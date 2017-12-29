Trump Says Mueller "Will Treat Him Fairly" But The "Russia Hoax Makes The Country Look Very Bad"

As the Right continues to blast clear signs of FBI bias among various/most members of Mueller's team (see here, here and here for just a few examples), the Left continues to simply ignore all signs of impropriety and instead threaten a "constitutional crisis" should Mueller be relieved of his duty.
Of course, while Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer love to appear on CNN and MSNBC to talk about Trump firing Mueller (it's a great way to fire up their base after all), such a plan, at least if you believe the constant reassurances from the White House, continues to be nothing more than a figment of the Left's imagination. In fact, sitting down with the New York Times yesterday evening, Trump once again said he "thinks [Mueller] is going to be fair" but reiterated that the "Russia hoax" continues to "make the country look very bad."
President Trump said Thursday that he believes Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, will treat him fairly, contradicting some members of his party who have waged a weekslong campaign to try to discredit Mr. Mueller and the continuing inquiry.
During an impromptu 30-minute interview with The New York Times at his golf club in West Palm Beach, the president did not demand an end to the Russia investigations swirling around his administration, but insisted 16 times that there has been “no collusion” discovered by the inquiry.
“There’s been no collusion. But I think he’s going to be fair,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Mueller.
“It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position,” Mr. Trump said of the investigation. “So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”
On other topics, Trump was asked whether he would order the Justice Department to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. While he refused to give a direct answer, he also did reserve the right to guide the Department of Justice in any way he sees fit and seemed to imply that his ultimate decision would depend upon the results of Mueller's investigation.
“I have the absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” he said, echoing claims by his supporters that as president he has the power to open or end an investigation. “But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.”
Meanwhile, Trump went on to predict that he'll easily secure a second term in the White House and said he believes members of the news media will eventually cover him more favorably because they are profiting from the interest in his presidency and thus will want him re-elected.
“Another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes,” Mr. Trump said, then invoked one of his preferred insults. “Without me, The New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times.”
He added: “So they basically have to let me win. And eventually, probably six months before the election, they’ll be loving me because they’re saying, ‘Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.’ O.K.”
While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%...and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017
Finally, hours after accusing the Chinese of secretly shipping oil to North Korea, Trump explicitly said for the first time that he has “been soft” on China on trade in the hopes that its leaders will pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. That said, he hinted that his original plan of "fire and fury" would have to be implemented with regards to North Korea if China continued to break their deal.
“Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn’t my deal!” he exclaimed, raising the possibility of aggressive trade actions against China. “If they don’t help us with North Korea, then I do what I’ve always said I want to do.”
Of course, only time will tell if the Trump administration will be treated "fairly" by Mueller's team. Certainly, if Comey's botched investigation of Hillary Clinton is Trump's comp for "fairness" then we suspect he could be thoroughly disappointed.
This, Is The Days of Our Lives
Why should Trump fire Mueller? Mueller's doing a great job firing himself while cooking the left in the process?
In reply to This, Is The Days of Our… by Give_me_liberty_or
Spot on, Cog.
Every day new revelations from all manner of directions a) fill in a very very ugly picture of deceit at the highest levels of government, and therefore b) make Mueller look even more of a twat the longer he goes on.
In reply to Why should Trump fire… by Cognitive Dissonance
If your enemy is destroying itself from within a prudent man would not interfere. Trump appears to be prudent man.
PS: Looking forward to early February when the IG investigating Justice and FBI is due to report.
In reply to Spot on, Cog… by CuttingEdge
Trump will not win again if he doesnt do 3 things:
1. do as he promised re illegals. Purportedly more Mexicans were repatriated by now under O’bombya;
2. Cut the shit with so ostentatiously sucking Netanyahu’s cock; get out of Syria and stop the flow of weapons to fucking rebranded Al Qaeda;
3. DEMAND PROOF that there was a ‘hack’ from NSA, and direct DOJ to investigate possibility of a fake hack. Look - the fact the FBI did not examine the server, nor interview Assange, is pretty substantial proof of a sham... add to that tech reports by Binney and others. It was a leak, not a hack and pro-Dem/pro-MIC .gov officials, did abuse their offices and fabricated evidence to obtain warrants in order to create perjury traps. And the JUDEOCORPORATE MEDIA did absolutely zero real journalism, instead acting like propagandists for the deep state and (non-Likudnik) Jewish interests.
Also - he should pardon Flynn. ASAP.
In reply to Spot on, Cog… by CuttingEdge
Trump is draining the swamp by pulling the Mueller butt plug out slowly.
In reply to Trump will not win again if… by Snípéir_Ag_Obair
That there is the reason I visit ZH comments section frequently.
Live Hard, The Free Visuals, Die Free
~ DC v8.7 beta
In reply to Trump is draining the swamp… by DownWithYogaPants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKl8RWYV8ac
shitposters, stow it.
In reply to That there is the reason I… by DuneCreature
Robert is getting close to the thin edge of ice.
He has mention Zionists and (((them))) a number of times in that video. More times than you or I could with that exposure and not get ‘a visit’. .. He has stainless steel doodads..
OR (((them thar bad guys))) and their tracker puppy A-eye are using him for bait.
He’s getting away with a whittle too much.
Live Hard, (((The Perps))) Don’t Take Out The Leadership (((They))) Take Out The Lower Tiers As They Report For Duty, Die Free
~ DC v8.12
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by WillyGroper
he doesn't just call out ((((them)))).
popey is in there too, jesuits, the whole network...previously.
now you see why the maggot crowdstalked him?
Clif High was even attacked after an interview with him.
i view Binney as a good guy...RDS is a bud of his, which is good enough for me.
not that it can't be done, but they'll have a hard time killing all of us.
In reply to Robert is getting close to… by DuneCreature
Recommend caution with RDS. He is borderline conman.
In reply to Robert is getting close to… by DuneCreature
Hey, RLB
Perhaps so. ... IMHO Cynthia McKinney when a little coocoo-a-chew too.
My point about RDS perhaps being bait shouldn't imply he knows he is. .. AI can just use him and keep him completely unawares of his role for AI. ... AI can slice bread thin as tissue paper. .. Yep, it's that good. .... If he being aloud to be noisy as bait and AI is taking out minions it will do so without taking out so many that it will even be obvious. .. It knows which followers are mission critical and which ones will affect the other followers the most.
I like RDS advocacy for open source intel gathering and OPEN government. .... It is the ridiculous secrecy that got us into this mess and I KNOW there is a better way. ....... RDS may just have big steel balls and an ego to match. .. That's fine, people with big egos make themselves perform and get things done. .. It's when they can't delegate or give credit to others when it's due that a big ego becomes a liability.
Ok, enough of me sounding off like I know what I'm talking about. (I must like to type, huh?)
Just remember AI can tie any chess master up in knots with .0001% of its processing power.
Happy New Year (early - in case AI pulls my plug)
Live Hard, There Are Some Things A-eye CAN'T Do That I Will Get Into Later, Die Free
~ DC v8.11 Early Developer's Release
In reply to Recommend caution with RDS… by RightLineBacker
I obviously didn't do a speck of proof reading before I pushed the go button on that one. ...... You get the picture despite the bad synonyms, I trust.
Live Hard, Damn Those Buggy Early Developer's Releases Anyway, Die Free
~ DC v8.11 Early Developer's Release - Patched
In reply to Hey, RLB… by DuneCreature
Trump Says Mueller "Will Treat Him Fairly" But The "Russia Hoax Makes The Country Look Very Bad"
My response: I agree completely with President TRUMP.
To the rest of the world, AMERICA looks like a BANANA REPUBLIC in many ways. The "Russia Hoax Charade" is but one example.
And God says ...
Your hands are full of blood!
Wash and make yourselves clean.
Take your evil deeds out of my sight;
stop doing wrong.
Learn to do right; seek justice.
Defend the oppressed.[a]
Take up the cause of the fatherless;
plead the case of the widow.
“Come now, let us settle the matter,”
says the Lord.
In reply to Trump is draining the swamp… by DownWithYogaPants
NSA = DNC, huh? God knows this 3-letter alphabet stew has become so convoluted its sometimes hard to know up from down. One can't help wondering if that is all part of the obfuscation.
skepsis(101)
In reply to Trump will not win again if… by Snípéir_Ag_Obair
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/wikileaks-fbis-mueller-delivere…
You cannot make these things up.
In reply to Spot on, Cog… by CuttingEdge
But he is not firing himself. He may be tainting himself, showing his lack of ethics etc., but he is not firing himself. He is protecting the criminals and the corrupted FBI and DOJ. He is preventing the investigation from exposing the truth and from any draining of the swamp to occur.
But then Trump does not appear interested in draining the swamp. Nor does Trump seem capable of getting his hands dirty and effectively cutting out cancer cells. Trump is a twitter war winner, a reality show director and host.
Trump gets plenty of juicy twitter opportunities that keep him in the spotlight as a big maverick (in his mind) and we lose as the disfunction becomes systemic. When the next administration takes power these people will reemerge and feel invincible enough to become ruthless in their agendas. The SJW's of the country will become a feared army of oppression at their disposal.
In reply to Why should Trump fire… by Cognitive Dissonance
He won’t. It couldn’t be going any better for him. Failed coup attempt and he doesn’t have to fire a shot or and prosecutor. He will emerge stronger.
In reply to Why should Trump fire… by Cognitive Dissonance
As the World Turns...
In reply to This, Is The Days of Our… by Give_me_liberty_or
Mueller himself, needs investigating for his egregious complicity in the cover up of Israel's primary role in 911.
SCUMBAG BASTARD.
In reply to This, Is The Days of Our… by Give_me_liberty_or
“Another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes,”
In other words, for reality to keep topping itself things have to get weirder than this. Popcorn, please.
I don't think the media understands how dull a Pence presidency would be.
Then again, if every future president is going to be impeached after the mid-terms by the opposite party (not saying it will happen, but sets a precedent) based on totally made up crimes, we will have a constitutional crisis.
In reply to “Another reason that I’m… by A. Boaty
This is all about money underneath. The media merely does what the Deep State / Banksters tell them to write.
They will take boring to keep their skim / skam organization together. That includes their CIA drug running operations that get washed through fast food restaurants and big banks.
In reply to I don't think the media… by duo
There already is a constitutional crisis.
What else could a sitting president using the DoJ, FBI and other alphabet agencies to compromise an opposition party candidate be referred to as?
In reply to This is all about money… by DownWithYogaPants
I've always wondered what the actual monetary figures were for the election that went to the main stream media.
$8.80 per Hillary vote versus $4.57 for Trump vote. (per a Zero Hedge article, but the link is broken...)
So some of the emnity from the mainstream media has to come from Trump not giving them their expected cash outlay.
The rest, well that just Deep State/Joo banksters running amok.
In reply to This is all about money… by DownWithYogaPants
“It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position,”
He must have been referring to the US recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel ?
128 countries would seem to agree.
In reply to “Another reason that I’m… by A. Boaty
“... “But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.”
Hopefully?
Sorry Don, ime you have to DEMAND fair treatment.
In reply to “It makes the country look… by curbjob
:) he's already guaranteed it with mueller's nads in a vice.
In reply to “... “But for purposes of… by Oliver Klozoff
Re " He must have been referring to the US recognizing Jerusalem ..." :
In reply to “It makes the country look… by curbjob
https://www.pinterest.com.au/pin/502362533427613854/
In reply to Re " He must have been… by PT
Mueller who covered up the 9/11 fiasco is a deep-state traitor and should be hanged.
What I'd like to see is an Israel - gate. In terms of influencing elections and government there is no comparison with Russia. The Zionists have it locked down.
I’ve been thinking about this, saying he is going to put the embassy in Jerusalem doesn’t really mean anything, it is not an irrevocable act. On the other hand it gives him strong leverage when it comes to bullying Israel into something they may not like.
i don’t know what lies ahead, but I am entertained.
In reply to What I'd like to see is an… by lucitanian
It means less than nothing. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem by 1999 was decided in 1995.
It was about defunding the UN. The US provides the UN $10B per annum.
https://www.congress.gov/104/plaws/p...-104publ45.pdf
In reply to I’ve been thinking about… by williambanzai7
This is a standard Trump negotiating tactic, give the opposition something they already have.
Trump wants a permanent peace treaty in Israel and Korea. He's trying a new tactic. It's worth a try and it cost $0, just words.
I too am entertained.
In reply to I’ve been thinking about… by williambanzai7
IIRC CONgress issued a law for the move.
he's just making good on their foot dragging.
all the hubub at the UN & cutting off the funding is a great move.
if he boots the UN, he boots the pope/A21.
i pray that's the method to his madness.
In reply to I’ve been thinking about… by williambanzai7
Trump plays his cards very close to his chest.
We won't know what he wants from Israel until he calls his chits.
Great chess game.
In reply to I’ve been thinking about… by williambanzai7
My thought is the only reason Mueller will treat Trump fairly is that someone from Trumps inner circle on the DOJ has a 10 foot pole ready to stick up his ass. And Trump is grinning ear to ear with this knowledge.
Ha ha great comment and I think you could well be correct grapes! :)
In reply to My thought is the only… by sparklinggrapes
The "fairness" ship sailed long ago and is never coming back. Fairness will be found on the battlefield.
Mueller will not treat Trump fairly. If he did then he should close this phony investigation immediately and exonerate the president.. But Mueller is a deep State swamp creature trying to take out President Trump with this silent coup!
Trumpis a darn fool for thinking he will be treated fairly. Trump is an outsider not liked by the corrupt DC swamp!
Trump, in my opinion, completely underestimated the power of the swamp, but he is figuring it out quickly. He is cunning like a fox and is more than happy to hand Mueller and his team of henchman all the rope they need to hang themselves. 2018, and certainly 2020, are going to be a no holds barred cage match.
In reply to Mueller will not treat Trump… by lester1
What difference would his estimation of swamp dimensions make?
Becomes no easier to drain either way.
In reply to Trump, in my opinion,… by Cautiously Pes…
Trump does not need to drain the swamp. He simply must restrict it's fresh liquidity intake allowing it to turn putrid, liquidity evaporating and leaving those permanent residents feet locked into the heavy Mudd, exposed and defenseless to the "elements". We are watching it happen as the progressives wail and rail against Trump, seemingly unaware of how exposed they have made themselves.
No one is draining anything. We are simply leaving them to rot in their own excrement.
In reply to Trump, in my opinion,… by Cautiously Pes…
Hope they remember to breathe deeply, so that they can remain calm while they rot.
In reply to Trump does not need to drain… by Oldwood
Mueller will treat Trump fairly............what drugs are the Donald taking?
net points for not getting the setup of a joke.
In reply to Mueller will treat Trump… by Beowulf55
Score (at the end of the 1st period):
Team Trump 1
Team Deep State 0
If I didn't know better I'd say there's collusion, collusion between Muller and Trump to expose all the corruption of the last 8 years of Obama, and if not Muller better wake up and smell the coffee because his ass is in the sling on the Uranium One treason.