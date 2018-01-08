Only 1-In-5 South Koreans Expect Korean War In 2018

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The tweet was the latest in a series of spats between the two and many observers fear the squabbling could spiral into nuclear war.
Despite the tensions, however, North and South Korea are due to hold talks today, focusing on the Winter Olympics.
Nevertheless, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the world is worried about the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula, if research from Ipsos is anything to go by.
Their latest polling has revealed that approximately half of people in Brazil, Turkey, the United States and Canada think war between the two countries will break out in 2018.
In Asia, people are far less fearful.
32 percent of respondents in China think there will be a war, along with 30 percent in Japan and 21 percent in South Korea.
Simply put, it seems fearmongering works to transform Americans from deplorables into terrified and compliant agreeables.
Comments
Koreans don't watch Fox News
Koreans are smart. ;)
And when left alone .... https://www.rt.com/news/415318-pyongyang-seoul-peace-talks/
In reply to Koreans don't watch Fox News by Bes
The only stat I need is...
What odds is Bibi giving for war?
In reply to Koreans don't watch Fox News by Bes
South Koreans also underestimate the addiction
to expansion, the hubristic militarism, and
downright depravity of the US Empire.
In reply to Koreans don't watch Fox News by Bes
Not so sure about that, they do know that the US has some 30,000 armed invaders on their patch of sovereign dirt.
In reply to South Koreans also… by rwe2late
Every single corporate media outlet is pushing for war with NK. Your comment just goes to show the level of your one dimensional thinking.
In reply to Koreans don't watch Fox News by Bes
Is this the same poll that said Hillary would win ?
The ROKs know that any real war on the koren peninsula will need them to turn up on the start line.
And really I don't think they could be fucked with the whole business.
They've seen this sabre rattling before.
Only an idiot would start a war in the Peninsula and it does not look like NK. Political reality in Korea has many parallels with the prewar Vietnam. Please do not repeat the same mistake by claiming "we have a right to enforce our values upon everybody else", the mission, which nobody gave you a consent.
You are really underestimating the NEOCONS stupidity. They have been working overtime since the Vietnam war. All they see is dollar signs and they couldn't give two shits if they have to kill 20 or 30 million in the process to make a buck. We're all just collateral damage to them.
In reply to Only an idiot would start a… by TeraByte
I REALLY appreciate the use of the word "squabbling." It's a great word.
That is all.
Yeah but starting a war and starting WW3 are a little different don't you think? Like orders of magnitude.
To the families of those killed, it's the same.
In reply to Yeah but starting a war and… by MaxThrust
Behind all of the fake news hyper media, NK and SK trust each other more in spite of their differences than with any other nationality, USA included. Afterall they are Koreans and over 2600 year heritage at it.
Please stop with the charade of polling. ./
I understand that ground up North Korean mixed in with ground up Canadian makes really good alligator bait.
Canadians are fucking stupid. I sure wish Rocket Man Lil Kim would unleash a couple dozen Nukes on Canada. Those idiots deserve a good nuking.
7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet.
Very nice. The Levite tax collector (son of Alphaeus), Chapter 24/Olivet discourse. KJV I trust.
In reply to 7 And when ye shall hear of… by Jasher
Koreans receive their western news from CNN, overwhelmingly. CNNI to be precise.
It’s sick.
I honestly would be surprised if war doesn't break out by end-2018
