US Manufacturing PMI Jumps To Highest Since March 2015

Following strong European PMI data this morning, Markit reports US Manufacturing's final December PMI at a better than expected 55.1 - the highest since March 2015.
Manufacturing is notably diverging from the slump in Services - which is at its lowest since September 2016...
Furthermore, the rate of job creation is at its fastest since September 2014...
New business received by manufacturers continued to rise in December, with the rate of expansion accelerating to a ten-month high. Anecdotal evidence linked increases to greater demand from new and existing clients. Exports sales, however, grew at a marginal pace.
Commenting on the final PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“US manufacturers ended 2017 on a high. Output growth accelerated to its fastest since the start of the year on the back of a marked upswing in demand as the year came to a close.
“Prospects for the upturn also look good. With business optimism about the year ahead running at its highest for two years in the closing months of 2017, companies are clearly expecting to be busier in 2018.
“The upbeat mood is underscored by an increased appetite to hire new staff, with the survey indicating that factory payroll numbers are rising at a rate not seen for over three years.
“Indicators of backlogs of work and input buying likewise suggest production will continue to grow at a solid pace as we move into 2018. However, the strengthening of demand for raw materials has led to supply chain delays, which have in turn been increasingly linked to higher prices as a sellers’ market develops. Input price inflation accelerated to one of the highest rates seen over the past five years in December, as suppliers hiked prices for a wide range of inputs.
“The combination of strengthening growth, a solid labour market and rising prices will add to expectations that the Fed will remain on track for another rate hike in the near future, with March looking a likely possibility.”
Comments
Perhaps this will give some small boost to the dollar at least for now and stop the gold rally
the yuan bears are buying gold maybe the usd bears should buy chinese gubbermint bonds? /sarc
In reply to Perhaps this will give some… by c2nnib2l
Gold prices in euros, not dollars, the dollar has been getting monkey hammered, hence gold rises, there is no real move in gold, still 10 percent under the 2017 high (in euros).... Someday it will fly but not yet....
In reply to the yuan bears are buying… by buzzsaw99
i can't see usd dollar bears buying zirped out euro bonds so that joke wouldn't be as funny, but yeah, okay, we can look at it that way if it amuses you to do so.
In reply to Gold prices in euros, not… by gatorengineer
Markets melting up in the face of rising interest rates and the Fed selling off assets reminds me of Captain Quint saying "she can't go down with three barrels in her,....she CAN'T!!", while he watches the shark going down.
In reply to i can't see usd dollar bears… by buzzsaw99
Sure why not, I guess fake news, and fake food are manufactured.
I work as a PM in the heavy industrial sector and I can tell you that its dead. Its been in a steady decline for 10 years, and 2017 was really bad and 2018 isnt looking better. I visit shops and they are struggling to keep the doors open.
No one is asking the question if we are at full employment, why are wages falling?
Government numbers are now real with Orange Jesus in the White House.
In reply to Sure why not, I guess fake… by gatorengineer
I have to admit, I believed in the Trump, he is still better than what the alternative would have been but I am still sorely disappointed.
In reply to Government numbers are now… by Juggernaut x2
We never had a choice. We get what the owners choose.
In reply to I have to admit, I believed… by gatorengineer
democrat voters never had a choice because the dnc rigged it for hitlary. republican voters had a choice between 13 hitlary clones and trump. they chose trump which imo was nothing but a fuck you to the establishment. unfortunately for them trump is turning into the 14th hitlary clone on foreign policy because that is run buy deep state and the mic. oh well, on a long enough timeline...
In reply to We never had a choice. We… by FreeShitter