Only 1-In-5 South Koreans Expect Korean War In 2018

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 01:00

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The tweet was the latest in a series of spats between the two and many observers fear the squabbling could spiral into nuclear war.

Despite the tensions, however, North and South Korea are due to hold talks today, focusing on the Winter Olympics.

Nevertheless, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the world is worried about the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula, if research from Ipsos is anything to go by.

Their latest polling has revealed that approximately half of people in Brazil, Turkey, the United States and Canada think war between the two countries will break out in 2018.

In Asia, people are far less fearful.

32 percent of respondents in China think there will be a war, along with 30 percent in China and 21 percent in South Korea.

Simply put, it seems fearmongering works to transform Americans from deplorables into terrified and compliant agreeables.

Comments

moobra Jan 9, 2018 1:06 AM

The ROKs know that any real war on the koren peninsula will need them to turn up on the start line.

And really I don't think they could be fucked with the whole business.

They've seen this sabre rattling before.

TeraByte Jan 9, 2018 1:10 AM

Only an idiot would start a war in the Peninsula and it does not look like NK. Political reality in Korea has many parallels with the prewar Vietnam. Please do not repeat the same mistake by claiming "we have a right to enforce our values upon everybody else", the mission, which nobody gave you a consent.

alphasammae Jan 9, 2018 1:16 AM

Behind all of the fake news hyper media, NK and SK trust each other more in spite of their differences than with any other nationality, USA included. Afterall they are Koreans and over 2600 year heritage at it.

Ar15ak47rpg7 Jan 9, 2018 1:34 AM

Canadians are fucking stupid. I sure wish Rocket Man Lil Kim would unleash a couple dozen Nukes on Canada. Those idiots deserve a good nuking. 

Jasher Jan 9, 2018 1:34 AM

And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet.