WSJ Is Seeking A Moscow Bureau Chief: Oath To Russiagate Required, Russian Language Skills Are Not

Imagine if a major foreign newspaper - let's say based in Germany or Russia or somewhere in Europe - hired journalists to cover United States politics, culture, and the economy, and sent them to its bureau in Washington D.C., but they couldn't speak English and perhaps had never visited America even once in their lives.
Thankfully we've never heard of such a case, however, the reverse scenario has become all too common: one can walk into the foreign bureaus of the Washington Post or New York Times or Wall Street Journal in places ranging from Beirut to Jerusalem to Moscow and encounter American journalists who claim to cover the intricacies of local politics and events but who can't speak the language or have little to no experience of the country they're supposed to cover.
But it's no secret that mainstream media has long valued ideology over expertise - so foreign language proficiency or any level of local expertise for that matter need not apply. And this is literally the case, proudly advertised for the world to see, as the Wall Street Journal is seeking to fill its vacant Moscow Bureau Chief position.
Want to head up the WSJ's Moscow bureau?
Who needs evidence or even expertise? The answer should always be "the Russians did it!". Image via Russia Insider
Knowing the Russian languge is not a requirement, but having the right politics sure is, which is spelled out in some detail in the job posting. Ever spent any amount of time in Russia? No worries - notably absent from the job description is familiarity with the country itself.
As Alternet's Max Blumenthal observes, "Applicants to WSJ’s Moscow bureau must take a de facto oath to Russiagate, pledging to portray Russia’s leadership as cartoon villains and ramp up the Cold War. But they don’t have to speak Russian."
While Russian language skills are not a must, the WSJ's online job posting for "Bureau Chief, Moscow in MOSCOW, Russia" does require the following:
We are looking for someone who can lead wide-ranging reportage -- delving deeply into the economic underpinnings of Russian power and Mr. Putin’s own grip on domestic politics, getting inside Russia’s hacking complex and chronicling Moscow’s activities in the Mideast and elsewhere.
A central goal will be explicating Russia’s strategic aims and exploring the country’s fraught relations with the Trump administration amid American officials’ assertions that Moscow used a campaign of hacking and disinformation to try to sway last year’s presidential elections.
Another will be looking at Putin’s role as a champion of so-called illiberal democracy who has become a beacon for right-wing politicians across Europe and even in the U.S. His traditional conservatism of blood and religion resonates amid economic uncertainty.
It sounds like the main talking points are already written - perhaps the future bureau chief can simply rewrite the job description itself, sign their name to it, and their first blockbuster report from Moscow will be filed and ready for print. But the WSJ has buried the lede - as they say... the very last line of the job requirement reads: "Strong Russian language skills are a distinct advantage."
A mere "advantage" but certainly not a requirement.
Tell me again how Western media is like totally completely unbiased, fair & objective in its coverage of #Russia. Russian language skills a "distinctive advantage" but not absolutely necessary as long as you tick all other requisite ideological & political boxes! #FFS pic.twitter.com/lWgxmhr0we— Mark Sleboda (@MarkSleboda1) January 4, 2018
So a basic standard for most any first-year Russian studies graduate program is not a requirement to be Moscow bureau chief for the world's leading financial journal. We wonder, how will such a candidate get "inside Russia's hacking complex" or hope to "delve deeply into the economic underpinnings of Russian power"? Clearly it doesn't matter as the script appears to be already written.
It seems in the bizarro world of endless Russiagate conspiracy theorizing, 'experts' and superstar Kremlinologist journalists are born every minute, and almost never face challenging questions or scrutiny - though we featured one recent exceptional interview here, and the below CNN interview with Russian-fluent professor emeritus at New York University and Princeton University should never be forgotten as it demonstrates well why the mainstream tries to avoid true experts at all costs, as they bring all that messy nuance and inconvenient pushback against the mainstream's groupthink:
But this of course also applies to the legion of newly minted 'Russian experts' that suddenly appeared over the past year or so talking endlessly of Putin's plan for world domination - from self-described "information warfare expert" Molly McKew to neocon Michael Weiss to British politician-turned twitter's favorite raving conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch to the unhinged Eric Garland and others.
Applicants to WSJ’s Moscow bureau must take a de facto oath to Russiagate, pledging to portray Russia’s leadership as cartoon villains and ramp up the Cold War. But they don’t have to speak Russian. (Reminds me of Axel Springer media’s pro-Israel oath). https://t.co/QWM9kOAx2V— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 6, 2018
As associate editor of openDemocracy Russia, Natalia Antonova, felt compelled to spell out: You’re not a “Russia expert” if you don’t know Russian and have never been to Russia. Well that's simple enough:
I’m sorry, but it’s true.
I hate that this even needs to be said. But hey, that’s our new reality - especially on social media, where "Russia experts" have multiplied like rabbits following bombshell accusations of Donald J. Trump’s potential involvement with the Russian government, not to mention a spy dossier that alleges that the Kremlin has compromised Trump in all sorts of gross ways (that info is unverified, by the way...).
Though Antonova's commentary is from the first half of 2017, it goes without saying that the trend she described has only become more pronounced since she penned it. Perhaps this explains why the WSJ feels compelled to leave out Russian language expertise as a requirement to head up its Russian reporting operations in Moscow:
Fake "experts" are intimidated by real experts. Hence their interest in launching smear campaigns and witch hunts. I’ve actually seen people on Twitter accuse others of being Kremlin spies, using the latter’s knowledge of Russian as "evidence."
Their rationale? "These are dangerous times! Knowing the language of the enemy makes you suspect!" Their real rationale? “I don’t want people who focus on this particular area to compete with my ideas, so I need to discredit them.”
There's also the sad truth the mainstream is often more interested celebrity appeal: a big name with lots of twitter followers and the right connections to the Western political class - perhaps an Anderson Cooper or Christiane Amanpour or Soledad O'Brien or Brian Williams - meanwhile, facts can take a backseat.
This has long been very obviously the case with prime time cable news programs, but as the WSJ's latest job posting demonstrates in what's really an over revealing shameless self-confession, real expertise and actual journalistic credentials are no longer in demand as mainstream media continues its rapid descent down the toilet.
Comments
The NYT becomes the prime source of bird-cage lining one diversity hire at a time.
WSJ is what the financial elites use to line their bird cages. NYT is for the artsy-fartsy types.
In reply to The NYT becomes the prime… by BlindMonkey
Don't forget, it's also excellent fish wrap.
In reply to WSJ is what the financial… by The Alarmist
Here I sit, in the smallest room with the WSJ before me.
Soon, it will be behind me.
In reply to Don't forget, it's also… by Dead Canary
Does anyone with an ounce of brains pay attention to that shit tabloid? I daily lmfao @ my friends who think they get worthwhile financial information from it.
In reply to Here I sit, in the smallest… by Blank Reg
So when did the WSJ become the NYT's evil twin sister?
Was it when globalist Rupert Murdock took over control?
In reply to Does anyone with an ounce of… by The_Juggernaut
Bird cage liner
In reply to So when did the WSJ become… by Pure Evil
US Media Seeking Plenty Of Journalists: Oath To HOLOHOAX Required, Visit To Israhell Preferred http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-3BS
In reply to Bird cage liner by Bilderberg Member
I came across a small ray of hope recently:
http://tcbmag.com/news/articles/2018/january/life-time-fitness-wipes-ca…
Life Time Fitness Wipes Cable News from Gym TVs
A spokeswoman for the fitness center chain said the decision came from requests from its members who were tired of seeing “consistently negative or politically-charged content.”
In reply to Does anyone with an ounce of… by The_Juggernaut
Excellent decision. The last thing you need is that kind of stress in a gym environment. Very counter-productive. Any health / lifestyle guru will tell you that.
Might be alright if you're giving the punching bag a work out? Naaah, the key is to remember that the stupidity is displacing something else. You're better off with the something else.
In reply to I came across a small ray of… by bonin006
It has long become a pile of shit.
In reply to Does anyone with an ounce of… by The_Juggernaut
Russian Hackers, North Korean Hackers, Chinese Hackers ... I never hear them talk about Pakistani Hackers. Awan der why?
In reply to It has long become a pile of… by cesar
What else would you be doing with a Murdoch rag?
The Australian Aboriginals should do a 'pointing the bone ceremony' which is often effective in snuffing out a person. It'll be in their interest, too.
Less Murdoch influence means fewer wars and less war expenditure, benefiting everyone in the end.
In reply to Here I sit, in the smallest… by Blank Reg
It's a great ((millennial)) fish wrap. They print with SOY INK, great for stimulating female hormone production in men, so wrap away girly men
In reply to Don't forget, it's also… by Dead Canary
I wouldn't want to stink-up my fish with that trash!
In reply to Don't forget, it's also… by Dead Canary
Luca Brasi sleeps with da fishes...
In reply to Don't forget, it's also… by Dead Canary
I speak (acceptably fluent) Russian, I have relatives in Moscow, and the Wife and I visit regularly.
Obviously I'd NOT be a suitable candidate for this position . . . . . .
In reply to WSJ is what the financial… by The Alarmist
Wonder if they pay rent in Moscow, the us govt doesn't for beautiful embassy building and wharehouse. Gets free rent.
In reply to WSJ is what the financial… by The Alarmist
Judea has declared war on Russia.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/01/07/pirro-comey-made-sure-mueller-was-appointed-protect-hillary-clinton-hurt-trump
In reply to Judea has declared war on… by shitshitshit
Its all bullshit and its bad for ya
So said the oracle.
In reply to Its all bullshit and its bad… by Brazen Heist
Wall Street Journal. If you want to know what the establishment Republicans are going to do, just read that.
The WSJ doesn't represent the Republicans nor does the NYT represent the Democrats - they both represent the NSA / CIA / MIC / and especially the CFR - on the "first" line of the mission statement.
Secondarily they have Dem / Rep responsibility within the context of the Unitary Party overriding objectives being maintained. The subscribers are deemed to be unnecessary since the WSJ / NYT could exist without ANY revenue except from those acronyms above
The Fear of Putin is now palatable by the US Establishment. You can feel the urgency in the 60 minutes piece this evening on RT. The NYT has become an obvious tool with its Affirmative Action appointment as Editor - and so the WSJ follows. They are desperate.
I was a reader of both for 50 years since i was 9 year old for the Times and 40 years for the Journal ....no more-
Institutions one by one are turning into a complete joke
In reply to Wall Street Journal. If you… by Potato Farmer
My resume. Don't speak Russian. But do like vodka.
I've heard Prof. Cohen on John Batchler radio show.. man is very very smart and a good American.
Thanks for posting THAT video making CNN look like complete and utter disasters that they are.
I will give the CNN host this--- he did allow prof cohen to speak with no interruptions whatsoever. That's rare at most every news media show on either network TV or Cable, when the guest has an opposing view.
In reply to I've heard Prof. Cohen on… by Jason T
It's sad to see a once solidly conservative voice morph into a liberal spouting, quasi-democratic party mouthpiece. It really has a hard time hiding it's disdain for Trump, and is being slowly absorbed by the left. Someone else mentioned parrot cage lining. Exactly.
If only we could send all of our parisitic media vermin to Russia for a nice curb stomping courtesy of Putin and Co.
Actually that's not good enough. Too quick.
What I'd really like to see is them slowly eaten alive by the beasts in Kadyrovs menagerie after being tortured for several months in that bunker/dungeon of his.
One can only dream..
They could just write the stories themselves, which they mostly do already, and sign it with any name they want. Isn't that what they do already?
Nothing that a nice purge in US cannot fix.
why not simply close the Russian bureau? Let some idiot in his favorite starbucks write the articles, saves a lot of money.
Steven Cohen brings clarity and offers a practical way to proceed with US- Russia relations considering we are on a collision course for no apparent reason that endangers our national security. Time for a return to Detente. Alternative is continual conflicts, loss of resources and economic treasure with danger Russia and other nations will unite with China for a new world order without US hubris. US leadership is at a crossroad. Incidentally, Steven Cohen's wife is also very bright and makes more sense than the run of the mill media experts.
You are at the Bingo of what the US does not want and in their desperate act of a failing Empire will succeed in doing to itself with our population as the fodder in a field of Liberty lost to a drought of clear and prevalent thinking.
Yep, I said that!
In reply to Steven Cohen brings clarity… by geno-econ
I'm hiring! Must be 5'8'' - 5'11'' with large cherry coloured nipples held together in a C-cup. No Engleesh necessary (only lip service required). Previous applicants need not apply!
In reply to You are at the Bingo of what… by The Old Man
Since you have not specified an age requirement, perhaps your mother would do.
In reply to I'm hiring! Must be 5'8'' -… by WTFUD
fake news
Sure. Why not? Gotta heat up the Cold War all over again. Got put people back to work. Even if it's a lie. Who cares at this point? If this isn't fake news, it's farce news. Hey, I just invented a new definitive phrase! Pay me! Or did The Onion beat me to it?
Since you didn't register it first it's now public domain.
May the Farce be with you.
In reply to Sure. Why not? Gotta heat up… by The Old Man
When will all of these public-funded parasites learn that the Game's Up, their fake news stream has run its course and it's all downhill from hereon in for them?
Must think we're Idiots! lol
Who shagged who in the broom closet is getting very OLD.
I need to check my baked potatoes on the bbq.
Count your blessings here, people.
WSJ has this paywall that's great for protecting the general public from reading its propaganda and <<creative writing>>.
It takes a real tool to actually pay the sunscription fee in order to read online, and take their Spectre-loaded ads in the butt as they browse.
I used to read it. Now never. next case.
In the before time, in the long long ago, you pretty much had to buy it, unless you wanted to hang around your broker's office all day staring at the tape.
In reply to I used to read it. Now never… by williambanzai7
Life under the Jewish Apartheid in the USSA.
Any number of US MSM talking-heads will do
Extremely funny! Thank for exposing what kind of crap CNN really is.
"So a basic standard for most any first-year Russian studies graduate program is not a requirement to be Moscow bureau chief for the world's leading financial journal."
The Jew Street Journal is the world's leading financial journal? Coulda fooled me.
Maybe they should re-name it The Wall Street Jewrnal?
In reply to "So a basic standard for… by messystateofaffairs
Stephen Cohen - Thank You.
You are the voice of reason so sadly missing from MSM.