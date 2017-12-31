Weiner Laptop Doc: Assange Warrant Issued 2 Weeks After Swedish Election Leaks Warning

A confidential document found on Anthony Weiner's laptop reveals that the United States Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden expressed concerns in 2010 that WikiLeaks would release classified US documents related to Sweden ahead of the September 19 Swedish election, tipping the vote towards the Pirate Party. The subject of the cable reads "Wikileaks: The Pirate Party's White Horse Into Sweden's Parliament?"
On June 29, 2010 a US diplomat met with three members of the Pirate Party - which is described in the cable as a "mixture between communism and libertarianism," yet whose members are "well-salaried professionals, independent from the party for income." Two of the "pirates," according to the report, were active in the "youth branch of the conservative party currently leading government."
The Embassy cable notes the "grim electoral outlook for Pirates" - as confirmed by a Pirate party member interviewed by the US diplomat, "Unless WikiLeaks Saves the Day."
Two weeks after the cable was sent, an arrest warrant was issued for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on sexual assault allegations - which was dropped, then re-issued, then revoked again by Swedish authorities in August 2015 when they dropped their case against him.
Cable found on Anthony Weiner's Laptop, obtained via Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit
The emergence of this confidential document (found on Anthony Weiner's laptop and sent while his wife, Huma Abedin, was Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff), is disturbing - as it potentially implicates the Obama administration in a conspiracy to silence Julian Assange while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State - not to mention that it could be the smoking gun in yet another clear case of mishandled information found on imprisoned sexual deviant Anthony Weiner's laptop the FBI's Peter Strzok and crew must have somehow overlooked.
A brief timeline of events:
On August 20, 2010, the Swedish Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Julian Assange over a rape allegation - two weeks after the US Embassy met with the Pirate party and had concerns over Assange leaking US secrets. The net day, Swedish cancelled the warrant. "I don't think there is reason to suspect that he has committed rape," says one of Stockholm's chief prosecutors, Eva Finne. Swedish prosecutors did however continue to investigate a separate allegation of molestation, though they felt it was not a serious enough crime for an arrest warrant.
On September 1, 2010, Swedish Director of Prosecution, Marianne Ny, reopened the rape investigation against Assange.
On November 18, 2010, Stockholm District Court approved a detention request for Mr. Assange, who had traveled to London. Two days later, Swedish police issued an international arrest warrant. On December 8, 2010, Assange is taken into British custody and taken to an extradition hearing. Eight days later, Assange posts bail and walks free in London until May 30, 2012 when the UK Supreme Court rules that he should be extradited to Sweden.
August 16, 2012, Assange begins his asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London - where he has remained for over five years.
In February, 2016, a UN panel found Assange to be detained unlawfully in the Ecuadorian embassy.
Julian Assange holding UN decision
In May, 2017, Swedish authorities once again dropped their case against Julian Assange, with his Swedish lawyer Per Samuelsson told Swedish media "It is a total victory for Julian Assange," adding "He is free to leave the embassy whenever he wants."
Unfortunately, that's not going to be quite so easy for the time being - as Assange faces immediate arrest by the UK for skipping bail in his extradition hearing. Moreover, in April of this year, CNN and the Washington Post simultaneously reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions' DOJ has prepared criminal charges against Assange over 2010 leaks of diplomatic cables and military documents.
While the DOJ seems intent on locking Assange up, the WikiLeaks founder has also received tremendous support from certain members of congress.
As we reported last week, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher travelled to London in August with journalist Charles Johnson for a meeting with Assange, where Rohrabacher said the WikiLeaks founder offered "firsthand" information proving that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, and which would refute the Russian hacking theory.
Rohrabacher brought that message back to Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to propose a deal. In exchange for a presidential pardon, Assange would share evidence that would refute the Russian hacking theory by proving they weren't the source of the emails, according to the WSJ.
However - when Trump was asked in late September about the Assange proposal, he responded that he'd "never heard" of it, causing Rohrabacher to unleash on John Kelly, who he blamed for blocking the proposal from reaching the President. Rohrabacher told the Daily Caller:
"I think the president's answer indicates that there is a wall around him that is being created by people who do not want to expose this fraud that there was collusion between our intelligence community and the leaders of the Democratic Party," Rohrabacher told The Daily Caller Tuesday in a phone interview.
"This would have to be a cooperative effort between his own staff and the leadership in the intelligence communities to try to prevent the president from making the decision as to whether or not he wants to take the steps necessary to expose this horrendous lie that was shoved down the American people's throats so incredibly earlier this year," Rohrabacher said.
Contributing to the notion of deep-state interference, CIA director Mike Pompeo referred to WikiLeaks as a "hostile intelligence service" in April, calling Julian Assange "a fraud, a coward hiding behind a screen" for exposing information about democratic governments rather than authoritarian regimes. This quite the ironic statement, considering Pompeo used leaked emails from WikiLeaks as proof "the fix was in" against President Trump.
So - while the Swedish authorities have dropped their case against Assange, and the UN says he's been unlawfully detailed - the UK insists on arresting Assange the moment he steps outside the Ecuadorian embassy for jumping bail on the dropped charges, and the US Department of Justice is reportedly prepared to slap criminal charges on Assange.
Perhaps the establishment is still a bit miffed that the "white wizard" showed the world what's really underneath the pantsuit, which despite the constant rhetoric of the past year is what ultimately cost Hillary - and so many of her charitable friends - the election.
Comments
Ok Trump, what's up?
As time passes, incremental facts will reveal just how niggardly Obama's White House was.
In reply to Ok Trump, what's up? by chunga
The swamp is not getting drained, but there is a feud heating up in the swamp.
In reply to As time passes, incremental… by Government nee…
Looks like some body other than Russia was actively engaged in the manipulation of foreign "democratic" elections.
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
"What's really under the pantsuit" is something I imagine the wider world would run a mile from.
To avoid putting them off sex for life. The trauma would be to great - Post Naked Hillary Stress Disorder.
In reply to Looks like some body other… by sushi
Hillary looked great - around 48 years ago when she was a well-to-do Republican student
In reply to "What's really under the… by CuttingEdge
Very little surprises me any more regarding the conspiracies of TPTB to maintain and expand their control and power...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Looks like some body other… by sushi
I never thought I would appreciate a pedophile.
In reply to Very little surprises me any… by skbull44
Which US government official are you referring to?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Fire Sessons and Rosensteen NOW!
Replace with American patriots who will do their freaking job!
In reply to Which US government official… by serotonindumptruck
4 things that are guaranteed (unfortunately)
1. death
2. taxes
3. hillary never goes to jail
4. no-one will ever fully understand crypto
In reply to Fire Sessons and Rosensteen… by Handful of Dust
Trumped up charges. At what point did Assange and WikiLeaks fall under US jurisdiction?
In reply to 4 things that are guaranteed… by rccalhoun
This is what happens when you refuse to give HRH a hand job.
In reply to Fire Sessons and Rosensteen… by Handful of Dust
Why don't they manipulate the USA way ? Threaten, sanction, incite revolution, bomb and invade.
In reply to Looks like some body other… by sushi
That has happened before in history, too, but it all presumes that foreigners have enough control to sculpt the political opinions of citizens of other countries from a distance. This is just so arrogant, dripping with arrogance. It is just another way to ignore the will of voters. Wonder what part of the Pirate Party agenda was popular with enough Swedes to generate this concern and why?
In reply to Looks like some body other… by sushi
Swamp gas.
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
More smoke and mirrors, nicely done though. If JA gets rolled up into the general Obama Admin "never saw a stitchup we didn't like" narrative, he may very well become eligible for a presidential pardon, or, at the very least, a dropping of federal charges. Of course, that assumes some high-ranking officials are eventually put on trial (still a supposition, at this point).
But the stench of the swamp is getting ever stronger. Methinks it's almost time to strike a match and burn off some of that nasty stinky methane. Perhaps it could be used to power a new generation of eco-friendly, green mobile-guillotine vehicles.
MAGA, bitchez! A Happy New Year to you Mr President and to all ZHers.
Yes Tyler, I have been patient so far, but we do miss the edit button.
In reply to Swamp gas. by brewing_it
And SORTING!
In reply to More smoke and mirrors,… by FreedomWriter
And the chat windows. I was looking for private group chat rooms. hint hint
In reply to And SORTING! by arby63
Members of Congress who resign for sexual harassment are still eligible for generous pensions
by Demian Brady | Dec 13, 2017, 1:52 PM
www.washingtonexaminer.com/members-of-congress-who-resign-for-sexual-ha…
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
Same with those seditious FBI.
In reply to Members of Congress who… by shocktherapy
Wow, the corporate-owned MSM can make more ratings-boosted riches off of that juicy topic, while ignoring mass underemployment in the USA.
In reply to Members of Congress who… by shocktherapy
ORLY?
http://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2017/11/is-trump-serious-about-tak…
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
The Obama family and the Clinton family working their territories of the Washington Mob.
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
The Swedes do not have a mob, just a fake-feminist mob mentality that equates violent rape with accusations about nonviolent and voluntary events. When individuals lose all rights to a crowd ethos that defines every action by some lock-step political creed, you no longer have freedom as an individual. You are looked at as a member of a predatory male class or, on the other end of the ideological warping, as a member of the vaunted class of glorified working moms who can do no wrong. You are never an individual, with the the complexity, agency and rights of an individual. You should never be seen as a person with individual motives. You are a group.
In reply to The Obama family and the… by Kayman
The swamp will be easier to drain when they're done turning on each other ....
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
Yep. It is easier to avoid enacting new rules to put a curb on the Swamp’s global, money-making spigot and lobbyist-controlled chicanery by just vilifying a few of these creatures, when the whole system is rigged. Sure, some Swampians are more annoying than others, style wise. Hillary’s brand of Swamp is so hypocritical, for instance, but it is all bad. Trump’s best action was that executive order to put a freeze on assets of Swamp creatures who made money off of human rights violations in foreign nations. The Swampians and their donors mostly do not want to create ventures here in the underemployed USA, where they cannot just do anything they want.
In reply to The swamp will be easier to… by Voice of insanity
It is time to put wikileaks on the blockchain by q anon. Let the truth be heard. Let it be translated in all languages. JA, as amazing he be, is a chokepoint. He is just one man that can be silenced by bad people. For his safety and for the health of the world, let the truth be woven in the WWW.
In reply to The swamp is not getting… by Newsboy
Swampians are complaining that this involves 4th Amendment privacy rights, which is an issue for civil libertarians, but this was their work email, right? Of course, there is no separation between work and private life in the fake-feminist era of family centric, womb-productivity-based workplaces. Hiring, retention and work life revolve around the private lives of employees / managers. Have you heard than American productivity numbers are low? It is just a mystery.
In reply to It is time to put wikileaks… by brianshell
Trump's "tax cuts" are going to accelerate the deficit spending trend that Obama (and Bush before him) initiated. The Fed's machinations over the last 100+ years are utterly irrelevant because all of them are in fact driven by Congress. The Fed is a creature that operates at the behest of Congress, as a creation of Congress, and every single dollar it has "printed" it has "printed" because Congress spent money it did not have.
In other words, Congress ran a deficit.
The Fed has its share of detractors and I'm among them. But those who refuse to place responsibility where it belongs are fraud-running jackasses, and while I'm happy to try to educate folks those who refuse to learn and cling to that which is trivially disproved mathematically wind up on my "ignore" list.
The bottom line: It is Congress, which is elected by you, that has destroyed the purchasing power of the currency and enabled all of the fraud and force in our economy today.
Karl Denninger
Trump has now publicly acknowledged that McCabe violated several federal laws, not the least of which is the Hatch Act. Yet he now proposes to allow McCabe to retire next year, keeping his federal pension and benefits.
Not only that but Congress has that evidence now too -- but note that the House Judiciary Committee is not issuing a single word about the fact that such actions are violations of several federal laws.
What Trump should do is have Sessions immediately indict him - after firing McCabe for cause, which terminates his right to any sort of federal pension or benefit. If McCabe wants to sue for his pension let him, because that will force into the public record all of the evidence on exactly what he did as he will have to defend the claim that his firing "for cause" wasn't actually for cause.
Good luck with that.
But Trump isn't going to do that. Instead he's going to let McCabe walk off with your money America. Money he will steal from you for the rest of his life after having taken actions that, the President has good reason to believe, were felony violations of the law and abuses of his office, effectively using the FBI as a political weapon in a Presidential contest.
Karl Denninger
In reply to As time passes, incremental… by Government nee…
Yea yea yea, keyboard commando Karl always parses his rants using terms like “your money” “your future” “your children” as if he lives on some mountaintop as an autonomous higher being and if truth be told he really believes this. The definition of a sociopath. Ban Hammer me o holy one.
In reply to Trump's "tax cuts" are going… by shocktherapy
So someone that actually does something is the enemy ? I don't agree with everything he has to say, but he never travels down the path of least resistance.
Tea party icon Karl Denninger said he's done building wealth that only ends up contributing to "rampant theft and fraud" in government and the economy. Author of the widely followed Market Ticker blog, Denninger told readers he's making a radical change in his lifestyle that will cause him to lower his ...
https://www.cnbc.com/2013/09/30/tea-party-leader-takes-protest-to-new-l…
In reply to Yea yea yea, keyboard… by booboo
A "Chicago Way" guy who got rich through government. When others do same it's "rampant theft and fraud".
In reply to So someone that actually… by shocktherapy
Karl's a sanctimonious dick.
In reply to Yea yea yea, keyboard… by booboo
Why do you suck it then?
In reply to Karl's a sanctimonious dick. by iamrefreshed
I used to read his site daily as his analysis has been mostly excellent.
However, he is extremely egocentric and intolerant of any challenge to his point of view.
This has led me to finally quit reading his site. Guy is a major conceited asshole and everyone has a limit for people like that.
In reply to Yea yea yea, keyboard… by booboo
True-dat. Not to mention He believes the "official" story on 911 and try to say otherwise and you get banned. So how "smart" is he really?
In reply to I used to read his site… by BarkingCat
On the surface it seems he's more afraid than smart. IMHO
In reply to … by Duc888
I learned alot of things from Karl. Went round and round with him on a few things too. All in all I think he is an ok guy. Ive certainly seen worse.
The 9/11 thing? He views on the ticker dont match up with his stated views here. I think his hands were tied on that.
Id go back in a second if I could use the front door.
In reply to Yea yea yea, keyboard… by booboo
What we WANT is not always what we NEED, as is evidenced by the world we now live in. Trump can't win the war by simply attacking the easy targets. I believe he is building a much larger case to be executed over a longer period of time.
We are justifiably impatient and suspicious of ANY thing that looks to be a suspension of justice, but please remember it is Trump that stepped off into this swamp....a very old and immense swamp, one not easily drained or dried up, and we cannot expect him to play out some "hero" suicide. Lets remember that what sustains the swamp is money and the key is shutting off each and every tributary feeding it. Trump has already done a lot of this with changes in regulations and laws that siphon off of the economy continuously.
Lets try and keep up the hope that this will eventually amount to something meaningful. It's obvious to me that what we need is transparency, and if we have that, accountability will follow. Progressives are making themselves and their motives VERY transparent now, which is EXACTLY what is needed.
In reply to Trump's "tax cuts" are going… by shocktherapy
"We cannot expect him to play out some "hero" suicide."
UNDER TRUMP, U.S. MILITARY DEATHS IN WAR ZONES ARE UP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS
BY JOHN HALTIWANGER ON 11/20/17 AT 11:22 AM
Over the course of 2017, Trump has increased America's presence in Iraq and Syria significantly, government data shows. From June 2017 to September 2017, for example, the U.S. military's presence in Iraq jumped from 6,137 to 7,402. During the same period in Syria, the total number jumped from 1,103 to 1,547.
In reply to What we WANT is not always… by Oldwood
Please indicate how those military deaths compare statistically to violent deaths in Chicago.
Relevance is important.
Further, while most of us do not want ANY deaths ANYWHERE, but we cannot deny success in Syria. We MUST get out, but we cannot pretend that we can simply walk away without serious consequence.
In reply to "We cannot expect him to… by shocktherapy
You know the old saying wish in one hand, shit in the other...
In reply to What we WANT is not always… by Oldwood
The important thing is to not get the hands confused.
In reply to You know the old saying wish… by slug200
You are 100% correct. If you follow Mega-anon and Q-anon on 4chan and 8 chan you can see Trump is actually right on top of things.
His recent EO on Dec 10th defunded all of Soros operations inside USA as well as Antifa and Black Lives matter.
In reply to What we WANT is not always… by Oldwood
Trump has now publicly acknowledged that McCabe violated several federal laws, not the least of which is the Hatch Act. Yet he now proposes to allow McCabe to retire next year, keeping his federal pension and benefits.
Karl? wrong again. McCabe was fucking fired three weeks ago. Try to keep up with things.
In reply to Trump's "tax cuts" are going… by shocktherapy
Do you have a link for this fact? My understanding is that he announced his retirement in 90 days when he is eligible to retire with a full pension. Any news to the contrary would be welcome, that fucker needs to be indicted and jailed for his treason.
In reply to Trump has now publicly… by Duc888
No, not really. You must be thinking of someone else or remembering Trump calling for him to be fired by Sessions after the Mannefort FBI raid.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2017/12/trump-lashes-out-at-fbi-dep…
In reply to Trump has now publicly… by Duc888
Did you not see Trump's tweet about MaCabe 90 days...?
In reply to Trump has now publicly… by Duc888
yah, I think you might be wrong there. At least according to NYT, he was still employed on 12/23 . . .
In reply to Trump has now publicly… by Duc888