is around 20% while among the illegal masses its close to 0%. Elimination of minimum wage laws would get rid of these jobs available to illegals. Elimination of the Welfare state would put the final nail in the coffin. Illegals would be running for the border on their own with no new expensive legslation.
In reply to I have been arguing with… by takeaction
I agree with most of what you say.....I am NOT a big gov guy...just trying to fix. I do disagree with the reasoning on this..."among general Americans the unemployment rate is around 20% while among the illegal masses its close to 0%."
0%....because the illegals I know work their ass off and have better work ethic....(They run circles around any white worker I have seen)
20% American unemployment because those 20% think they are "Entitled" to some big paying job without earning it...or the welfare state just pays better than work...
This problem has many Dynamics.....
In reply to Spoken like a true big… by heavens-door
I get your point, there's always going to be a low bottom class in every society, but even here it's not 20%. In the off chance something like what I propose is implemented what would realistically happen is many poor Americans would take those jobs because there's no welfare to support them anymore and only the most hard working Illegals would remain for the same reason. Personally I don't mind hard working people and would welcome them.
In reply to I agree with most of what… by takeaction
I saw a mini Trump protest on a corner in Phoenix recently. They had big Trump flags and all kinds of things. As I got closer a couple things stood out. BUILD THE DAMN WALL! STOP THE CHEMTRAILS! No kidding. They seemed to be protesting him despite being his fans.
In reply to I have been arguing with… by takeaction
Those silly people, protests don't do anything, especially when trying to change the mind of a politician. Only money works. If all those people would instead pick up an extra shift at work and pool their money they too could buy a politician or many and tell them to do their bidding.
In reply to I saw a mini Trump protest… by Ms No
A big NO on a "check with big bro" systems like e verfiy. Who the hell thinks they know shit from shinola anyway? Those fuckers are corrupt country ruining retards so why would we continue to involve them in our future decision making?
In reply to I have been arguing with… by takeaction
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.
In reply to Trump has stated many times… by ShortTheUS
Build the Wall of America!
Let Mexicans in that pass the entrance exams.
Indeed, if they meet all criteria of citizenship including being citizens, let them come and go all they like.
In reply to Build the Wall of America!… by HedgeJunkie
what you talking 'bout, citizens can't come and go as they like. Citizens have to first Submit on their knees to the TSA before they leave or enter.
In reply to Indeed, if they meet all… by TBT or not TBT
Fuck the wall. End chain migration. If not, the national language will be Spanish in less than 50 years.
In reply to Build the Wall of America!… by HedgeJunkie
Ummm, no...
Deport the 40 million people who are not even supposed to be here.
America needs immigrants like we need bubonic plague.
In reply to Build the Wall of America!… by HedgeJunkie
Actually the Obama numbers were just that...numbers. I can guarantee the Trump numbers are valid and just a quick search on what’s been happening from ICE and Border Patrol would show the fallacy of anything related to Obama and illegals
Forgive my faux pas, I'm just copying and pasting what I posted below since it applies to your comment:
So what? Trump should have been well on his way to deporting something along the amount of 50,000,000 illegal Mexicans by now. 14,000/month is not even a rounding error. Even when you multiply that by 48 months you get barely 1/3 of a million Mexicans. That's less than 1% of the total amount of illegal Mexicans deported in 4 years.
In reply to Actually the Obama numbers… by MuffDiver69
We know what hasn't plunged let alone dropped at all - government expenditures.
When the Swamp kicked the few childless, single citizens who qualify for EBT only for a short period of 3 months every 3 years off of the program, the massive rolls dropped by a few million. It is still at 42 million, including tons of illegals with US-both children, getting $450 on average in free food, while you have to pay your own grocery bills, with tax on it in my state.
In reply to We know what hasn't plunged… by Chris88
Trump talks what shit he needs. As did Obama when it came to Sanctuary cities and DREAMERS.
Only thing to understand here is how important it is to get stupid white voters on board while micro managing the the Labour supply.
Something tells me after Snowden and Palantir they know where every illegal in the country is and use ICE as way to control the Labor supply.
This is supposed to be good news? The opposite is supposed to be happening. Does this also mean there's not going to be a wall?
Ibama counted migrants being turned away at the border as deportations.
So this is definition of fake news.
So what? Trump should have been well on his way to deporting something along the amount of 50,000,000 illegal Mexicans. 14,000/month is not even a rounding error. Even when you multiply that by 48 months you get barely 1/3 of a million Mexicans. That's less than 1% of the amount of illegal Mexicans deported in 4 years.
In reply to Ibama counted migrants being… by kuz
It doesn't seem like much is changing
In reply to So what? Trump should have… by heavens-door
The difference between Trump and Hillary was the faction of Deep State that backed them.
Hillary's Deep state Backers have been in power for a long time. They are the most degenerate of the degenerate. Think of the most evil degenerate thing you can think of. Hillary's backers are 10x more evil. They probably didn't start off that way, they were only a little bit evil and degenerat when they took power a long time ago. Remember Power corrupts and Absolute Power (EVENTUALLY) corrupts absolutely.
Trump's Deep State Backers are a kinder gentler breed of Deep Stater. They're not into the child molestation and child sacrifices, in fact they're against it and are apparantly working behind the scenes to eliminate it (they will...probably). That's where the differences end. Trumps backers are still about a huge Government with an ever increasing Welfare/Warfare state. They love and will continue the absolute surveillance of the American people, NSA. They love the TSA,and all other alphabet agencies. They will eliminate entrenched powers in those alphabet agencies and put in their own friendlier stooges, they won't eliminate those agencies themselves. They're completely on board with the polce state. They're completely on board with Empire Building with your kids going overseas and dying in wars to steal other people's resources. You get the idea.
One more thing I forgot, Hillary is a 4th+ Wave Feminist while Trump is barely a 3rd Wave Feminist. So there's that.
In reply to It doesn't seem like much is… by Juggernaut x2
"Trumps backers are still about a huge Government with an ever increasing Welfare/Warfare state. They love and will continue the absolute surveillance of the American people, NSA. They love the TSA,and all other alphabet agencies. They will eliminate entrenched powers in those alphabet agencies and put in their own friendlier stooges, they won't eliminate those agencies themselves. They're completely on board with the polce state. They're completely on board with Empire Building with your kids going overseas and dying in wars to steal other people's resources. You get the idea."
100% accurate.
In reply to The difference between Trump… by heavens-door
I painted a pretty bad picture in my last comment, but there is a silver lining.
Trump's Deep State friends is supposed to eliminate the entrenched deep state powers and take over. And when they get power, eventually over the course of years maybe decades they will become as deranged as Hillary's Deep state backers.
The problem for them is it's not going to work that way. None of these deep staters expected average everyday people to be the beneficiaries of a huge knowledge and wealth transfer. Along with the wealth/knowledge transfer their's also going to be a huge Technology transfer and finally a power transfer.
It's going to take a few years to complete but it starts now right here:
If you've been around here for more than a few years you will recognise some of the new things on the news the next few weeks. Some will take it well, others won't. Please take care of each other, your neighbors are more like you than you were led to believe. The differences in skin tone, religion, etc that you were told made you better or worse than others, really doesn't. That was a lie, just like everything else you were told your whole life.
In reply to It doesn't seem like much is… by Juggernaut x2
All politicians put Americans last and themselves first, with citizens of other countries put ahead of Americans, but not ahead of the politicians. Citizens of other countries are put first as long as long as they serve the interests of wealthy donors who own the elected leaders
In reply to Ibama counted migrants being… by kuz
This reminds me of the frenzied Trumptards at the beginning of the year. When Trump did anything at all, the left-tards would complain. Then the Trumptards would point out that Hillary and Obama did the exact same thing for years so stop the whining.
The Trumptards should have been saying why the heck is Trump doing the exact same things Hillary and Obama did when I hate those two pieces of garbage and everything they stand for. They voted for Trump to do the opposite of Obama and Hillary not the exact same things.
But people are generally stupid and easily enslaved and led by people like me so there's nothing you can really do.
Deplorables just wanted to believe that a politician at some point in time might be honest, putting the voters first as he said he would. Hope springs eternal and yada, yada. It was also funny the way Trump verbally hoisted with the Establishment. Except for ‘giant-sucking-sound’ Perot, no one had been so bold before on issues of mass-scale, welfare-aided immigration in a national election, making it seem more real. One representative said his neighborhood had lots of guys like that, and they needed to have something to back it up. Many Deplorables had not seen many guys like that; we were used to canned Uniparty candidates. But it was the issues that we voted for, not the style, however entertaining. Oh well.
In reply to This reminds me of the… by heavens-door
Predictive text turned the word jousted to hoisted. Bots. Fight the bots.
In reply to Deplorables just wanted to… by Endgame Napoleon
I get it man, I'm as Deplorable as the next guy.
In reply to Deplorables just wanted to… by Endgame Napoleon
An excellent example of what total BS all Obummer's numbers were.
Unfortunately, BatMan is using the same Fake numbers from the Fake Bureau of Labor Statistics (FBLS), beefing up employment numbers, although the jobs are mostly part time, low-wage, high turnover, temp and 1099-gig, explaining the lower tax revenues.
Never fear, wages will be boosted by another unfair tax-welfare giveaway to
The rest of us citizens who lack monthly welfare and tax welfare have to live with the real jobs numbers, and even the lying about the number of real jobs hurts us.
In reply to An excellent example of what… by CRM114
Don't think that that too many will be going to vote. Government agents will be waiting.
I seem to remember a lot of Trumptards trumpting that deportations were way up. Huh.
https://www.ice.gov/removal-statistics/2016
https://www.ice.gov/removal-statistics/2017
In reply to I seem to remember a lot of… by dirty fingernails
I think what Trump has shown is that you can get a large number of illegal immigrants to move back to where they came from if you threaten to cancel all the free benefits they have been receiving while living in the US. Just the threat alone reduces the desire to migrate to the States and at the same time convinces many already n the States that the free shit game is over and its time to go home.
The next step is to actually stop the gravy train. No more free education for illegals, and any school district that is found to have illegal immigrants in its schools loses all Federal funding You would see how fast the illegal kids are thrown out of the schools then, because schools cannot exist without Federal funding. Like anyone else I want to see kids educated, but get that education in the country where you are legally allowed to live. Taking education from American schools as an illegal immigrant is stealing, and no nation or locale should allow or encourage stealing.
Next, make everyone who shows up at a hospital sign an IOU for service if they do not have insurance or cash to pay the same amount for their service that Medicaid would pay the hospital, which would be the lowest amount of compensation the hospital would receive. No more free service - if illegal immigrants can find money in America for food and shelter, they certainly can find money to save their lives.
When the elimination of the free provision of education and health care is implemented, there will not be very many deportations at all, because there will be a line of immigrants at all US border crossings to get out. In fact the US military will have to station troops at the border crossings not to keep illegals out, but to ensure they don't trample each other on the way out.
Trump's policies on immigration have not even been made operational in many instances, and already there is progress. Its a very encouraging sign for what will happen in the next three years. Once the Republicans get over fighting Trump and start working with him, as they seem to have done with the tax reform bill, there's a good chance that many of the core items of Trump's immigration policies will be implemented, with concomitant benefits felt by the health care and State education systems that presently lose billions a year from having to hand out way too many free services.
