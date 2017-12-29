Classified Huma Abedin Emails Found On Anthony Weiner's Laptop Discussing Hamas, Israel And Palestinian Authority

This afternoon, the State Department has just released the infamous batch of work-related emails from the account of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were discovered by the FBI on a laptop belonging to Abedin's estranged husband, and convicted pedophile, Anthony Weiner near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.
As you may recall, the discovery of these emails on Weiner's computer is what prompted Comey to re-open the Hillary Clinton email investigation roughly 1 week prior to the election, a decision which the Hillary camp insists is the reason why they lost the White House.
Of course, while the Hillary campaign attempted to dismiss the emails as just another 'nothing burger', the Daily Mail reports that an initial review of the 2,800 documents dumped by the State Department reveal at least 5 emails classified at the 'confidential level,' the third most sensitive level the U.S. government uses.
The classified emails date from 2010-2012, and concern discussions with Middle East leaders, including those from the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas - which was declared a terrorist organization by the European Court of Justice in July. Large portions of the 2,800 page release were redacted prior to release by the State Department.
According to the Daily Mail, three of the emails were sent either to or from an address called "BBB Backup," which one email identifies as a backup of a Blackberry Bold 9700 - presumably belonging to Abedin.
As a civilian, Weiner - though once a congressman, was unlikely to have possessed the proper clearance to view or store the classified documents on his laptop.
A sample of the documents can be seen below, first, a "Call Sheet" prepared for Hillary's discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
And another update regarding "Hamas-PLO Talks":
In at least two instances, Abedin directly forwarded Anthony Weiner official conversations - one of which included Hillary Clinton and senior advisor Jake Sullivan with subject "Lavrov" - referring to Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov. The email discusses an official response by a "quartet" of envoys (The US, EU, UN, and Russia) over Israel's announced changes to its Gaza policy, ending a contentious blockade.
One wonders why Anthony Weiner would need to know about this?
Abedin also forwarded Weiner an email discussion from July 22, 2012 which had previously been released by WikiLeaks - which included the Ambassador to Senegal, Mushingi Tulinabo. While the contents of the email are redacted, Senegal had elected a new President earlier that month. Of note, the Clinton Foundation has supported or been involved in several projects in the country.
In a statement issued Friday, Judicial watch called the release a "major victory," adding "After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents. It will be in keeping with our past experience that Abedin’s emails on Weiner’s laptop will include classified and other sensitive materials. That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law."
Fitton also commented that it's 'outrageous' that Clinton and Abedin 'walked out of the State Department with classified documents and the Obama FBI and DOJ didn't do a thing about it.'
Thanks to @JudicialWatch, State Department now posting government docs from Clinton/Abedin found on Anthony Weiner laptop. Weiner campaign received classified info through Abedin/Clinton emails. Docs being posted here: https://t.co/dHCRPEk3gn— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 29, 2017
Not surprisingly, Abedin was spotted heading into the Hillary Clinton offices in midtown Manhattan earlier today just a few hours before the release of the 2,800 emails. Seems you're never too old to be called into the Principal's office...
We're confident this will all be promptly dismissed by Hillary as just another effort to "criminalize behavior that is normal"because what government employee hasn't shared classified materials with their convicted pedophile husband? Certainly, just another boring day in Washington...
Comments
It's a small club of idiots and I ain't in it
this shows how Hilary is being more and more isolated and rejected because she can no longer silence the truth.
Go to jail bitch. Now.
In reply to It's a small club of idiots… by topspinslicer
Will the oldest most incumbent congress in history do anything about it?
http://thesoundingline.com/congress-the-art-of-incumbency-part-ii/
In reply to this shows how Hilary is… by shitshitshit
same cell as Debbie WasAMan Shooltz
In reply to Will the oldest most… by Four Star
Debbie Wassermann Schultz is one ugly man!
In reply to same cell as Debbie WasAMan… by TerminalDebt
swat the bitch
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/12/kansas-man-killed-in-swatting-attac…
In reply to Debbie Wassermann Schultz is… by Jumanji1959
just kidding obviously. hate the no edit button after I post something I shouldnt. Nobody swat anybody please.
In reply to swat the bitch… by overbet
The cheka wants an essay handed in to them, explaining how you feel sorry for being a goi scout, and wishing them harm. Turn yourself in as well to their precrime unit in tears.
In reply to just kidding obviously. hate… by overbet
at the congress hearing, top security guys said there was a lot of stuff way over their security levels. And beyond other top guys.
It was all kinds of military info that was put there for the china and russian military, and iran. clintons gave it all to whomever in whatever countries decided to take the open data. That is true.
In reply to The cheka wants an essay… by peddling-fiction
Q: Why isn't Comey in jail yet?
In reply to at the congress hearing, top… by weburke
Why is HAMAS considered terrorist, when Israhell KILLED far more civilians than Hamas could ever dream of? http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-Dg
In reply to Q: Why isn't Comey in jail… by CheapBastard
You are not asking the right fucking question.
...how many would die at the hands of Hamas?
There is the right question.
In reply to Why is HAMAS considered… by bobcatz
i don't understand your question.
In reply to You are not asking the right… by A Nanny Moose
Hamas is "considered terrorist" obviously because they haven't learned to serve the juice like most of the brain dead USSAN tax cattle equally guilty of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and theft of their land. Now fall before thy god Baal and suck it until u "see".
In reply to Why is HAMAS considered… by bobcatz
ongoing genocide of Palestinians
yes, from 450.000 Arabs in 1948 to 6.8 million 2016, nice genocide, you muslim dumfgggg
In reply to Hamas is "considered… by Fireman
Maybe if the fucking Muslim terrorists didn't intentionally set up in schools and hospitals. Fucking cowards.
In reply to Why is HAMAS considered… by bobcatz
ARREST
INDICT
TRIAL
CONVICT
SENTENCE
.............anything else...................TOTAL FUCKING HORSESHIT
LOCK.THESE. MOTHERFUCKERS.........................................................UP..............
ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL of them.........
In reply to Q: Why isn't Comey in jail… by CheapBastard
number three should be "try" for parallelism.
not sure how to get it to a single word but maybe somewhere between arrest and indict, or indict and try, or convict and sentence, one needs "confess and turn state's evidence". that's what this part of the investigation is all about.
In reply to ARREST… by BabaLooey
and don't forget the trusty "where a wire and talk to your friends."
In reply to number three should be "try"… by jeff montanye
wear.
In reply to and don't forget the trusty … by jeff montanye
No edit function really sucks!
In reply to wear. by jeff montanye
Look at the recent changes not so much as a possible upgrade but as a definite downgrade.
In reply to No edit function really… by UmbilicalMosqu…
*My* question is:
WHERE ARE THE PIZZGATE E-MAILS???
THAT is the shit that will END THIS.
Until Seth Rich, NOTHING CHANGES.
In reply to Q: Why isn't Comey in jail… by CheapBastard
seth rich may be a coincidence, one that hillary clinton roundly deserves. seymour hersh thinks he was mugged not murdered. it was, if a hit, an amazingly sloppy one that had to be followed up in the hospital, a rather risky endgame, i would say.
the real master crime in all of this is the combination of 9-11 and seven countries in five years. hillary clinton and barack obama contributed syria, libya and ukraine. all three of these are classic wars of aggression, specifically cited as "crimes against humanity" by the nuremberg tribunal at the end of world war two. it was for this exact crime that a dozen nazis were badly hanged in nuremberg gymnasium and the united nations was founded to change the future. such luck.
watch your heads barack and hillary, those holes look awfully small.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_executions
In reply to *My* question is:… by Implied Violins
and i meant to note that in their work in syria, libya and ukraine clinton and obama managed to murder maybe a million or more people, make homeless, blind, orphaned, crippled, impoverished, suicidal and insane . . . millions more, thus vaulting both of them into a pretty selective company of international war criminal killers on par with bush, cheney and rumsfeld, or the brothers dulles, eisenhower, kennedy, mcnamara, johnson, nixon and kissinger or roughly triple or quadruple what idi amin killed (and they were mostly his own citizens, like pol pot, stalin, mao, etc.)
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=how+many+people+di…
In reply to seth rich may be a… by jeff montanye
These days, democide appears to be more fashionable than genocide. Lock and load.
In reply to and i meant to note that in… by jeff montanye
" quadruple what idi amin killed (and they were mostly his own citizens, like pol pot, stalin, mao, etc.) "
Yeah, but killing your own people is SO much worse.
In reply to and i meant to note that in… by jeff montanye
Sadly these Emails are being released at around 2000+ per month so the final release is years away.
Whilst the mill of justice grinds slowly some of the perps are going to be dying of old age or claim to be too ill to appear in court.
Too ill, would be inhuman to imprison them, she is unable to answer questions:
Clinton and Pelossi (faking it or not) are perfect examples of constructing a defense, over time, for bad health.
Friends in high places delay justice and call retrials etc.
UK PM and child killer Ted Heath died inn 2005 but it took until this year to establish that he would have faced charges at the time. Similar situation with MP and Defense Sec Leon Brittan.
Look at the lawyers in all these cases their all ex clinton operatives with deep connections and what happened to the Awan case.
Hope these Gitmo stories are really true.
In reply to seth rich may be a… by jeff montanye
If Seths death was simply a mugging gone wrong, why has the responding officers bodycam footage NOT been released.... maybe its because Seth, being conscious still, named names....
And WTF happened EXACTLY at that hospital... enquiring minds want to know....
In reply to seth rich may be a… by jeff montanye
..."a dozen nazis were badly hanged in nuremberg gymnasium"...
This: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1l8hM52KLuU
Because: A good carpenter's eye can readily and accurately estimate the precise dimensions of the Brit Home Office trap mechanism from frozen frames of this top-shelf presentation.
So far so good. AND: The release mechanism is where the mechanical engineering MUST be flawless for all to reliably go as well as possible for all concerned. (Yes, *all*.)
Key Materials Spec: Three-quarters diameter, five-strand (neither more nor less) of GENUINE Cannabis Hemp (NOT JUTE, thank'ee) fiber rope is called-for. Fitted with a brass eyelet to form the noose, a leather sheath over the noose and a sliding wooden or hard-rubber washer (to hold it open until it is set) as illustrated therein is highly recommended.
For the condemned: Butt-plug (unless refused) and adult-sized disposable diaper in all instances, PLEASE. (Quality of Workplace Codes, thank'ee.)
Because: In this SubGenius-ordained minister's long-considered opinion, sometimes a literal, physical Clean Break is all that a Lawful and duly convicted+sentenced Treasonous One needs in order to restart Life anew. Their corroded and sold-off eternal soul having been made once again clean, bright and fit to really have real friends Next Time Around. NORMAL as ever was. At LAST!
HAPPY ending for ALL, sooner or later. :)
It's the ancient and venerable Cleansing by Noose Ritual, is all. From the Cosmic POV, not-so-sadly but ever so mercifully as ever CAN be, some few "here below" under Heaven REALLY DO NEED it! So the Deplorable Rest of Us just might as well learn to Do It Right, methinks.
Why NOT?
Tip: The alibris and abebooks (dotcom) sites can help with the study too, btw & fwiw. And that is all. 0{;-)o[
In reply to seth rich may be a… by jeff montanye
Because he's too tall...wont fit in a standard jail cell. They're working on it...
In reply to Q: Why isn't Comey in jail… by CheapBastard
because trump hasn't replaced Jeff Sessions with someone with a pulse
In reply to Q: Why isn't Comey in jail… by CheapBastard
I am more concerned with the fact that that kids face is on the Tylers! This, in my opinion is a mistake. Think about that for a second.
In reply to at the congress hearing, top… by weburke
Why has no congressman or politician ever offered to take a polygraph about their true beliefs or actions. Just one would be refreshing.
In reply to at the congress hearing, top… by weburke
Roy Moore just took and passed a polygraph test. Test said he never knew or met the three accusers.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5218537/Roy-Moore-cites-polygra…
In reply to Why has no congressman or… by are we there yet
Polygraphs are easy to scam, and cannot be used as evidence in court.
In reply to Roy Moore just took and… by Bee
Roy Moore just did, but in a shocking development none of his accusers have, and the media is ignoring the story!
In reply to Why has no congressman or… by are we there yet
Analysis: Those of Them Sort who KNOW, universally fear THIS: http://noliemri.com
For my own part, Yours Truly hereby invokes the standing "Truth in Packaging" statutes to fund the COMPULSORY fMRI examination of ALL our Otherwise Indetectable Electables. They really ARE, by their own campaigns' open admission, "Packaged Goods" whose "Images" are professionally "perception-managed" for PUBLIC CONSUMPTION.
Just like beef and celery. So why NOT?
Done Right, weed 'em all right out. Or, on the very first go, predictably cut their numbers down to group-manageable size. Because from a large pool such as this, a few MIGHT slip through. ProbStat Instinct sure sez so...
Even so, IMPROVEMENT is AVAILABLE. And that is all. 0{;-)o[
In reply to Why has no congressman or… by are we there yet
looks like mega.nz just dumped weiners emails.
In reply to The cheka wants an essay… by peddling-fiction
LORD have mercy!!!
some that have gone thru this dump have posted blacked out pics of children whipped & in bondage.
so mega.nz dumped this. last i heard kim.com was trying to work a deal for his charges & testify via skype instead of extradition...then the story died.
In reply to looks like mega.nz just… by WillyGroper
sooo confused!
was that one the /sarc, or the prior one
(wink wink)
WWVFD
( that's code for What Would Vince Foster Do?)
In reply to just kidding obviously. hate… by overbet
Huma is the "Queen Bee of the Muslim Brotherhood" so my guess is the fbi weasels won't touch her.
In reply to sooo confused!… by ImGumbydmmt
Take a look at the photo at the end of the article
Since when does wearing a laundry basket on your arm constitute style?
In reply to Huma is the "Queen Bee of… by 847328_3527
Proving once again that the number one threat to the safety and security of the average person is the police. The police can show up at your house, and do whatever they want for any reason they claim. Of course this guy's corpse can get retribution by suing the police, resulting in his mother's own tax dollars being paid back to her.
In reply to swat the bitch… by overbet
They suck
2018 : the year the people threw the CONgress out.
Term Limits!!!!!!
In reply to Will the oldest most… by Four Star
2018...the year of hangings for treason.
In reply to They suck… by JRobby
Jeff Sessions....Mr. Sleepy....Wake the fuck up. What a mistake it was putting him in charge.
Rudy
Chris Christy
Trey
.....I could name 10 others that would do the job. What a fuck up.
In reply to this shows how Hilary is… by shitshitshit
That's "Extremely Careless"
In reply to Jeff Sessions....Mr. Sleepy… by takeaction
William Black for AG.
In reply to Jeff Sessions....Mr. Sleepy… by takeaction
duude in hell- Chuck Grassley has sompin' to say about that.
Sessions is one careful lawyer, Meeeewler is still embarrasing the Demz each and every week. This has to carry on for quite a while, since the swamp isn't a fast river and will take time to drain (retire, find a new job, get pushed aside, see the light).
- Ned
In reply to William Black for AG. by brianshell