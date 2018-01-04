Macy's Announces 5,000 Job Cuts, Closure Of 7 More Stores; Stock Tumbles

The Amazon juggernaut continues to crush brick and mortar retailers.
On Thursday morning, former retail giant Macy's, announced that was preparing to fire 5,000 job cuts, including closure of seven previously unidentified stores and other cuts at remaining locations, as it seeks stability in a tumultuous climate for "physical retail." The retailer's cost reductions come as it announced that its comparable holiday sales rose a modest 1.1% for the Nov/Dec period relative to 2016.
Although the company described its holiday sales as "solid," the performance trailed fellow department-store chain J.C. Penney, which posted a 3.4% increase Thursday. Macy's also narrowed its FY 2018 (ending Jan. 2018) year comp. sales view to a decline of 2.4%-2.7% on owned basis, down 2%-2.3% on owned plus licensed basis and total sales down 3.6%-3.9%. This was in line with the latest forecast given in November, which called for sales down 2.2%-3.3% on owned basis, down 2%-3% on owned plus licensed basis and total sales down 3.2%-4.3%.
And while Macy's continues to struggle with margin compression and inventory (mis)management, clearly the far bigger problem is the secular decline for the company (thank you Amazon) with Macy's today announcing it was closing 11 stores in FY19 (year ending Jan. 2019), vs the 4 announced previously, part and parcel with the 5,000 laoffs, as well as the company's intentions to "further streamline some non-store functions."
Macy's disclosed the following seven locations for shuttering which it had previously not identified for closure:
- Miami (Downtown), Miami
- The Oaks, Gainesville, Fla.
- Novato (Furniture), Novato, Calif.
- Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, Ind.
- Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, Mich.
- Fountain Place, Cincinnati
- Burlington Town Center, Burlington, Vt.
The retailer also said Thursday it is moving ahead with four other store closures previously announced:
- Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills, Calif.
- Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles
- Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco
- Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls, Idaho
Putting the closures in context, they are are part of a plan announced in August 2016 to shutter 100 stores. Altogether, the company has now revealed 81 of the 100 locations. Macy's sees closing an additional 19 stores as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed. Including the stores announced today, M has closed 124 stores since 2015.
Macy's ongoing woes are good news for bargain hunters: the company said that liquidation sales are likely to begin Jan. 8 and continue for eight to 12 weeks.
"Looking ahead to 2018, we are focused on continuous improvement and will take the necessary steps to move faster, execute more effectively and allocate resources to invest in growth," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.
Macy's has been struggling with its massive real estate footprint and traditional retail model, as Amazon.com soars and physical competitors such as treasure-hunt retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshall's offer (better and cheaper) alternatives. Despite the challenges, Macy's reported strong performances for active apparel, beauty products, shoes, dresses, coats, fine jewelry and some other items.
Ironically, the company also said its digital sales jumped by double digits. The problem is that when compared with Amazon's own same store sales - all digital of course - it is too little, too late.
But what is most troubling for Macy's, is the stock's reaction to today's news: whereas in the past, M would jump on any mass layoff and/or closure news, this time it enjoyed a brief kneejerk moment in the green, before tumbling.
only my mother in law shopped Macy's
Good thing the US economy is recovering though like they keep telling us in the media. Wait how can Macy's stock go down when the stock markets always up?
Alot of Retailer have never recovered from the last 8 years. So not really a surprise
People just don't go to malls or brick and mortar like they used to. This change was in place even before Obama was elected. Amazon, eBay and other online shopping is killing them. More than just one reason for this.
Bullshit..... Macys was middle class back in the day. Middle class cant afford it any longer and are between Kohls and Walmart. Amazon has nothing to do with this.
If Drumpf wanted to slow amazon down he would end tax payer subsidized shipping for them.
Agree. The PROBLEM is the American CURSE. http://goo.gl/keHdpZ
I call BS too . . the boost in online sales doesn't scratch the surface of the loss of sales in the box stores. . AMERICA IS BROKE!
How can America be broke ??? We still have credit cards.
Retail assassins aka Amazon with a logo that looks like a dildo
I walked through Macy’s at South Coast after New Year’s.
Product quality reminded me of Walmart.
Ain't got no money for new clothes.
I buy used blue jeans on eBay.
Iza’ cheap bastage.
Smart! I love EBay! If you want to support small businesses shop on EBay. And I have no problem letting someone else take the shiny off so I can get a decent price.
Dow 26,000 here we come!!!
AMZN 26,000 here we come
BAD!!!
Buy Any Dip!!!
I thought Christmas, oops....Holiday.....was a major success??!!
I'm so discombobulated!
8 years of the Skinny Socialist has consequences.
Because Trump would have kept Macy’s in business? I’m confused.
A rapidly changing marketplace with brick and mortar dinosaurs going extinct has fuck all to with Barack Hussein. It’s Amazon et al....plain and fucking simple
Not to mention the younger generation who now have money to spend don’t give a rat shit about what name brand is on their jeans or T-shirt. Only inner city basketball Americans care about that and they are just buying knock off Ecko shirts and Timberlands from Bubbles
I cant stand any of them but to blame this on the prior president is just grabbing the low hanging fruit.
ok, what product overlap is there between scamazon and Macy's..... Answer almost zero.
In reply to Because Trump would have… by Newbie lurker
Et al.
online retailers....
and Have you ever been into a Macy’s? They have multiple floors. Only part is clothing, the rest is housewares. So yeah. Lots of overlap
Its like blaming Nixon or whoever the fuck on the Sears Roebuck mail order goin extinct. It’s a changing business model more than economy. If it was all economy, Amazon would be languishing also. It’s not if people are spending their money, it is where.
Obama "fundamentally changed America."
- massive job losses
- millions of jobs sent to China and mexico
- back breaking Obamacare
- soaring crime esp in mall parking lots
There's that too.
Over priced shit sold by employees who don't qualify as Mickey D workers with a big ass red star as its logo.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong?!
And now they command $15/hr to be cunts.
How is this store even still open for business....?
It’s a gripping question.
Somebody needs to arrest that Zionist monopolist before he own our entire retail sector and the whole country gets laid off while he hires lazy eyed Ecuadorians for slave wages. This is Rockefeller bullshit (a federal reserve ownership family). Next time the fuckers don't get to keep their loot and they get hung.
before he own our entire retail sector and the whole country gets laid off while he hires lazy eyed Ecuadorians
That's the plan Stan. Once they rid the labour system of unions, the corporatocracy can start moving forward with the disposable work force. I am biased, I receive dividends from corporate investments and only care about profits. Lay them all off and give minimum wages to all. That way there will be no in fighting b/c someone else makes moar than you. You'll all get the same.
Eventually they will have everything grinding to a halt that way thought so the profits for guys like you will disappear too. Then they will be so powerful they will try to seize what you own as well. These people can never have enough it's some type of sickness.
Its far beyond Beztard, ask yourself why the unions havent once tried to organize Amazon warehouses.... they are in on it is the reason. Ask yourself why the post office ships Amazon crap AT A LOSS, the taxpayer picks, up, they are in on it. Ask yourself why Walmart, has never made a serious effort to compete with Amazon, because, you guessed it, they are in on it.
The picture is alot bigger than 90 percent of the people see.
Bezos intentionally uses contract labor and the turn over is so steep that there is next to no chance of them being around long enough to unionize.
The Amazon thing is a giant Ponzi scheme. It cannot work in the long run. Small, light items can be delivered to housholds. Anything bigger than a toaster will turn out to be absurd from a home delivery perspective.
For example, how many people buy cars on Amazon?
Dept.store infrastructure will be used for satellite out patent and PT by hospitals. They all have parking lots and easy access.
Plymouth meeting mall in bluebell pa is one of those Medimalls, and its not going to save it. Christmas was very sad walking in that mall.
I love it. I take it hiring 3rd world employees didn't help the sales.
Stores like Macy's and Sears DON'T WANT TO OFFEND those that CANNOT AFFORD their products but HAVE NO PROBLEM INSULTING THOSE THAT CAN!
I was told by a nice Sears employee they didn't need my type of business when I asked if they had any Christmas music in English.
The new 21st century business model I guess.
The stores that had Christmas music did much better the last 8 years under Mohammed Obama then the ones (like Neeman Mucous) that had no Christmas music and no Christmas decorations "because they didn't want to offend anyone." Meanwhile, Nordstroms was packed. Why?
The Nordstroms manager said they played Christmas music because, "..it's Christmas!"
Freaking brilliant!
How many Muzlims shop at Christmas anyway?
Cancel your Amazon Prime. Fuck Bezo!
I did that six months ago. Do I still use Amazon? Yes. Sparingly.
The best way to hurt Amazon is to order little shit on their. Like a single pen. The cost of shipping small items is high and they always lose money on them. Obviously, boycotting would be best, but that's impossible in a monopolized world
#MAGA
Fooled the dumb folks of America
Warning! You must be 81 years or older to shop in Macys
macys? man that is going to hurt.
Macy's devolved into the likes of Kohl's and JCPenney's over the past ~8-10 years (just my observation). You'll notice that Nordstrom isn't getting hit so badly and that's due to 1.) selling quality shit and 2.) having good customer service. Nordy's keeps it real with well-dressed, approachable staff while dealing with the crack hos with 4 inch nails at Macy's was maddening.
Nordstrom usually has some nice eye candy working. The prices are not all that bad either.
I mean, yeah if you're not a dirty poor and are a person that realizes and maybe even cares about what the real, human cost of $14 jeans are.
I haven't been in a Mall since Reagan got elected. They should all be bluehairs wearing too much Tabu by now.
Kohls had Christmas music and decorations as did Nordstroms. That increased foot traffic I am told. I liked it, anyway.
However, some Kohls stores have real doozies as cashiers. IQs approaching a lower primate. macys forget! Their employees are aggressive and/or insulting...Big Chips on their shoulders as usual.
Screw the stores that don't follow the fun times of year whatever they are. Whatever religion you are, how can you not like trees, angels, and stuff like that?
Sure, but Kohl's and Macy's used to target different segments of the market--Macy's was always supposed to be a bit higher-end. But they seem to be closing the gap.
Macy knew that those crazy shoppers in this holiday will take the next 10 years to repay their debt.