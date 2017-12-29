NYU Professor Pushes 'Gender Pronoun' Name Tags To Eliminate Classroom 'Microagressions'

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
NYU professor Justin Lerner is reportedly encouraging fellow teachers to require their students wear name tags which identify their chosen gender - a suggestion intended to eliminate 'microagressions' by people who assume a person's gender, when in fact said life form has chosen to identify as something different.
Lerner wrote an 11-page article along with Simmons College Professor Anjali Fulambarker, entitled "Beyond Diversity and Inclusion; Creating a Social Justice Agenda in the Classroom," which you can rent for 24-hours at the low price of $42.50!
Via Campus Reform:
To rid classrooms of microaggressions, their first recommendation for professors involves requiring students to wear 'name cards with gender pronouns' so that students 'can avoid being mislabeled from the 1st day.'
'Each week, for the entirety of the semester, students should wear these name tags, which also may help the instructor take attendance by picking up the name tags at the end of class each week,' they explain.
Other microagressions to avoid so that students aren't faced with uncomfortable words, are "guys," "pow-wow," and "American."
Can i suggest that this professor's name tag uses the pronoun "bitch"?
That's not really gender neutral. However Hermaphrodite is.
In reply to Can i suggest that this… by The London Kale
"I'm not wearing your Mark of the Devil. Kiss my ass."
In reply to That's not really gender… by Hugh Mann
What's the PC pronoun for a jackass?
In reply to "I'm not wearing your Mark… by SWRichmond
This is so 2016 (rolls eyes).
In reply to What's the PC pronoun for a… by Richard Chesler
Rolling eyes is a Macro Aggression!!!!
In reply to This is so 2016 (rolls eyes). by TeamDepends
Fucking prissy Apache Attack Helicopters. I identify as an AC-130 gunship, and my (compound) gender pronoun is Bad Motherfucker.
In reply to Rolling eyes is a Macro… by American Snipper
How about Norte Americano, prof. Is that ok to say or still too offensive to the illegal aliens? Opps, there I go again. Sorry if I offended anyone! LOL
In reply to Fucking prissy Apache Attack… by El Vaquero
Well of american is bad we can conclude norteamericano must be worse
In reply to How about Norte Americano,… by IH8OBAMA
As I was raised by (American) Indians, I can say things like "pow-wow", "big medicine", and "warpath". The rest of you palefaces, not so much. ;-)
In reply to Well of american is bad we… by Vilfredo Pareto
If I give you enough wampum, you'll ignore the offensiveness when I say pow-wow.
In reply to As I was raised by (American… by Overfed
LOL. I'll take your wampum, paleface.
In reply to If I give you enough wampum,… by El Vaquero
Ain't got no wampum. Can I interest you in a blanket?
In reply to LOL. I'll take your wampum,… by Overfed
Hello My Name is Elizabeth Warren Fauxcahontas of the Slap-A-Ho tribe
In reply to If I give you enough wampum,… by El Vaquero
Now there's and identifier: PUFF.
In reply to Fucking prissy Apache Attack… by El Vaquero
My pronoun is BigUp,
DaNuts
This is beyond tolerable behaviour by these creeps.
Peoples sensitivity must not be elevated beyond the right of
freedom of expression. Academia has now overstepped the mark.
Jordan Peterson, Saad Gaad plus alumni must illuminate this folly otherwise
America will be the laughing stock of the world.
In reply to Now there's and identifier: … by EnragedUSMCExpat
Hi My name is Don-Key
In reply to What's the PC pronoun for a… by Richard Chesler
I'm thinking "Girly Bitch". I know, I'm wrong on gender.
In reply to That's not really gender… by Hugh Mann
No "it" is better. No one, surely, could object to the completely neutral term "it". Who could possibly be offended by being called "it" (sarc). Then replace "who" with "which" and so through all of language which might have gender connotations, but this can become fraught, such as with everyone now having to be called an "author", or "actor", for example, because such terms are masculine by definition (short of burning dictionaries) and there was nothing derogatory about "authoress" and "actress" to immediately inform us of what might be expected of a book or movie. I am sure that radical feminists are delighted by being lumped in with men, in their very silly quest for an equality which can never be had. Vive la difference, even if juvenile female flightiness can be bewildering, like the widespread female refusal to ever apologize and like the widespread obsession with appearances and gossip. Gotta love 'em though, but not the histrionic ball-breakers, if you spot them early enough. Nevertheless, "Vive la difference" and Viva Vladimir Vladimirovich for being a man who both men and women admire.
I wonder if such languages as French and Russian can be as badly subverted as English? In those languages nearly everything is often gendered in the actual word, adverbs and adjectives, for instance, if not always rationally perhaps. From rusty memory a window is "la fenetre" (female), whereas a floor is always "le planche" (male), if memory serves correctly My Russian far too rusty to give examples, but when I was learning for a year or so some 60 years ago, I was struck by even more gender qualifications than French. In any case I wonder if non-English speaking countries can get as messed up linguistically as we can.
In reply to That's not really gender… by Hugh Mann
I don't know much Spanish but that language is also gender based with their words. We know we have a shit load of Spanish speaking libtards floating around, what with the border wide open at the behest of the DEMs. How the hell are they going to adopt this stupidity without a language make-over?
In reply to No "it" is better. No one,… by Setarcos
I’m wearing my faux furs with my thigh high boots (which I must say make me look ever so hot) and my sister said that my uncle said that his boss said that he thinks I’m hot too. I have to agree with you about the equality thing because everyone knows we’re superior to men. Just call me, “Sir” and screw you if you don’t like it because I ain’t apologizing!!!
In reply to No "it" is better. No one,… by Setarcos
These fuckers are certifiably insane.
In reply to Can i suggest that this… by The London Kale
this is a problem, big problem.
In reply to Can i suggest that this… by The London Kale
Actually, this is an opportunity. A huge one.
I do various kinds of online learning and automation for a living, and what I'm seeing is a huge opportunity to start creating an alternative education system. The cost to create and deliver quality content is rapidly falling, and in the not-too-distant future it will be possible for you to make your own content and run your own online classroom (or do applications to apprentice), and at that point you choose to hire through an alternative system, instead of the university.
Some of my family isn't convinced yet, but I think in 20 years all of these universities will be collapsing. Just in time to stiff these professors on their pensions.
In reply to this is a problem, big… by Hal n back
Our centers for 'higher learning' have been reduced to play grounds for the Island of Misfit Toys. The future looks rather bleak from my vantage point these days. Maybe I am just getting old and crotchety....
“To attain knowledge, add things everyday. To attain wisdom, remove things every day.”
― Lau Tzu
less is moar...
In reply to Our centers for 'higher… by Cautiously Pes…
What are the post graduate employment rates for Lerner and Fulambarker?
How much tax money went into their stupid project and where are the timesheets?
How much time did they spend on it, how many classes, terms, etc., did they skip while they got paid per "research" time in the library, on the phone, meetings with other student/teacher/social worker, etc., snowflake Bolsheviks, dining out with other professors who have too much tax paid free time and nothing to show for it, evenings at the bistro discussing their theory over chardonnay, were they reimbursed for supplies and what were those supplies, were they reimbursed for dining out and ordering in and where are the receipts, were they reimbursed for travel and where did they go that would benefit the taxpayers, did they get reimbursed for dry cleaning when they spilled something on their clothing while researching, etc., etc., etc.
These misfits are fooling around with the concept of identity because they have no real identity of their own, and want everyone else to be as screwed up as they are.
Not being satisfied with that they want the taxpayers to fund and spread their illnesses.
Snowflake factories really need their taxes cut off if they don't produce employable graduates.
There is plenty of time for goofy professors to discuss the implementation of widespread mental illness while standing on the unemployment line along with their poorly educated, post graduate students.
In reply to less is moar... by new game
This hasn't hit many parts of flyover country. Right now it is just amusing.
In reply to Our centers for 'higher… by Cautiously Pes…
It's spreading like cancer though.
In reply to This hasn't hit many parts… by BandGap
Its in all the universities. I went to one in flyover country.
However, I also saw plenty of professors speak in hushed tones about how idiotic the new rules are. Unviersities are a place of intimidation and conformity, not a place of free inquiry.
In reply to This hasn't hit many parts… by BandGap
Some of us don't get into this crap. We teach at engineering schools, where we are actually doing things rather than sitting around being all upset because we look like boys but wish we were girls. Us "guys" (and it is over 70% male, even if they don't identify any certain way) have taken biology class and know some of this BS is well...you know...
In reply to Our centers for 'higher… by Cautiously Pes…
No, you haven't gotten old and crotchety. I started teaching in the late 1990s and am now in my mid-40s (yeah, I was precocious -- doesn't matter now, because I quit). The change started amping up in 2011 and by 2014 zombies were strolling onto campus each semester, shuffling and mumbling their way around obstacles (a.k.a., human beings), necks down. I believe they are called "digital natives" but the older term, fool, is just as apt. (Note: no need to walk upright any longer, a more efficient posture would be to crawl, face down, spine straight, eyes on phone.)
These children were raised with a phone attached to their hand which manufactures a non-stop cybernetic "reality" for them based on their momentary wishes. Every smartphone creates a hero in its mirror; everyman a hero in his -- and her -- own eyes. Now it's spread into chunks of Gen X, acting out their second childhoods online as they enjoy boat drinks on the Fourth and show off cleavage like clowns.
The disaster they will inflict on intellectual life and public policy over their lifetimes due to this psychopathy is hard to anticipate. They will never have the social or survival skills to do anything but criticize (they were taught to call it "critique" or "critical thinking") and destroy because they have no conception of what it takes to make life possible: cooperation, and tempering one's natural tendency toward self-absorption before it puts one's own life in danger. They lack that. Watch them walk into traffic. Or the mouth of a lion.
And if they lack it for themselves, they lack it for everyone else, too. The past year has just been the beginning. They know how to pull it down, but not put it back up, and anyone reading this, you're unfortunate enough to be alive during their ascendance.
In reply to Our centers for 'higher… by Cautiously Pes…
'murica is so fucked. I kind of look forward to seeing what that banana republic is like in ten years.
What's amazing is how few kids and parents push back against this shit.
In reply to 'murica is so fucked. I kind… by shimmy
But you just HAVE to go to college!
You just HAVE to borrow money on a car to build credit!
You just HAVE to borrow too much on a house for the tax credit!
A lot of "have tos" are going to be smashed the next 20 years.
In reply to What's amazing is how few… by Never One Roach
nice cardigan
The most hardcore traditionalists in my family that actually organize and fund "pow-wows", still call them pow-wows. I actually make fun of them for that, and how they're just an excuse to sell junk jewelry and fried bread tacos to honkeys. They still call them pow-wows.
We couldn't give a fuck less about the Washington Redskins name either. Although I personally think it would be a fair and hilarious compromise if the next two expansion teams were the Niggers and Palefaces.
Thank you for your comment. It’s right on the mark. My I add a few more additional expansion teams while we are at it :
The Joo’s
The Wagon Burners
The Crackers
The White Honkeys
the Fat White Guys with ED
The Dagos
The Spics
The Ragheads
The Sand Monkeys
It’s the “Let’s have fun with offensive names for shitty sports teams League”
If everyone gets a full shot at being offended we can put this whole thing to rest once and for all .
In reply to The most hardcore… by jin187
I've never been a football fan but it would definitely watch a game where the Houston Honkeys face off against the San Francisco Spics where both teams are populated almost entirely by kneeling niggers!
In reply to Thank you for your comment… by Ar15ak47rpg7
Everyone has a full shot right now at being offended. Go buy a team and name it the Houston Honkeys.
Surely you don't believe not all have an equal shot at being offended?
In reply to Thank you for your comment… by Ar15ak47rpg7
I love fried bread tacos. Don't malign them.
Or I'll report you for micro-aggression to the chief. You will lose your tribal identity.
In reply to The most hardcore… by jin187
LOL!
Micro-aggressions crack me up!
What ever happen to a good old fashioned "Fuck you, and the horse you rode in on, asshole!", response to some little 'aggressive' slight or wisecrack aimed at your funny looking hair style (Or the funny way your momma dresses ya. .........Well she does.)?
What a sissified country we have become.
Live Hard, It's A 'Mohawk', Not A 'Mullet', Jackass. .... What's Your Horse's Name Again? Buford? .... I Guess If I Had A Horse That Ugly I'd Call Him ButtFord Too, Die Free
~ DC v8.7 beta
At some point we really have to consider the possibility that these people aren't just running scam's on useful idiot SJW's but are simply insane needing to be institutionalized.
But until then...anybody got $42.50 I can borrow? ;-)
They are already institutionalized. Anyone who has been in school for all of their lives cannot help but be institutionalized, they know of nothing else than obeying a routine and regurgitating data approved in some curriculum, which is likely to become ever more remote from real life over time, as generations of their kind develop it. It happens in both the "hard science" of physics and the "soft science" of sociology, for example.
In reply to At some point we really have… by nmewn
Yep. These universities today are closed-loop systems, comprised of insane nonsense that just goes around and around!
In reply to They are already… by Setarcos
They only get away with it because they are welfare queens who present well.
They use fancy words, they act sophisticated, they can recite passages from books, they have impressive names and places on their resumes, but best of all, and like most of today's liberal arts faculties, they have mastered the fine art of scamming.
They have figured out how to talk absolute nonsense and get paid for it.
Of course it helps that most of the MSM were taught by them, so they are just as stupid and easily impressed with academia because they were never really taught how to think outside Marxism.
Yet the title "professor" still carries weight so the MSM morons have them on as dignified sages who need to educate their audiences with the trend du jour.
In the end, this is what will do academia in -- they don't know when to stop.
They had it all -- a leafy campus, massive tax infusions no strings attached, fabulous benefits, big pensions, fat paychecks for no work and no standards, and in control of a classroom full of teens and young adults who were unknowingly trapped in a snazzy, urban Bolshevik gulag, being carefully indoctrinated by slovenly Marxist guttersnipes.
Nice work if you can find it.
But it wasn't enough.
The Marxists decided that they should leave their protected, tax funded reserves venture into the real world and spread their illnesses among people who actually have to work, worry about bills, account for money on a daily basis, adhere to rules and regulations, observe traditions, compete, etc.
They unwittingly exposed the higher education system for the racket it is, and it has still not occurred to them that just maybe they should pull back and do some damage control.
Nope.
This is a zero sum game.
They have gotten away with so much illness turned into aggressive bullying based upon the title "professor," that they want to control everyone, not just teens -- they want the teens' families, too.
There is no point in debating them, they are too far gone.
The only option is to cut off the tax money that is making them ill and spreading the illness among the general population.
In reply to Yep. These universities… by lakecity55
My only dispute with you is about "Marxist". From my experience none of them have ever read Marx, whereas I have and I cannot find anything remotely connected with Marx amongst these PC warriors. Even if some encountered what's "Cultural Marxism" - from the Frankfurt School - I doubt that they'd actually know much about what, after all, is little connected to Marx who was mainly interested in economics and who had almost nothing to say about Communism, nor culture per se.
Marx is hardly the first significant thinker to get hijacked, like he has been by such as Lenin, Trotsky (who is more connected to both neoliberalism and this PC nonsense), Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, et al.. Just as with the original Gospels of Jesus, Gautama and Mohammed, subsequent "followers" have had their own interpretations, elaborations and additions which often run counter to anything original, so that a myriad sects have arisen, often fighting each other whilst claiming to have the same basic belief. With a lot of "believers" never having read the original texts, but mostly hearing fragments from someone else.
Marx was not a liberal, neither socially nor economically. He described the poor social conditions of his time (quite similar to Dickens) such as "alienation" and objected. He also objected to liberal economics ("free trade") and its destructive consequences, such as "alienation", but he had almost nothing to say about solutions, let alone this PC perversion, which is more like anarchism in crude form, or libertine in a context that's congruent with Alistair Crowley's, "Do as thou wilt." They ride roughshod over all conventions, whether or not there are legitimate reasons to question some.
They are more like out of control four-year-olds who have never learned anything about limitations and real life outside their protective bubbles, so are stuck in a "me" mentality/an infantile state of mind in bodies which can do far more damage than young ones can, also vocabularies to suit.
I suggest that though universities are the "best/worst" environments to turn out these "talking heads", you can find them practically everywhere as a product of the general system ... after all just about everyone gets schooled for 8-12 years, but tacking on another 3-5-lifetime must entrench it, whether or not in "liberal arts" in which some may learn about "Cultural Marxism", though almost certainly nothing about Marx, who might just puncture their mind bubbles.
Have you actually read Marx, before applying the term "Marxist" ... which is merely trendy amongst objectors to this PC nonsense? I haven't come across anyone yet who has actually read Marx amongst objectors. Much the same applies to those who frequently use such terms as "liberal" and "socialism" (let alone "Communism", which has never existed), as though it's beyond question that they denote bad, if not evil. It seems that for most people these are mere slogans, which they could not intelligibly define.
In reply to They only get away with it… by fleur de lis
Here's some anti-semitic Marx for you all...
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general."
https://www.philosophersmag.com/opinion/30-karl-marx-s-radical-antisemitism
In reply to My only dispute with you is… by Setarcos
Academic jobs are a sheltered workshop for people who lack the skills and talent for the real world.
In reply to They are already… by Setarcos