iPhone Battery "Explodes" In Zurich Apple Store

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/09/2018 - 07:52

In an incident reminiscent of the panic surrounding the Samsung Galaxy 7, an iPhone reportedly exploded at the main Apple store in Zurich, on Bahnhofstrasse according to a report in Swiss press.

Apple

According to Blick magazine, an overheated iPhone battery exploded, burning an employee who was handling it at the time. As smoke emanated from the battery, someone inside the store called the fire department, which asked some 50 customers that were browsing in the store at the time of the incident to leave.

asd

 

Apple employees reacted quickly by sprinkling sand on the overheating battery. Seven people received medical care but did not have to be hospitalized.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute examined the battery and its associated device to determine what had caused the battery to overheat.

Protection & Rescue was on site with a tank fire truck of the professional fire brigade as well as with several ambulances and an emergency vehicle. Seven people received medical care but did not have to be hospitalized.

While the report is preliminary and not much information has been released yet, if accurate, this could present a another problem for Apple, which has already been forced to defend itself against speculation and media reports that demand for iPhone is far lower than most sellside analysts expects.

Tags
Technology Internet
Disaster Accident
Computer Hardware - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon toocrazy2yoo Jan 9, 2018 10:50 AM Permalink

Where are Samsung products built? Where is the Made-in-the-USA smartphone that I can buy? The products were originally designed by Americans, many of whom were educated via American tax dollars. Both PCs and mobile devices were mostly designed by Americans, compliments of a lot of research funding from American taxpayers. Investments in research were also made by American corporations. But few American citizens have benefited from the trickle down in added jobs as a result of funding the tech, although we can use our low and/or stagnant wages from our ever-dwindling pool of decent-quality, full-time jobs to buy the products, helping to enrich global stockholders and a few American citizens. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Endgame Napoleon buzzsaw99 Jan 9, 2018 11:05 AM Permalink

Well, then, you must have a PC, which is also costly and must be periodically replaced. With a PC, you also must purchase an internet service.

Many Americans have eliminated the items below — both the goods and the services — streamlining their expenses with just a smartphone with a cellular data plan:

  1. internet / wifi,
  2. cable TV service, 
  3. the TV, itself,
  4. a PC.

Many Americans — particularly those whose low wages are not pumped up by government with free housing, free EBT food and yearly, refundable tax credits to reward sex and reproduction — opt for the more pleasant phone since most of them do not indulge in other entertainment products/services. 

They have the iPhone, but no TV, no movies, no trips, no eating out, etc. If financing over two years was not available, they would not be buying the iPhone, either, whereas the people buying PCs usually have the extra money to plop down in full on top of money for other devices, services and multiple entertainment options, as do many citizens and legal / illegal immigrants on the pay-per-birth welfare and tax-welfare plan.  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
zippedydoodah Endgame Napoleon Jan 9, 2018 1:10 PM Permalink

Have you ever tried watching TV on a phone?

Have you ever tried reading a proper website with a phone? 

Have you ever tried typing a document on a phone?

Have you got anything in your pocket to instantly inform 700 people, that you don't even know, that you just had a burger in McDonalds in nowhereville?

Have you anything in your pocket to play mind enhancing games like Candy Crush?

Have you got the ability and skill to watch cat videos?

Can you work out that a $399 laptop is far better at many things than a smartphone costing $700?

Do you know you can buy a new smartphone for one tenth of the price of an iphone x?

Have you got a life?

What the fuck am I missing???

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Tarkus blown income Jan 9, 2018 8:19 AM Permalink

There are several vendors that don't load their Androids with tons of crapware by default; Motorola is one of them. On Android you can also circumvent the PlayStore and install apps from different sources.

I never liked Apple products because, as a user, it feels like you're constantly on a leash (why would you want to fuck around with a device you bought when you can use our carefully planned experience for you). The development process is also labyrinthian and a large part of the community, from developers to users, is quite toxic.

Buying things you don't need...

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
j0nx Brazen Heist Jan 9, 2018 8:08 AM Permalink

That's the thing. The new phones do not have any new gimmicks. Apple does not innovate anymore. Better screen, faster processor, more memory is about the extent of their yearly innovation. It's almost a running joke around here that when Apple holds their annual big iphone release event I walk out of my office and say, "let me guess: faster processor, better screen, more memory." ZERO innovation and anything they do 'innovate' has already been done 2 years ago by Samsung. imessage is the ONLY reason we stay with Apple devices at this point. Once Google/Android gets off their ass and develops something as good or better than imessage then it's all over for Apple.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
syzygysus Jan 9, 2018 8:02 AM Permalink

New phone or one that was brought in for service with an unknown provenance? 

 

no news here.  In 3 days it'll be the mophie battery pack or some other reason such as the phone had its battery replaced by the owner with an ebay bought battery and iFixit tools. 

 

If there was a problem, there'd be people spontaneously combusting across the globe.

 

iPhone + Apple are good clickbait.