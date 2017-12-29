NYU Professor Pushes 'Gender Pronoun' Name Tags To Eliminate Classroom 'Microagressions'

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com

NYU professor Justin Lerner is reportedly encouraging fellow teachers to require their students wear name tags which identify their chosen gender - a suggestion intended to eliminate 'microagressions' by people who assume a person's gender, when in fact said life form has chosen to identify as something different.

Justin Lerner and Anjali Fulambarker. Guess which one is which.

Lerner wrote an 11-page article along with Simmons College Professor Anjali Fulambarker, entitled "Beyond Diversity and Inclusion; Creating a Social Justice Agenda in the Classroom," which you can rent for 24-hours at the low price of $42.50!

Via Campus Reform:

To rid classrooms of microaggressions, their first recommendation for professors involves requiring students to wear 'name cards with gender pronouns' so that students 'can avoid being mislabeled from the 1st day.' 'Each week, for the entirety of the semester, students should wear these name tags, which also may help the instructor take attendance by picking up the name tags at the end of class each week,' they explain.

Other microagressions to avoid so that students aren't faced with uncomfortable words, are "guys," "pow-wow," and "American."

Follow on Twitter @ZeroPointNow § Subscribe to our YouTube channel