US Manufacturing PMI Jumps To Highest Since March 2015

Following strong European PMI data this morning, Markit reports US Manufacturing's final December PMI at a better than expected 55.1 - the highest since March 2015.

Manufacturing is notably diverging from the slump in Services - which is at its lowest since September 2016...

Furthermore, the rate of job creation is at its fastest since September 2014...

New business received by manufacturers continued to rise in December, with the rate of expansion accelerating to a ten-month high. Anecdotal evidence linked increases to greater demand from new and existing clients. Exports sales, however, grew at a marginal pace.

