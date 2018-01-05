China's Xi Warns Military: Be Ready For War & "Don't Fear Death"

In what is being characterized as a rare address to the world’s largest fighting force, President Xi Jinping on January 04 urged the Chinese military to be ready for war and ‘don’t fear death’.
As the beat of the war drums gets louder in East Asia and abroad, Xi’s rare speech to the military kicked off the New Year with a grim warning, as China and other countries in the region could be preparing for a turbulent year ahead.
China’s soldiers should “neither fear hardship nor death,” Xi told thousands of troops during an inspection visit Wednesday to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Central Theater Command in northern Hebei province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi advised the military to continue improving upon its equipment, tactics, technology, and combat readiness by engaging in “real combat training.”
He further said, the need to “create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.”
In recent years, Xi has ushered in a period of modernization of China’s military, which has worried Asia and Washington alike. Xi is head of the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, who is also the commander-in-chief of China’s two million-strong military. In October, he claimed his status to be the strongest leader in China that country has seen in decades during the 19th communist party congress.
Local Chinese media outlets report that Xi’s mobilization meeting with the entire armed forces is a first of its kind. Xi stated the goal of the Chinese military is to become a “world class” force by 2050. Perhaps, Xi has hinted at the time period when China expects to overtake the United States.
Analysts say there is a low probability that Xi will put his military in harm’s way in the intermediate time. However, the potential for conflict is high on the South China Sea, on the Korean Peninsula, Japanese territories around the Senkaku/ Diaoyu islands, the South China Sea, the Tibet and Xinjiang regions, as well as two potential hotspots in the Himalayan region along the Indian border.
Bottomline: President Xi Jinping’s rare military address should serve as a warning, that the region is marching towards war. For the address to be conducted early in the year, it’s leading many to believe that the second half of 2018 could be quite turbulent. The one question we ask: Which powderkeg goes off first?
Comments
Trump tells military to prepare for triggering and not fear heterosexuals.
Don't fear death. Mine anyway.
-Xi
In reply to Trump tells military to… by Idaho potato head
Maybe they have developed a killer joke, a la Monty Python, that will thoroughly upset our Snowflake Forces.
In reply to Don't fear death. Mine… by TeamDepends
The trick in war is to get the enemy to be the ones who die for their country. I guess Xi knows what side is going to experience a lot of that if war breaks out.
The Chinese military has been itching for a hot confrontation for decades.
In reply to Maybe they have developed a… by The Alarmist
I'm wait for the dotard to respond with a sharp epweet.
:D :D :D
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
Tora tora tora ?
War it is !
In reply to I'm wait for the dotard to… by 07564111
Don't fear N Korea or China........
If someone attacks us, it will be the same one that always attacks us.
CIA/MOSSAD=ISRAEL
Don't forget, All wars are banker wars, all wars start with a false flag.
The real Suspects of 9/11 (Corbett report video series reupload)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKoEHt8HbQ8&t=15s&bpctr=1515018997
9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3xgjxJwedA
The Deliberate False Flag Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7uEXeByqhg
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-0BPMwgKNA
JFK to 911 Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1Qt6a-vaNM
WMD: Weapons of Mass Deception
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFkqtxTJPoU
Fuck (((bankers))), MIC, AIPAC, bad days coming for the bad guys....
In reply to Tora tora tora ?… by old naughty
".....& was received with somewhat tepid applause, all the while several new recruits had to be removed from the premises after falling into a swoon. Overall, it was felt the response may have been less positive than Xi's previous address to the All China Federation of Commerce, similarly titled: 'Be Ready for Success; & Don't Fear Prosperity'....."
In reply to Don't fear N Korea or China… by redmudhooch
In reply to ".....& was received with… by house biscuit
I think it's because there's a general misunderstanding of China's foreign policy on this website, notably whether it's going to mimic the U.S. of the 1950s or 1970s and 2000s.
There's a deep charitable belief that a lot of Chinese hold, that I think is understated here but even by many China watchers ... That, for example, they're in Africa genuinely to help people. It's in the press. It's in popular culture. The probably soon-to-be highest grossing movie in all of history (surpassing Star Wars; not adjusted for inflation) is basically a modern Chinese Rambo meets Black Hawk Down. This sort of 'We are the good guys' doesn't seem to get much attention here, and even a lot of Chinese overseas or generally in business are cynical about it -- but it's a rising sentiment taking shape in all aspects of culture there.
China won't invade anyone and there's no historical or cultural reason to believe otherwise ... Its regional concerns are muted, too. Philippines won't do anything about South China Sea, and Xi and Duterte will come to a mutual economic and logistical understanding. The NK and SK situation continues to serve both China and US just fine. Japan is too busy imploding from social deflation. If you see China engage conflicts anywhere, it will be likely in Africa -- again, not unlike the US in the 1990s.
But beware the 'justified defense' that the U.S. has used across Africa in the 1990s. China is positioning itself in increasingly volatile areas that are still defensive, not invasive, but give Chinese their own self-perceived moral high ground.
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
I enjoyed the movie.
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
What movie?
In reply to I enjoyed the movie. by 07564111
English title is >> Wolf Warriors 2
In reply to What movie? by Laughing.Man
Yeah me too it's a pretty fun movie actually haha
Hollywood don't make many movies like that anymore ... good 'ole Rambo action haha :D
In reply to English title is >> Wolf… by 07564111
You're too funny. If you want to help people, how about starting with Tibet that you invaded and have done your best to wipe from the map?
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
I wasn't talking about myself o.0
In reply to You're too funny. If you… by Savvy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sino-Vietnamese_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Chamdo
Should I continue to point out history where China has indeed invaded another country?
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
NO! We'll have none of that here! Silence! Shut up! lol
I'll never understand people. Probably just as well. Just because America has invaded and killed any alternative country or power is automatically infallible. No other country has ever killed or invaded and none ever will.
How many empires have risen and fallen throughout history? They are a dime a dozen. War, conquest, chest beating, decadence, fall.
Perhaps it brings some type of internal comfort.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Dirtnapper
Scraps with Vietnam and India are the two most recent events, and Vietnam was back in the 70s or 80s.
India would be the hot issue right now, but they are unlikely to go to war. Both have nukes.
During my travels in Africa, I was surprised at the amount of Chinese busily at work. I do suspect a possible confrontation there. They also have a pretty new base in Djibouti.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Dirtnapper
Anyone who uses freaking wiki as a reference is an uniformed idiot. What does that make you? By the way, the Sino-Vietnamese conflict was a result of Vietnamese military incursions INTO China during which the Vietnamese army killed Chinese civilians. Hence the Chinese saying, "It is better to slap a Vietnamese than it is to feed one." The Chinese people suffered much privation whilst their government funded North Vietnam's efforts to unify the country, and then Vietnam turned on them. That is the real history, not wiki-history.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Dirtnapper
relatively speaking, there's are rather minor. I mean, "invading" Vietnam in a post-Vietnam war? That was basically reactionary to already Chinese proxy land that became hostile to chinese sovereignty... And Tibet, you know... Tibet and China =p
I of course agree on the semantics of "invasion" ... But relatively speaking, they basically never invade countries -- at least if we define 'invade' in the relative global historic context of 'countries invading countries.' ;)
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Dirtnapper
Didn,t China invade india just because india gave political asylum to some monk
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
Didn,t China invade india just because india gave political asylum to some monk
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
Well stated. Look at my handle and you'll know that I very well understand your observations.
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
Yeah, though I admit it's still a changing observation... In a lot of ways it's kinda a new thing, or at least the momentum is new.
Had a conversation about China in Djibouti about 3-4 months ago but the moral high ground I was hearing, such absolute belief in that it was foreign policy based on charity and being 'good' -- morally good. Kinda surprised me a bit, even for how immersed I tend to think I am in Chinese economy/politics. Been trying pay much closer attention to newspapers, government press releases, even movies like I said, since then, to try understand how the trend is really growing momentum. Cuz I think it's going to say a lot about where China 'goes' next.
In reply to Well stated. Look at my… by Sinophile
Yes, and China has proven their military 'ability' previously, when they got bitch slapped and fucked up the ass by Japan, an island county of miniscule proportion to the 'great' Chinese continent.
China would be overwhelmed in combat, as they are untrained, unwilling, and incompetent to be successful in combat.
Old Chinese proverb...'make loud sound to cover inept and incompetent military, like blowfish, if mean appearance no work, get ready for giant dick to be shoved up Chinese ass'
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
Yes but the techniques in the Art of War and the new Scam-Fang missile will immediately immobilize all foreign powers, including the bases on Pluto. They bought their EMP from QVC and learned how to deploy it on NBC while watching from the Yangtze.
You actually pay attention to this crap?
It's not much different than the Democrats who lost their way (and an election) by pushing things to ridiculous extremes.
In reply to Yes, and China has proven… by SHADEWELL
"eventus belli non praedictio" = The war's outcome is very unpredictable.
"Nunquam MINORIS AESTIMO hostibus tuis" = Never underestimate your enemies.
Gaius Julius Caesar
In reply to Yes, and China has proven… by SHADEWELL
"eventus belli non praedictio" = The war's outcome is very unpredictable.
"Nunquam MINORIS AESTIMO hostibus tuis" = Never underestimate your enemies.
Gaius Julius Caesar
In reply to Yes, and China has proven… by SHADEWELL
That was then. This is now. China is not fooling around anymore. Let's just hope they don't take over completely, which is looking more and more possible.
In reply to Yes, and China has proven… by SHADEWELL
He's just calming their fears, in the event of confrontation to not panic when the treads come off the tanks, the propellers come off the subs, fuselage falls off the plane, pins fall out of the grenades..... you know because they make everything so damn cheap.
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
Not the Chinese military. This is the culture with hundreds of generations of war. They know how to make weapons of war and use them properly. You will find that the US military hardware will be falling apart on the battlefield. F-35's can barely make it out the hanger without something falling off. Hows that poor Japanese schoolboy after the US airforce drop some debris on him ?
In reply to He's just calming their… by ProstoDoZiemi
The American stuff will fail to work due to backdoors in their CPU chips made in the PRC.
In reply to Not the Chinese military… by Perth_Australia
It does make you wonder doesn't it? Global thermonuclear war may in fact be 'prevented' by the 'cleverness' /s, of their own 'deep state'.
In reply to The American stuff will fail… by lakecity55
Every nation needs to roll their own MIC just to ensure their weapons work.
Imagine the UK and US MIC sales collapsing as every nation made their own?
In reply to The American stuff will fail… by lakecity55
That whole "china is old and wise" myth is ridiculous. All peoples are equally old, anyone alive has parents and grandparents and ancestors going all the way to the stone age. But people point at China and say they are old, as if Italians or Nigerians spontaneously appeared on earth last Thursday.
China has appeared old and wise to westerners for centuries because of their cultural stagnation and feudalism. Feudalism always looks wise and stable, because every generation looks the same and so it must have finally reached the zenit of human development, where further development is impossible.
In reply to Not the Chinese military… by Perth_Australia
And that would compare to the 'feudalism' that exists right now, in the US, how exactly?
In reply to That whole "china is old and… by Benjamin123
The US is not feudal yet. It is changing towards, thus it looks unstable. Plus the constant technological change does not contribute to the imagery of stability.
Stability means doing the same generation after generation. The US is absolutely not doing that.
The Feudal system is all about balance and stability, the US has institutionalized strife and desires change and progress, defined differently by every individual.
In reply to And that would compare to… by east of eden
'not feudal'
Tell that to the millions of inhabitants of US inner cities who are trying to pay rent and feed themselves on dribs and drabs of money and 'used' food that they receive from the 'overlords'.
In reply to The US is not feudal yet. It… by Benjamin123
Thats not most of the US. You pick on the dregs of society as if representatives of the country. Besides that, in feudal societies the base of society does not receive food from the lords, its the opposite, the lords receive food from them, and the lords protect their serfs in return. Dead serfs->No food.
Also, the US is a fat country. Hunger is not a societal problem in the US, and no, sugar lows are not hunger.
In reply to 'not feudal'… by east of eden
I disagree with that. You now have a population of close to 100 Million black people. Millions more Mexicans, Koreans, Eastern Europeans, the lot. Are you trying to tell me that those people that live in the inner mega-cities are not cattle? Of course they are. You have militarized your police to shoot them down at will. Their housing is crumbling around their ears; they have little money to pay for anything, let alone food; their children have zero chance. Every dollar you spend on weapons of war, is borrowed and your 'budget', is now an eye watering 4 Trillion a year, but that money is not for the common folk, it is for the MIC and the 10,000 other useless organs of government control and aggression. Matter of fact, name me 1, just 1 large American city that isn't decrepit and collapsing. Even Houston is collapsing along with cities in Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami; 17 of your states, and counting can not even deliver the pensions they agreed to, and that is mostly for white folks. But, in the grand scheme of things, white folks who don't have two bucks to rub together also fall into the category of 'expendables'. H. Clinton was even so bold as to call them 'deplorables'. No, sorry, but you are just dead wrong. And maybe someday, just dead from the simple act of walking down your street.
Walling yourself off in an enclave and declaring that 'there are no real problems', is just so typically fucking American.
In reply to Thats not most of the US… by Benjamin123
Poverty is not exclusive to feudalism, or symptom of it or a symptom of a lack of feudalism. You are somehow equating poverty=feudalism. Why are you doing that?
In reply to I disagree with that. You… by east of eden
Well, isn't it? Of course it is. If you have no money, and no choices as to how you get any money, or what rate you will be paid at, fairly, you know as in a 'living wage', then of course it is feudalism.
In reply to Poverty is not exclusive to… by Benjamin123
Haiti is poor but no one would claim they have feudalism. You dont understand what the word means.
In reply to Well, isn't it? Of course it… by east of eden
And, so what 'is' feudalism' exactly. Well. It is not holding any land of your own, or any hope of ever having any. It is being at the mercy of the people who have money. It is begging for just the basics of survival. It is selling yourself for whatever you can get, to feed your children. It is constant migration from one location to another, trying to find some work. It is being completely and utterly disenfranchised. And you are already there.
In reply to Poverty is not exclusive to… by Benjamin123
Feudalism has some things in common with what you said, for some people. The serfs certainly did not owned land, but thats as far as your description goes. Poor people in any country or era or political system dont have land, if you are poor you are fucked no matter what "system" you live in. However just because a fraction of the population does not own land does not mean the system is feudalism.
The other stuff you said is unrelated to Feudalism or not exclusive to it. Begging, selling yourself, thats a Monty Python medieval england fantasy. Feudalism is pretty simple concept, serfs work land that isnt theirs and give a sixth of the crop to their lords, who own the land. The Lord uses the food to feed himself and his troops, needed to defend the serfs. Leftovers go to the king, who is a lord himself and pays back through granting lands to the lords. Everybody gives and takes.
I guess you can generalize the idea to something beyond peasants and lords, with modern analogies, but thats not what you see in the US. The US is unstable, dynamic and full of conflicts that are practically institutionalized, feudal societies were stable and stagnated and in theory had little potential for conflicts, as everyone benefited from the system up to a point. Everybody gave but also took.
In reply to And, so what 'is' feudalism'… by east of eden
The millions of people in these inner cities are not cattle. Cattle is an asset, these people are a liability. You need to find better analogies.
In reply to I disagree with that. You… by east of eden
Ahhh. Finally. You're true colours and your true beliefs. 'Those people are a liability'. Pretty fucking arrogant thing to say about 150 million of your own citizens. And, well, no, they are not a 'liability', they are a massive pool of under-utilized labour that could help you rebuild your country if you had any fucking sense, which you do not.
Now, you pretend to be a 'man of learning', so my final comment to you today comes from Mahatma Gandi, a lawyer, educated in England, and as his name implies, a 'great soul'. So, here is what Gandi had to say about poverty:
“The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
In reply to The millions of people in… by Benjamin123
If you think, for one minute, that the serfs in a feudal society were 'stable', then you are talking through your hat.
Serfdom was only ever maintained by strict, brutal control and very public executions.
That is hardly stability, and certainly not 'productivity'.
In reply to The US is not feudal yet. It… by Benjamin123
Thats actual stability. Whatever doesnt change is stable. Executions or violence are not incompatible with stability, the point is keeping an order of doing things, not avoiding violence. And what does productivity have to do with it? Productivity and stability are different concepts and not directly related.
In reply to If you think, for one minute… by east of eden