Paul Craig Roberts: Iran In 2018

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
In 1953 Washington and Britain overthrew the democratically elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh and installed a dictator to rule Iran for the benefit of Washington and the British.
In declassified documents, the CIA has admitted its role in overthrowing the Iranian government. The overthrow pattern is always the same. Washington hires protesters, then introduces violence, controls the explanation, and unseats the government.
Ever since the Iranian Revolution that overthrew the Washington-installed dictator in1979, Washington has been trying to regain control of Iran.
In 2009 Washington financed the “Green Revolution,” which was an attempt to overthrow the Ahmadinejad government.
Today Washington is again at work against the Iranian people. It is difficult to believe that any Iranian, after watching what Washington-organized protests have done to Honduras, Libya, Ukraine, and Syria, have attempted to do to Iran in 2009, and is attempting to do today to Venezuela, could possibly in good faith go out into the streets against their own government.
Are these Iranian protesters utterly stupid or are they hired to commit treason against their country?
Why does Iran permit foreign-funded operatives to attempt to destabilize the government as Ukraine did and as Venezuela does today?
Are these governments so brainwashed by the West that they think that democracy means permitting foreign agents to attempt to overthrow the government?
Are governments so intimidated by the Western presstitutes that they find it challenging to defend themselves against foreign-paid provocateurs?
Having succeeded in causing violent protests in Iran, Washington now intends to use an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Iran in order to set the stage for more intervention against Iran. The Washington-incited violence has been turned into a “human rights issue” against Iran. Will Washington get away with it?
Iran’s fate is up to Russia and China. If Washington succeeds in destabilizing Iran, Russia and China are next. Russia seems to understand this. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said yesterday: “We warn the US against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Just as the Russian government comprehended that Russia could not permit Washington’s destabilization of Syria, Russia understands she cannot permit the destabilization of Iran.
The leader of Turkey has aligned with Russia, declaring “obviously some people from abroad are provoking the situation.”
That is obvious to everyone but Americans, who are constantly lied to by “their” government and by the presstitute lie factories such as CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, BBC.
Trump and Haley are the type of loudmouths who are likely to break Washington’s power and influence over the world.
They “take names,” admit that they bribe foreign leaders, and issue insane threats. If this doesn’t wake up the rest of the world, nothing will.
Comments
Been watching this for a while. Seems Iran has developed "anti biotic resistance" to this simple minded Washington approach. More power to them. I can't believe how badly we fudged up their country.
WAS KHOMEINI AN AGENT OF THE US AND UK GOVERNMENTS?
https://aangirfan.blogspot.ca/2008/10/was-khomeini-agent-of-us-and-uk.html
The British And U.S. Governments Installed Khomeini Into Power In 1979
https://disquietreservations.blogspot.ca/2011/11/british-and-us-governments-installed.html
Perhaps the goal was always to turn Iran into a backward mess and then to destroy it.
In reply to adsf by Moe-Monay
Once again, Paul, I have to disagree with your poor choice of words.
The city of Washington is not trying to regain control over the sovereign state of Iran. It is the cabal of (((dual-citizens))) who control the American capitol who have this as their infernal goal. When you say "Washington", it implies the whole of the naive and gullible American populace. Granted, many of the sheeple who safely graze under our banner are susceptible to the aforementioned's devious propaganda about the Persian state, but the honest folk who think for themselves are dead-set against it.
This may seem like nitpicking, however writers such as yourself have the duty to clarify these deep truths. People listen to you. They respect your opinions. Just come clean and do your part in waking up those stultified millions who don't understand. It is Ersatz Israel which is the end game of all of this treachery... and Iran is one of those gentile nations that stands firmly defiant against its rampaging megalomaniacal quest.
In reply to WAS KHOMEINI AN AGENT OF THE… by Pinto Currency
By (((dual citizens))) you mean the Fake Hebrews, right? Right!
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/meet-the-fake-hebrews/
In reply to Once again, Paul, I have to… by J S Bach
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gives support to anti-government protests.
Why would Mahmoud Ahmadinejad give support to anti-government protests?
Well; the English newspaper, the Telegraph, states that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is a Jew.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/iran/6256173/Mahmo…
An interesting quote from the Telegraph article is: "Experts last night suggested Mr Ahmadinejad's track record for hate-filled attacks on Jews could be an overcompensation to hide his past." Sounds like Hitler; doesn't it? And, they did call Ahmadinejad the new-Hitler; didn't they?
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to By (((dual citizens))) you… by sincerely_yours
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
In reply to Once again, Paul, I have to… by J S Bach
This has nothing to do with somebody´s jewishness, but political power struggle only, where protestors hardly were pro west sympathizers.
In reply to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gives… by Slack Jack
Tom Clancy mentioned several times that it was simple incompetence: some bright young CIA type interviewed Khomeini, and decided that he was a saint, and couldn't possibly be a bad person to run a country, so they didn't stand in his way. In Clancy's words, "Oops".
Not saying Tom Clancy is the perveyor of all truth, but it is an interesting take. I will take incompetence and stupidity over cunning 4d chess every time. Mostly these people start some chaos,and then discover they have a tiger by the tail. Again.
That Einstein quote about insanity seems to be appropriate here.
In reply to WAS KHOMEINI AN AGENT OF THE… by Pinto Currency
(((Tom Clancy))) Irish are the Jew stepnfetchit boys
In reply to Tom Clancy mentioned several… by OverTheHedge
Clancy was a fuckng CIA paid propagandist.
In reply to Tom Clancy mentioned several… by OverTheHedge
good to see some of the lads finally following up on my links...
as for the rest of the 'reading n riting-challenged champions of the talmudist psy op called the 'REVOLUTIONARY REPUBLIC OF IRAN... aka... retards already stuck in a seething sea o bad news what keeps gettin.... badder, bigly...
DOOOOhhh! double ooopsy!
Seems even Iranians can't 'get with the program' that entrances ridiculous western fanboys and other operatives of the $power into paroxysms of misinformed palaver bout Sea Eye As and stuff! As if that weren't enuf... to get a 'special genius' seething with even moar frustration n rage at every page of real truth in media which stuff their stools even further down their mullah jism coated throats...
Now that sreali stooge Ahmadinejad and his henchmen of ultratard ultra conseratives have been rounded up and pinned with the evidence of being behind the protests with the most-est ever amount of bullshit attributions of incorrect origins...
the case for truth in media gets even easier to make.
he he heh... repacked trot ultras... like.... CPR AND THE REST OF THE 'REAGAN' PHONY REVOLUTION GANG!
phony revolutions to the right o yas... phony revolutions to the left o yas... waz a tuff talkin tranny tard to do>>>???? When even Iranian intelligence ministers don't have the 'intelligence' to submit to the superior genius of couch potato tards in front of their 'master of the universe' consoles... the takeaway has to be...
sux to be u... stormtroopers of the mullo-boolah talmudist death to america revulution!
In reply to WAS KHOMEINI AN AGENT OF THE… by Pinto Currency
Bob:
Great to hear from you again...I've been away for a few and have been behind as a consequence...you've changed your moniker...the previous one seemed to me to signify being an imprisoned circus animal [as it pertains to the audience at hand in sheer captivity and in the bewilderment of the act unfolding before their very eyes] behind bars, tryin' to bestow upon the audience the nature of the enemies only to be incarcerated for such efforts, but that is just my own interpretation...
I do believe, it is by no accident, your foreboding warnings, as detected within your writings, and one must assume your choice of an avatar is no mere coincidence, that it has some significance to your message and being...
would you care to share this latest reincarnation of said significance...mejor amigo...???
In reply to good to see some of the lads… by BobEore
Kill me once, shame on you, kill me twice, shame on me.
In reply to adsf by Moe-Monay
Forget 'geopolitics', or 'Leadership', or who is president, or who has the biggest button, forget what the 'Laws' are, forget what 'religion' you think you are, forget what 'nationality' you are, forget what stupid half-arsed 'God' you claim to 'believe' in and have a relationship with ... the ONLY THING that ACTUALLY MATTERS in all issues and concerns of an international complexion, are the quantity and timeframe in which you can laydown outrageously destructive CONVENTIONAL FIREPOWER on any geographical point on earth ... whilst simultaneously preventing anyone else from successfully doing the same things in scale, timeframes, quantities, or geographical distribution ... all the rest of this blah-blah is so much pretentious high-brow (low-brow) hot-air that is ultimately totally irrelevant to how things will tend to play-out.
All these pontificating verbal 'agendas' are useless horseshit when all else is said and done.
In reply to adsf by Moe-Monay
It's 7AM in Tel Aviv so Hasabara will be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for this one
It's more like Jewish Zionist controlled Council on Foreign Relations than just saying Washington. The CFR is America's shadow government, the other hand, the more secret hand is AIPAC. They run the congressional bribery racket using donors and the Rabbi's cut of the food extortion racket. AIPAC funding comes from taxes on American's food, look in your pantry, circle with a U or a K is the kosher extortion racket used to control legislation which is pro-Israel and pro-Jewish. The American beast of burden orders come from the Zionist controlled Council on Foreign Relations, the American shadow government.
Iran just banned English language learning in primary schools, which is bad in many ways. Doesn't say much for their attitude to influence outside of the Farsi-speaking world.
Fuck Iran
Fuck Russia and fuck China too. Russia can't stand it when we destabilize somebody. But it's ok when they do it. Both of these bastards have been doing nothing but trying to destabilize the US since the 50's. Nothing has changed.
In reply to Fuck Iran by Gen. Ripper
Oh poor thing, the outside world is a commie conspiracy against Roger Ramjet.
In reply to Fuck Russia and fuck China… by I am Groot
It's all rigged. The money cartel owns Eastasia and Eurasia and Oceania. There is no Russia or China, there is only the Big Club. You and I are not in the Big Club. Don't See Evil.
In reply to Fuck Russia and fuck China… by I am Groot
It never was our buis.
Iran may well be on their own facing NATO. They are a competitor for both the European and Chinese markets. Putin needed Syria to stop Qatar and KSA from shipping to EU but he doesn't need Iran. He can't play nice if he wants to win when the US finally goes after Russia. All he can do is sell Iran the tools to defend themselves.
Russia has always had an arms length relationship with Iran, however, considering Russian companies are all over Iran, the preference for Russian goods is a part of the mix. A Russian political or military move in the Middle East would require some kind of relation with Iran. Turkey isn't a traditional close ally of Russia, on the contrary many wars have been fought. Syria is now a close Russian ally, Russia is going to do what is needed to keep the two Syrian bases. Russia had a traditional weapons and military advisor role with Iraq. Russia might use Iran as a proxy for greater leverage in Iraq.
Iran will continue to be an important proxy in the Middle East. Russia works to reestablish the cold war era Soviet alliance in the Middle East. During the Soviet era, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, were much closer to the Soviets. Putin would like to restore the close ties with these nations.
In reply to Iran may well be on their… by Savvy
We should offer to send the Muslim dog Obama there to help them. That would totally collapse the entire country and fuck them up for decades.
Iran in 2018: Still none of our fucking business.
Once you have the BOMB your government can not be toppled, so simple as that. The unipolar world has already ceased to exist.
No private usurer owned central bank. Duh
The Iranian government clearly wanted these foreign-paid trouble makers to show their hand - so that they could then round them up.
Khomeini did the same with the Communists. He pretended to be their ally against the Shah and the Americans, but when he got into power he rounded them up and killed many of them.
The hatred of the West for Khomeini is that they helped him get into power on the understanding that he would do their bidding. When he wouldn't, they went beserk and have been beserk ever since. :-)
Lots of talk, but in the end nothing. If only the great satan would leave everybody alone ... o, yeah, well, we'll have to stop doing what the jew cult freaks want first ... and when will that happen? Call congress and tell them no more money for israhell or no more career in congress. We are the 330,000,000, the jew parasite cult maybe a handful. Why should we care about them? It's a free country, they can get a job and live peaceably like everybody else. We don't need their demonic agenda, their phony racist superiority claims, and their counterfeit money.
#moralpeoplefirst