The Deep State's Plan 'C' - Murder Donald Trump?

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Longtime Donald Trump advisor and confidante Roger Stone is warning once again about the deep state. This time, he said that the deep state’s “plan C” is to simply murder the president, since plans A and B won’t work out.
With trust in the mainstream media at an all-time low, the global elitists are on the verge of losing their grip on humanity’s throat. And Roger Stone says emphatically that they plan to go down swinging. According to New American, the Deep State’s “Plan A,” is the imploding “investigation” into alleged “Russian collusion” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said Stone. If and when that fails, which Stone suggested was likely and soon, the establishment would move to “Plan B.” In essence, Plan B would involve trying to get a majority of Trump’s cabinet to declare him unfit for office. This would allow Trump to be removed under the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment. This scheme is also going to most likely fail, Stone said. Last but not least, though, Stone warned of “Plan C,” which is killing the president.
In a wide-ranging interview with The New American magazine at his Florida studio, Stone offered insight into Trump — and into his enemies [the deep state] and their tactics. “It’s easy to forget that the shocking upset that Donald Trump pulled off has never been forgotten or acknowledged by the globalist cabal that has really infected both of our major parties,” he explained.
“I say that as someone who is a sentimental Republican, but a Republican in the mold of Barry Goldwater who wanted government out of the bedroom, out of the boardroom, that believed in peace through strength, not, you know, neocons cruising the globe looking for expensive wars to profiteer in and stick our nose in.” –New American
Roger Stone isn’t the first person to see Trump as a target of the deep state. Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has said he feels that the deep state isn’t afraid to nuke a city in the United States in order to kill Trump and blame North Korea for the result.
“He’s a shock to the system,” said Stone, a legendary political operative who, in addition to his longtime relationship with Trump, has served as a senior campaign aide to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and others. According to Stone, Donald Trump’s election represented the “hostile takeover of the old Republican Party, which we now hope to remake in his image as a party that stands for economic nationalism, that stands for putting American interests ahead of globalist interests, and re-affirms our sovereign rights as Americans.”
“Now, I think the establishment, at this time, when the president has just passed his tax cut, has cut these regulations — so you see a record stock market, you see unemployment at all time lows, you see a booming housing market — it’s easy to misread the deep enmity and hatred that the globalists and the Insiders have for this president, and to underestimate their resolve to remove him.”
Stone believes the Deep State would, in fact, attempt to murder the president when Plan A and B fail, which seems the likely scenario. “Having written books on the Kennedy assassination, having highlighted the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan by people deeply associated with the Bush family, I think the establishment has Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C,” he said. “Plan A is very clearly a take-down by the illegitimate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed not by Jeff Sessions, not at the direction of the president, but by this fellow Rosenstein, who is a close associate of Mueller and [disgraced former FBI boss James] Comey, and who is a globalist Bush insider, a liberal Republican, who somehow got the number two position in the Trump Justice Department,” Stone warned, saying the establishment was now hoping Trump would fire Mueller to regain the upper hand.
The other thing that is becoming more and more apparent, Stone said, is that “neither Mr. Mueller nor the House nor the Senate Intelligence committees nor the Judiciary committees in those bodies have been able to find any evidence of Russian collusion.”
“Sorry, but Don Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer that provided nothing is perfectly legal and proper,” Stone said. “There’s nothing wrong with it. She produced no evidence, but what we did learn is that she was in the country thanks to the Obama FBI, without a visa, and she was popping up and being photographed at Hillary rallies and in John McCain’s office. She’s a Quisling! It’s a setup! She’s a spy. She delivered nothing. It’s an attempt to entrap Donny Jr. in a meeting that’s perfectly innocuous and perfectly legal.” But the deep state’s Plan B is to invoke the 25th Amendment.
“So we’ll see an uptick in all of this ‘Trump is mentally imbalanced, Trump is insane, Trump must be removed,’” Stone warned. “Now you have to examine the extent to which they can whip up that hysteria as a backdrop because, without that hysteria, such a political move on the president will fail.” And once Plan B fails, the globalists will move on to Plan C, which is simply an assassination. “We know Plan C. We saw it in the case of President John F. Kennedy, who had crossed the Central Intelligence Agency and the Deep State over both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs, both, I think, central,” he said.
Comments
I don't think so ..
Let me rephrase ..
No .. not in the cards ..
Far to much mileage to be gained. Why give up a good thing ..
Having flashbacks to 1963.
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
Tyler!
When will Best Buy® Geek Squad® finish your downgrade?
In reply to Having flashbacks to 1963. by Ralph Spoilsport
Meet the DEEP STATE. http://bit.ly/1W8Hl3Z
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
This assumes they didn't already try:
Was POTUS in LV that night?
Yes/No?
Why was he there?
Who did he have a classified meeting with?
Did AF1 land at McCarran?
What unmarked tail numbers landed at McCarran that night?
Trace AF1 the entire day
What do you notice?
Classified
Q
In reply to Meet the DEEP STATE. http:/… by bobcatz
Roger Stone would have more credibility if he didn't broadcast drunk.
In reply to This assumes they didn't… by DeadFred
why would they kill trump?!?!?
he is the deep states' best friend
- wall street bubbles
- FED printing
- MIC buildup
- militarize the police
- civil asset forfeiture
- goldman boys everywhere
- tax cuts for oligarchs
- more MENA wars
- Zionism to the moon
he's the deep state gift that keeps on giving
In reply to Roger Stone would have more… by HippieHaulers
fewer mena wars by one, syria, by my count. also pushed the one state solution for israel palestine onto the playing field, against the will of likud/mossad, as deep a part of the deep state as is.
the rest of that may be the minimum necessary to be able to continue in office and have enough latitude to govern. if they try, i hope it fails and is found out. that's why he needs to bust 9-11: it will give him such power to defeat the murdering traitors. `
In reply to why would they kill trump?!?… by Bes
Why would the Deep State murder Trump? He's doing exactly what Israel wants. The only reason I could see is to get extra Zionist and promote Mike Pence.
In reply to fewer mena wars by one,… by jeff montanye
The flow of information isn't as easy to manage and control the narrative as it was in JFK's day. Nowadays they do the next best thing. Character assignation. It seems not only is he resistant to this type of assault he is actually a master counter striker. He is the can't be killed zombie Teflon Don president. They're begining to accept if ya can't beatem yadayadayada
In reply to Why would the Deep State… by WTFRLY
I’m personally not relying on Trump as a Savior. Remember, the Fish rots from the Head Down. He may hold some “White Hats” in the Intelligence Community & the final “Trump” hand.
The CEO is walking on very thin ice. He’s dealing with Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State Intelligence which spans decades to the Kennedy Execution.
The Criminal Deep State Presstitute appendages would pull out the “Dictator” PsyOp, False Narrative Script.
The CIA / Mossad can’t flat out Eliminate him as they did Kennedy. They’ll settle for Neutralizing him instead.
When it comes to impeaching the President, the offense doesn't have to be illegal to be impeachable. Remember, impeachment is a political event, not a legal event...though the people doing the impeaching generally like to have some legal basis to stand upon.
And, that is the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Deep State / CIA’s / Mossad’s Ultimate goal. They’re going “all in.”
It will be the most Epic, Gas Lighting PsyOp Event in recent history. The unseating, impeachment of a sitting President based on a entire bogus charge based on an entire Criminal Deep Strate Intelligence Parallel Construction Psychological Operation.
Pushed by their Presstitute appendages well into 2018 & beyond.
Remember, where dealing with Psychopaths here. And, under complete Hubirs, Narcissism, Lack of Remorse, Impulsity & lack of goals will be their demise.
As with all Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths who lack self control, the moral will & fortitude to stop them must come from sane outside individuals by FORCE if necessary.
In reply to The flow of information isn… by overbet
USA is still in Syria and Trump's DOD head, Maddog Mattis says the troops will stay to prevent ISIS 2.0 from arising.
ISIS 1.0 being a CIA/Mossad creation is not pertinent.
Tail. Dog. Chasing. Entertainment(not).
In reply to fewer mena wars by one,… by jeff montanye
Jeff, we are only in act 1 of this play and you don't understand that it's all theater for the US public. I had hope at first, but Trump is part of the deep state. You mention Syria as one fewer war but Trump still has our troops in Syria to do the deep state's bidding. I'm sure they are happy knowing that some people like yourself believe in Trump.
In reply to fewer mena wars by one,… by jeff montanye
You are wrong and you do not know what the fuck you are talking about.
There's that.
In reply to why would they kill trump?!?… by Bes
alot of this anti trump stuff is probably fake because the tribe knew they couldnt get all the ziochristians on board with hildebeast down the road to war with Iran, but with trump all of a sudden the economy is not fake anymore and Iran is the bad guy again, so i guess their plan is working
In reply to why would they kill trump?!?… by Bes
I think if they did this, that the supporters and Republicans will start coming out of the woodworks and the DeepState will be overwhelmingly be surprised. This would open up a big ass can of worms.
In reply to alot of this anti trump… by justa minute
According to Q Anon, the deep state will be vacationing at G Bay, awaiting firing squads or perm accommodations. And even if he is wrong, it will be hard to imagine a peaceful solution to this poli-vide should the Dems 2018 hopefuls become losers. All DS stops will be pulled and we will see an (un)civil war.
Unless of course Q anon is for real. If not, why not? Offense is the best Defense. Fukemall = MAGA.
Swamp drain must be #1 infrastructure repair for US survival.
In reply to I think if they did this,… by mpnut
He's certainly no JFK, irregardless of his, JFK's, shortcomings!!! The Deep State's hangings, for his assassination, should have and would have been the sacrifice necessary to the Republic's longevity....where do we now find ourselves having our voices silenced????
Where do you see your, your children's, and your grand-children's life as a consequence to your silence/inaction???
In reply to why would they kill trump?!?… by Bes
This has been a deliberate Trojan Horse take down of the US operation from the get go.
http://www.newnationalist.net/2017/04/12/the-humpty-trumpty-mentally-il…
In reply to Roger Stone would have more… by HippieHaulers
Trump was at the WH. Here was his schedule on Oct 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQYa3r6_TMw
In reply to This assumes they didn't… by DeadFred
Thank you, the Las Vegas stuff was bull.
In reply to Trump was at the WH. Here… by TuesdayBen
.
Trump is a gift to the Deep State.
A $1 trillion tax break for the 0.01%
Threats of war / engaging in war against at least 5 different countries.
Orange Jesus fooled you.
Just like Kenyan Jesus did.
False Left/Right paradigm in full effect
In reply to This assumes they didn't… by DeadFred
same as the old DEEP STATE
In reply to Meet the DEEP STATE. http:/… by bobcatz
more biblicism spam
pissed enough people off now you have to hide the link, you toolbag
In reply to Meet the DEEP STATE. http:/… by bobcatz
Trump IS the deep state in case you don't get it.
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
Trump is just a false flag op with a MAGA cover.
In reply to Trump IS the deep state in… by E-Knight
Investigations following the assassination of the President turned up a Russian passport, an Iranian passport, and Assad's passport.
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
More like ABC's Fuckin' Moron Squad. ABC, part of the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media, probably bought ZH just to fuck it up.
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
It's a different ABC entirely.
In reply to More like ABC's Fuckin'… by gregga777
Just wait for Friday overnight when AWS will be applying the update for the Intel CPU issue.
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
“He’s a shock to the system,” said Stone, a legendary political operative who, in addition to his longtime relationship with Trump, has served as a senior campaign aide to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and others ..."
No, the shock to the system had already been well established.
The rest of this is reality tee vee, in drag ..
In reply to Having flashbacks to 1963. by Ralph Spoilsport
down vote my post if you like.. but before you even consider it check out my link. This is a platform that you earn 3% a DAY for all the money or altcoins you invest for the rest of your life. Your ROI is 33 days. The only catch is you don't get your original investment back, you can only withdraw the profits from interest(whenever you want). This site is fresh only 28 days old. Double your account every 33 days and keep reinvesting! This site is a life changer . use my referral link so i can make commission , thanks :) https://www.bitsequence.biz/?ref=mpo87 Hey at least i am being honest. but honestly just check it out and watch you tube videos of people reviews. Its the real deal. $1000 investment will be worth $1,000,000 in exactly 1 year.
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
I didn't "like" downvoting your post, I loved it. Take your scam spam elsewhere dipshit.
In reply to down vote my post if you… by justbankit
Call me what you want, i expect the negativity from posting it. but really just check it out. Bitconnect has been around for almost 3 years and they pay roughly 1 % a day. This one is new and it pays 3% everyday Is it a "Ponzi scheme" maybe . But as long as this site lasts longer then 33 days which i know it definitely will because it is new. Then you can withdraw your original investment from the commissions and be in it risk free. Sign up then look at youtube videos and decide for your selves if you want to put cash in. Its fresh and new and the time to invest is now. https://www.bitsequence.biz/?ref=mpo87
In reply to I didn't "like" downvoting… by Maximeme Q
Piss off, spammer
In reply to Call me what you want, i… by justbankit
Have you considered raising Chinchilla's? Check out the youtube videos and decide for yourself if you want to cash in. Invest now. Please send $20 in a SASE before midnight tonight to: Ricky Ricardo, 123 Eatshit Lane, Anytown, USA.
In reply to Call me what you want, i… by justbankit
Is that Little Ricky?
In reply to Have you considered raising… by Ajax-1
Ohhh Lucy.
In reply to Is that Little Ricky? by any_mouse
Bitconnect? Sounds legit .I'm a little light on cash right now, but I have a REAL Rolex watch...Deal?
In reply to Call me what you want, i… by justbankit
More reverse scare. Deep State selected Trump as their "scare baby" to con the Deplorables into accepting DS lies. He's succeeded. Spoken volumes of garbage, raged against the elite then given them tax breaks, wrecked the EPA, ruined the environment, threatened nuclear war, deployed more troops abroad, promoted Nazis at home. No wall, no immigration ban, no health care.
So far he's worse than Obama. Why would his masters kill him? Like the cheap punk he is, he's dropped his pants and is taking whatever they want to give him.
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
Yeah, sure. Nazis.
In reply to More reverse scare. Deep… by ChaoKrungThep
"NAZIS, Cheetah."
In reply to Yeah, sure. Nazis. by Billy the Poet
Post was wrong on that. Trump is promoting ((Bolshevism)), not Nazism. All of his appointees are virulently pro the self-proclaimed ((master tribe)), not a single Muslim or true Christian in his administration but an endless supply of Jews and ((Scofield Bible)) fake Christians.
The Orangutan is a pathetic sell-out played like a violin by the ((globalists)). He actually is worse than Obama. The only positive I can contribute to him is calling out the "fake news" of the ((mass media)) but that tiny good deed is dwarfed by his servile obedience to ((those)) who own it.
In reply to Yeah, sure. Nazis. by Billy the Poet
*You forgot fish falling from the sky,dogs and cats living together,in your delusional polar opposite world rage du jour
In reply to More reverse scare. Deep… by ChaoKrungThep
Have to agree... Trump is and was the Deep State's choice.
If he can lead the US into WW3, he will have given the DS carte blanche to ban conservatism per se (and many other things) in the aftermath. It's all win-win for the Deep State.
In reply to More reverse scare. Deep… by ChaoKrungThep
So then, this year long attempt to destroy and remove him was all just Kabuki Theater?
They really, really want, need and support him?
In reply to Have to agree... Trump is… by cryingfreeman
Well, they are always willing to kill some of the herd to push their agenda, which at this point in the program, is 'regime change'... out with the OWO, in with the NWO.... 'meet the new boss, same as the old boss'... only the establishment in DC won't be needed any longer, and Trumpy has been working for the 'deep state' for a long time, at least since he took over the front man role at Resorts Int.
He's a useful puppet/idiot/clown/stooge/patsy/pawn... like all the rest..... the results intended remain the same.
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
Trumpy has been a front man for the 'deep' state since he took over the front man role at Resorts Int.... another one of those 'deep state/intel/banking' fronts used to handle things... not as industrious perhaps as the Bush clan's Carlyle Group, but it serves its purpose, same as all those Foundations etc. Do they want to get rid of this clown and replace him with another stooge? Depends on how the SG want to get rid of the establishment... out with the OWO, in with the NWO.
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
check, 1, 2, 3... checking placement parameters at this site....
In reply to I don't think so .. by Giant Meteor
The Battle over Dreamers is about to Begin
http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-battle-over-dreamers-is-about-to-beg…