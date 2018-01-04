Macy's Announces 5,000 Job Cuts, Closure Of 7 More Stores; Stock Tumbles

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 12:41

The Amazon juggernaut continues to crush brick and mortar retailers.

On Thursday morning, former retail giant Macy's, announced that was preparing to fire 5,000 job cuts, including closure of seven previously unidentified stores and other cuts at remaining locations, as it seeks stability in a tumultuous climate for "physical retail." The retailer's cost reductions come as it announced that its comparable holiday sales rose a modest 1.1% for the Nov/Dec period relative to 2016.

Although the company described its holiday sales as "solid," the performance trailed fellow department-store chain J.C. Penney, which posted a 3.4% increase Thursday. Macy's also narrowed its FY 2018 (ending Jan. 2018) year comp. sales view to a decline of 2.4%-2.7% on owned basis, down 2%-2.3% on owned plus licensed basis and total sales down 3.6%-3.9%. This was in line with the latest forecast given in November, which called for sales down 2.2%-3.3% on owned basis, down 2%-3% on owned plus licensed basis and total sales down 3.2%-4.3%.

And while Macy's continues to struggle with margin compression and inventory (mis)management, clearly the far bigger problem is the secular decline for the company (thank you Amazon) with Macy's today announcing it was closing 11 stores in FY19 (year ending Jan. 2019), vs the 4 announced previously, part and parcel with the 5,000 laoffs, as well as the company's intentions to "further streamline some non-store functions."

 

Macy's disclosed the following seven locations for shuttering which it had previously not identified for closure:

  • Miami (Downtown), Miami
  • The Oaks, Gainesville, Fla.
  • Novato (Furniture), Novato, Calif.
  • Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, Ind.
  • Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, Mich.
  • Fountain Place, Cincinnati
  • Burlington Town Center, Burlington, Vt.

The retailer also said Thursday it is moving ahead with four other store closures previously announced:

  • Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills, Calif.
  • Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles
  • Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco
  • Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls, Idaho

Putting the closures in context, they are are part of a plan announced in August 2016 to shutter 100 stores. Altogether, the company has now revealed 81 of the 100 locations.  Macy's sees closing an additional 19 stores as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed. Including the stores announced today, M has closed 124 stores since 2015.

Macy's ongoing woes are good news for bargain hunters: the company said that liquidation sales are likely to begin Jan. 8 and continue for eight to 12 weeks.

"Looking ahead to 2018, we are focused on continuous improvement and will take the necessary steps to move faster, execute more effectively and allocate resources to invest in growth," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

Macy's has been struggling with its massive real estate footprint and traditional retail model, as Amazon.com soars and physical competitors such as treasure-hunt retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshall's offer (better and cheaper) alternatives. Despite the challenges, Macy's reported strong performances for active apparel, beauty products, shoes, dresses, coats, fine jewelry and some other items.

Ironically, the company also said its digital sales jumped by double digits. The problem is that when compared with Amazon's own same store sales - all digital of course - it is too little, too late.

* * *

But what is most troubling for Macy's, is the stock's reaction to today's news: whereas in the past, M would jump on any mass layoff and/or closure news, this time it enjoyed a brief kneejerk moment in the green, before tumbling.

asd

Tags
Business Finance
Retail - Department Stores
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
1777 Jan 4, 2018 12:44 PM

I thought Christmas, oops....Holiday.....was a major success??!!

I'm so discombobulated!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 5
Newbie lurker Handful of Dust Jan 4, 2018 1:18 PM

Because Trump would have kept Macy’s in business? I’m confused. 

A rapidly changing marketplace with brick and mortar dinosaurs going extinct has fuck all to with Barack Hussein. It’s Amazon et al....plain and fucking simple  

 Not to mention the younger generation who now have money to spend don’t give a rat shit about what name brand is on their jeans or T-shirt. Only inner city basketball Americans care about that and they are just buying knock off Ecko shirts and Timberlands from Bubbles

I cant stand any of them but to blame this on the prior president is just grabbing the low hanging fruit. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Newbie lurker gatorengineer Jan 4, 2018 1:23 PM

Et al. 

 

online retailers....

 

and Have you ever been into a Macy’s? They have multiple floors. Only part is clothing, the rest is housewares. So yeah. Lots of overlap

 

Its like blaming Nixon or whoever the fuck on the Sears Roebuck mail order goin extinct. It’s a changing business model more than economy. If it was all economy, Amazon would be languishing also. It’s not if people are spending their money, it is where.  

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Jan 4, 2018 12:45 PM

Over priced shit sold by employees who don't qualify as Mickey D workers with a big ass red star as its logo.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong?!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Ms No Jan 4, 2018 12:46 PM

Somebody needs to arrest that Zionist monopolist before he own our entire retail sector and the whole country gets laid off while he hires lazy eyed Ecuadorians for slave wages.  This is Rockefeller bullshit (a federal reserve ownership family).  Next time the fuckers don't get to keep their loot and they get hung.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Justin Case Ms No Jan 4, 2018 1:18 PM

before he own our entire retail sector and the whole country gets laid off while he hires lazy eyed Ecuadorians

That's the plan Stan. Once they rid the labour system of unions, the corporatocracy can start moving forward with the disposable work force. I am biased, I receive dividends from corporate investments and only care about profits. Lay them all off and give minimum wages to all. That way there will be no in fighting b/c someone else makes moar than you. You'll all get the same.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Ms No Jan 4, 2018 1:24 PM

Its far beyond Beztard, ask yourself why the unions havent once tried to organize Amazon warehouses.... they are in on it is the reason.  Ask yourself why the post office ships Amazon crap AT A LOSS, the taxpayer picks, up, they are in on it.  Ask yourself why Walmart, has never made a serious effort to compete with Amazon, because, you guessed it, they are in on it.

The picture is alot bigger than 90 percent of the people see.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
San Pedro Jan 4, 2018 12:49 PM

Dept.store infrastructure will be used for satellite out patent and PT by hospitals. They all have parking lots and easy access. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 rejected Jan 4, 2018 1:35 PM

The stores that had Christmas music did much better the last 8 years under Mohammed Obama then the ones (like Neeman Mucous) that had no Christmas music and no Christmas decorations "because they didn't want to offend anyone." Meanwhile, Nordstroms was packed. Why?

 

The Nordstroms manager said they played Christmas music because, "..it's Christmas!"

Freaking brilliant!

 

How many Muzlims shop at Christmas anyway?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
GodEmperorNanner Jan 4, 2018 12:57 PM

Macy's devolved into the likes of Kohl's and JCPenney's over the past ~8-10 years (just my observation). You'll notice that Nordstrom isn't getting hit so badly and that's due to 1.) selling quality shit and 2.) having good customer service. Nordy's keeps it real with well-dressed, approachable staff while dealing with the crack hos with 4 inch nails at Macy's was maddening.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 GodEmperorNanner Jan 4, 2018 1:40 PM

Kohls had Christmas music and decorations as did Nordstroms. That increased foot traffic I am told. I liked it, anyway.

However, some Kohls stores have real doozies as cashiers. IQs approaching a lower primate. macys forget! Their employees are aggressive and/or insulting...Big Chips on their shoulders as usual.

Screw the stores that don't follow the fun times of year whatever they are. Whatever religion you are, how can you not like trees, angels, and stuff like that?