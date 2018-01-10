Pakistan Says The US Is No Longer Its Ally (And It's A Much Bigger Deal Than You Think)

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 02:00

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,

Donald Trump’s decision to ring in the New Year by simultaneously demonizing both Iran and Pakistan on Twitter has already backfired tremendously.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180110_paki.png

Following threats that the U.S. would withhold aid to Pakistan, the U.S. confirmed it would withhold $255 million in aid (which has now become $900 million) and is now reportedly threatening a roughly $2 billion more, as well.

“We’re hoping that Pakistan will see this as an incentive, not a punishment,” a State Department official told reporters.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this recent animosity towards Pakistan has not gone over well. Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in an interview that the U.S. has failed to behave as an ally, and as a result, Pakistan no longer views it as one.

"We do not have any alliance [with the US]...This is not how allies behave.”

If anything, Washington’s recent behavior has only pushed Pakistan into the open arms of America’s traditional rivals, China and Iran. China has long been providing financial and economic assistance of its own to Pakistan with plans to expand an economic partnership in the years to come.

China has already pledged to invest $57 billion in Pakistani infrastructure as part of the so-called “Belt and Road” initiative. Just last month, Pakistan announced it was considering a proposal to replace the U.S. dollar with the Chinese yuan for bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

Following the Trump administration’s recent attacks on Pakistan, Pakistan confirmed that dropping the dollar was no arbitrary threat and immediately replaced the dollar with the Chinese yuan.

“Chinese investment in Pakistan is expected to reach over $46 billion by 2030 with the creation of a [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] connecting Balochistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar, in Western China,” Harrison Akins, a researcher at the Howard Baker Center who focuses on Pakistan and China, told Newsweek.

In the middle of last year, it was reported that China was considering establishing its own naval bases in Pakistan. These reports began to immediately resurface again in the past week, though Pakistan has vehemently denied that any such naval base will be built (even though Chinese military officials were the ones to expose the plan to build a naval base at Gwadar Port, in Balochistan).

Whether or not the reports are true, what is becoming apparent is that Pakistan will look to cooperate with China both economically and militarily while giving up its reliance on Washington.

“The history of Pakistan’s relationships with China and the United States also shows that Pakistan’s policy does not respond to strong-handedness, but to loyalty, and to being treated with dignity,” Madiha Afzal, a nonresident fellow at Brookings, said as reported by CNBC.

Further, according to the Times of Islamabad, Iranian and Pakistani defense ministers have held talks on Washington’s role in the region and have indicated a growing defense cooperation strategy between Tehran and Islamabad. Even before Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally try to isolate the two countries, the expanding relationship was already well underway – most likely the more truthful reason the Trump administration has targeted both of them.

Much to Washington’s dismay, this is only the beginning of the end of America’s role as an unchallenged global superpower. The Asia Times reports that Iran, China, and Pakistan are set to launch a “trilateral nexus” that would support economic development for as many as 3 billion people. The biggest obstacle to implementing such an economically viable nexus would actually lie in the growing economic power India, not the United States, which seems to be able to do little but taunt, threaten, and bully the ever-growing list of defiant states.

Without hesitation, Turkey, another country that is forging stronger ties with Russia, China, and Iran, also came to Iran and Pakistan’s aid. Turkey is a NATO ally.

“We cannot accept that some countries — foremost the US, Israel — to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran and Pakistan,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters before heading on a scheduled trip to France.

Turkey and Iran also famously came to the aid of Qatar last year, further complicating the restructuring of traditional Washington-led alliances.

At this stage, both Turkey and Iran could end up joining the Chinese and Russian-led military alliance known as the Shanghai bloc, with Iran recently strengthening its military ties with China. Given China has both economic and military interests worth protecting in Pakistan, this Eastern alliance is spreading ever further by the day to the detriment of Washington.

It’s no wonder the European Union is practically building its own army given the number of countries that feel safe to rely on the United States’ so-called global leadership under Donald Trump are growing smaller by the day. And given the serious implications of Pakistan’s shift into China’s sphere of influence, it’s curious this story isn’t making the headlines.

shitshitshit Bes Jan 11, 2018 2:28 AM Permalink

Honesty, who didn't see it coming? 

If they do it like this it means it's been planned ahead of time and the Don is only a pretext. 

In other terms China and Russia already undermined and pretty much eradicated all Americano interference in the whole central Eurasian region and each country there will magically join the belt and road initiative because the more join, the higher the return. No amount of Americanski bullying will change that. To the contrary. 

Say hi to this Brzerzinski dead fag. It's a new dawn for Eurasia. 

giovanni_f shitshitshit Jan 11, 2018 2:40 AM Permalink

wait until the next depression will manifest the fatal internal rot of the US. I expect some form of civil war, widespread chaos and the potential of a break-up.

Things will then change fast and furious. A.o., the question as to what business the US has in Eurasia will be asked and answered.

P.S: What remains of Western Europe will be finished in the process by the Anglos (to prevent the Chinese or Russians to feast on the carcass) - but this is a topic for another post.

OverTheHedge shitshitshit Jan 11, 2018 2:49 AM Permalink

Seems appropriate:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmwRQqJsegw

FWIW, I am of the opinion that this is being done on purpose, to elicit the Pakistani reaction. It is not an incompetent "Art of the Deal" cock-up, but an ordered restructuring of the system. I have no idea as to why (other than money). Maybe Xi Jinping slipped an envelope under the table when we were all distracted by missiles failing to fly into Syria.

Twee Surgeon zhandax Jan 11, 2018 2:47 AM Permalink

They are Mozlings and they haz the nukes. They will shoot a few off for shits and giggles. Hindustan be quivering. It is a big deal really. They have the big bombs because someone gave them the big bombs. They can rig those crackers to blow up in any port in any shipping container full of Bangladeshi cheesecloth shirts at any time in the future. It's a big deal if it's real. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhxqIITtTtU fake nudes, most likely.

BigPunny JLee2027 Jan 11, 2018 2:21 AM Permalink

No shit. Most of our "allies" will only remain allied with us if they think we'll give them something, whether that's money or military protection. 

The moment they feel they can be cared for better by China and/or Russia, they'll turn on us. 

I really foresee the US being invaded by several nations. We'd be pretty well fucked, sadly. We're spread so damned thin and Trump hasn't got the slightest clue how to run a treadmill, let alone the most advanced military in the world. Even that is becoming a myth quite rapidly. 

Idiots like Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Obummer, and now Trump have sealed our fate. Get read 'cause it's comin'. 

Twee Surgeon Nexus789 Jan 11, 2018 3:01 AM Permalink

How the fuck does anyone, anywhere, ever, get the idea that a hardcore Islamic nation are our Allies ?

I'm no Islamic scholar but I did take the time out to give myself a brief overview of some books like the Marxist manifesto and the Quoran/Koran or whatever the popular spellin is this week, In no fucking way is the Koran Compatible with anything like an Alliance with Western nations. A fucking oil deal or a drug deal perhaps or a protection racket of convenience. Calling it anything like an alliance would just be self deception. When the cash goes away, the deal is over, period, full stop. Alliance ? My arse.

sankol Jan 11, 2018 2:12 AM Permalink

Pakistan has never been an ally. They are only leeches always looking to suck off a donor. They will try the Chinese now, but I don't think the Chinese will come cheap either. They will double time Pakistan as will Pakistan to the Chinese. Same old game as ever.

myne Jan 11, 2018 2:14 AM Permalink

Wait... 

 

They were already having an affair with China and planning to elope. 

Now it's Trump being disloyal?!

ROFL!

Cheating whore got caught and cut off. 

Simple as that. 

Human nature really does scale to any level. 

Miskondukt myne Jan 11, 2018 2:23 AM Permalink

Sure read like they already were planning on it while getting paid to be an ally (or something), but in the eyes and crazy minds of what seems like most of the world...having Trump in office is giving everyone the easy finger to point at.

Vote up!
BigPunny Miskondukt Jan 11, 2018 2:28 AM Permalink

No, Trump's demeanor towards everyone and his bully attitude gives everyone an easy finger to point at. This is all on Trump. No one else. He could've found a different manner of maintaining relations while drawing down the aid we send (which, I disagree with buying friends anyway, but still). 

He didn't. He wanted to bully and he's about to be bullied himself. 

BigPunny myne Jan 11, 2018 2:24 AM Permalink

They weren't being disloyal to us. That's like saying that an organization that accepts donations from multiple places is being disloyal to either one. 

Sorry, but the thing you've missed here is that the US doesn't actually have allies. We have countries that only claim to ally with us because we either protect them or give them shit. Trump is too stupid to find other means of maintaining alliances 'cause he thinks we can just bully everyone and say "fuck you, but don't be mad, I mean it in a good way," then have them still want to be our friends. 

You're a dense one. 

myne BigPunny Jan 11, 2018 2:38 AM Permalink

Quid pro quo. 

Always has been that way. If your exclusive sugar daddy finds out you're flirting with another, you should expect to be cut off.

 

As for Trump, he's the quintessential American. Distilled essence of American belligerence and hubris. The most perfect mirror of what America has been for a generation.

It's no wonder many Americans can't stand him!

He is Jack's perfect reflection. 

francis scott … myne Jan 11, 2018 2:32 AM Permalink

So Pakistan was already having an affair with China and

old black Obama and old orange Trump were too dense

see it.

 

The US thought it could drone its way, sabotage its way,

bribe and blackmail its way, and assassinate its way into

Pakistan's heart.  And guess what?  They couldn't.

 

This has been  going on as far back as the miserable

Clinton years or before. 

 

And don't pretend you don't see Trump's threats to

Kimmy Un lurking in the shadows of the back story.  

 

Anybody here want to trade a North Korean nuke aimed

at Tokyo for a Pakistan nuke aimed Ghawar?

 

RedDwarf Jan 11, 2018 2:17 AM Permalink

This has been coming for a long time.  No way Pakistan made this decision based on a few Trump tweets.  You don't make big strategic decisions like that.  They are using it as cover for making this change official is all.

BigPunny Jan 11, 2018 2:17 AM Permalink

Lol. Go to any article on Zerohedge that demonizes a Democrat while putting Trump in even the smallest of 'good lights' and there are immediately gaggles of commentators parroting the Fox talking points from the day's soap opera called Fox News. 

Tell the actual truth about how Trump is damaging the nation and there are but 3 posts from 2 people (not including this one) and one response to one of those posts. 

Oddly enough, those 3 posts are all about changing the tone of the truth to say something about Obama and to blame Obama. 

Hey dipshits: Obama isn't President anymore. Trump is destroying our country. You are all traitors for playing partisan-politics. 

You'll get what you wish for. Open your bigoted eyes. Obama sucked, Hillary sucked, but Trump. . . my God I don't know if it could've been any worse. My problem with Hillary was a continuation of Clintonian Democracy, but it appears even that can be outdone by the likes of a bigot without a clue of foreign policy. 

Keep sending those tweets, you dumbass, and before long, you'll get the US invaded by nations being bankrolled by BRICS. Dumbasses. 

francis scott … Jan 11, 2018 2:18 AM Permalink

It's not a bigger deal than I think.  It's huge.

China will gladly give them the money the US

is refusing to give.

 

Wait until Pakistan tells the US to get all its

military out.

 

And the US refuses to go.

POPCORN   POPCORN   POPCORN   POPCORN

The First Rule Jan 11, 2018 2:21 AM Permalink

Its long past time that aid money to Pakistan was cutoff.

 

They have been backstabbing us militarily for years.

And Economically?  Who cares???

They have No Economy other than drugs, weapons and terrorists.