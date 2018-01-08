Only 1-In-5 South Koreans Expect Korean War In 2018

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The tweet was the latest in a series of spats between the two and many observers fear the squabbling could spiral into nuclear war.

Despite the tensions, however, North and South Korea are due to hold talks today, focusing on the Winter Olympics.

Nevertheless, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the world is worried about the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula, if research from Ipsos is anything to go by.

Their latest polling has revealed that approximately half of people in Brazil, Turkey, the United States and Canada think war between the two countries will break out in 2018.

In Asia, people are far less fearful.

32 percent of respondents in China think there will be a war, along with 30 percent in China and 21 percent in South Korea.