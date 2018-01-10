Trump Attorney Sues Fusion GPS, BuzzFeed For Dossier Defamation

A fourth individual has filed a lawsuit against opposition research firm Fusion GPS and Buzzfeed over the infamous unverified "Trump-Russia" dossier, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
Michael Cohen (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Donald' Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, filed suit against the two companies involved in the creation and distribution of the salacious 34-page dossier, which has been a key focus of Congressional inquiries into the FBI conduct during the 2016 election - and in particular, whether it was used to launch a counterintelligence investigation against Mr. Trump.
The dossier contains unverified claims that Cohen and Trump had suspicious connections with Russian figures. Most other U.S. news organizations declined to publish the document because many of its claims -- some of them salacious -- havent been substantiated.
It will be proven that I had no involvement in this Russian collusion conspiracy, Cohen said in an interview on Tuesday. My name was included only because of my proximity to the president. -Bloomberg
Cohen is mentioned in the dossier 15 times, though he told Bloomberg that he and the President "don't talk about" the Russia investigations, adding "Why waste time talking about something that's not legitimate."
During testimony in front of Congressional investigators, the Trump attorney said that he has never engaged with, received money from, or communicated with anyone representing the Russian government, or anyone else about hacking or interfering with the US election, creating fake news stories to assist the Trump campaign, or hacking the Democratic party.
Cohen's suit specifically names Fusion GPS and its co-founder Glenn Simpson, as well as Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith, reporter Ken Bensinger and editors Miriam Elder and Mark Schoofs.
While Fusion GPS attorney Joshua Levy said he hadn't heard of the suit, Buzzfeed attorney Matt Mittenthal responded, stating The dossier is, and continues to be, the subject of active investigations by Congress and intelligence agencies. It was presented to two successive presidents, and has been described in detail by news outlets around the world. Its interest to the public is obvious.
Meanwhile, Congressional investigators are honing in on the timing of the release - with particular attention to the sequence of events. According to Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan (R-OH), the dossier was published after former FBI Director James Comey's January 6 briefing of the dossier to then President-elect Trump gave it legitimacy.
What I do know is that on January 6, the intelligence community went to Trump Tower and briefed President-elect Trump on the dossier. If you remember, Clapper told James Comey to stay around after the briefing and further brief the President on the dossier. Shortly thereafter it was leaked to the press and CNN talked about it and Buzzfeed printed the entire dossier.
I think what happened in that meeting, was when the FBI director briefs the President-elect, it gives the dossier legitimacy and someone leaked out the fact that, "oh, the FBI director thought it was important enough to tell the President-elect," then it's out there.
So we hope this didn't happen, but if it did, it seems to me its because the then Obama administration briefs the President and somebody leaks it to Buzzfeed and to CNN.
Meanwhile, Fusion GPS and Buzzfeed are also being sued for libel by three Russian businessmen-bankers in US District Court for their inclusion in the Dossier. Fusion is also facing legal action by the execs over a separate story they fabricated about secret server communications between Trump Tower and Moscow's Alfa Bank. The report was debunked after internet sleuths traced the IP address to a marketing server located outside Philadelphia. Alfa bank executives Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan filed suit in early October, claiming their reputations were harmed by the largely unsubstantiated document.
Petr Aven (right) and Mikhail Fridman
"Plaintiffs seek an award of compensatory and punitive damages for the harm to their personal and professional reputations, current business interests, and the impairment of business opportunities that resulted from the blatantly false and defamatory statements and implications about them published by the Defendants and republished by BuzzFeed and countless other media around the world," the complaint says.
"Even though the Dossier contained unverified allegations, Defendants recklessly placed it beyond their control and allowed it to fall into the hands of media devoted to breaking news on the hottest subject of the day: the Trump candidacy," the suit alleges.
While Congressional Republicans contend that the Fusion GPS dossier triggered the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump team, the New York Times reported on December 30 that a drunken conversation between Trump advisor George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat was the basis for the investigation.
Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch penned a defense of their actions during the election in the NYT last week in which they claim, without evidence, that their dossier was not related to the FBI's probe.
With recently leaked and highly redacted transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's Congressional Testimony now on record, perhaps Cohen's lawsuit will shed more light on the shadowy opposition research firm and those they work for.
Comments
Obama weaponized the FBI and NSA against his political opponents!
Is this the new standard in politics?
There are going to be sooooooo many, a veritable avalanche, a tsunami, of defamation of character, slander and libel suits swamping the Democrats, they have no idea.
A little green man come down from Mars would wonder why they're conmmitting suicide and when people come to their aide, they double down.
A shrink would call that mentally ill.
Honest
Think about it.
In reply to Obama weaponized the FBI and… by lester1
While Fusion GPS attorney Joshua Levy said he hadn't heard of the suit, Buzzfeed attorney Matt Mittenthal responded, stating The dossier is, and continues to be, the subject of active investigations by Congress and intelligence agencies.
Not anymore jagoff.. That fein stein made sure of that..
Fucking sue her to..
In reply to There are going to be… by knukles
excellent.
In reply to While Fusion GPS attorney… by Theta_Burn
But no crimes were committed. Because they were acting under orders. Who's orders?
In reply to There are going to be… by knukles
Hardly, but its usually the president doing it,for a lame duck to do it is without precedent.
Make no mistake, this leads directly to Obozo.
Proving that may be problematic though.
In reply to Obama weaponized the FBI and… by lester1
Yes...Obama didn’t congratulate Trump and let the new administration get going during transistion...Obama ramped it up and went wild with unmasking and trying to screw Trump over on policy as it didn’t comport with his agenda..It was against the traditions of our elections and no one should be surprised...
In reply to Hardly, but its usually the… by Winston Churchill
Treason, by definition... but I guess he gets a pass since he saved the world by issuing $Trillions to the corrupt banks that blew up the financial world, financed his election, and selected his Cabinet.
Just the opening act... and I say that as an early supporter
In reply to Yes...Obama didn’t… by MuffDiver69
In the background, Valerie's smile isn't quite so bright
In reply to Hardly, but its usually the… by Winston Churchill
@ Lester,
No, the new standard is absolute, complete, open in your Faces,
Tyranical Lawlessness.
In reply to Obama weaponized the FBI and… by lester1
I am starting to wonder if the FBI/NSA/CIA/DOJ, etc. can ever be brought back to some form of "balance". I have to hand it to Obama, I didn't think he cared about getting anything done...oh he did alright.
"Brought back to some form of 'balance'"? You right-wingers are downright adorable. When were those agencies ever anything but political hit squads?
Anyone who has ever been opposed to the Wars of Empire, for instance, has always been targeted by the FBI/NSA/CIA/DOJ, audited annually by the IRS, harassed by local cops unlawfully doing the work of federal agencies, been wiretapped through every avenue, etc.
The right-wingers think that's fine, good, necessary to protect America; they say nobody has anything to fear unless they're guilty.
Then it happens to them, in a very moderate form. The feds have treated the Bundys with kid gloves compared to anti-war protesters, not to mention the Black Panthers.
The IRS makes Tea Party groups aware of Federal Law that prohibits direct issue lobbying by groups seeking tax-exempt status, and eventually grants that status to every Tea Party group, and the Right starts a scandal that hasn't really ended.
And the FBI is still infiltrating groups of Quakers for disapproving of War, yet the Right thinks that's just fine.
I upvoted you, by the way.
In reply to I am starting to wonder if… by you_are_cleared_hot
The agencies that are supposed to represent the people and enforce the law have morphed into political tools to be used Against The American People. How are you going to get an agency like the FBI to investigate the Clintons when they are in on the scam?
A score of senior and rank and file agents should have gone to prison for burning all those women and children to death in Waco. The Clinton Administration gave those agents a pass, and in the process the Clintons purchased the undying support of the agency. When the very tool you would use to bring down a criminal enterprise has been coopted by that enterprise, you better tread softly.
I am beginning to understand that we are at a tipping point. People are beginning to grasp the import of agency lies about the assassination of President Kennedy. It is clear now that the lies were not told to protect the public.
They were told so that the coconspirators could perfect their coup. Once the coup was completed successive generations of politicians were given the message. That message was simple. We the shadow government can kill anybody we choose. Look what we did to Kennedy. You either toe the line or you will send in the cleaners. Those that would not kao tau to shadow rulers got to meet their John Hinckley or died under suspicious circumstances in some West Texas ranch.
( Doesn’t matter the Criminal alphabet Agencies, the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have decades & Trillions invested over the decades planting “Agent Smiths” in all of them Pentagram MIC included.)
People are beginning to understand that they have been herded by acts of terrorism conducted by their own state. The scenario of the lone shooter with spectacular marksmanship and fantastic kill rates has lost its credibility. Just another in a lone, long line of “book depository”False Flags.
Trump full well understands that he is in mortal combat with a sinister and entrenched oligarchy. This is not their first rodeo and they are extremely dangerous. He has to be sure of his footing before he takes his next step. By the grace of God, he may just very well be able to pull back the curtain and expose these monsters.
If they manage to kill him, buckle up because any agency with federal in its title will have lost any claim to legitimacy. The oligarchs tried to steal the election and that failed. If they steal the election by killing the President, what follows next is a turkey shoot.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to "Brought back to some form… by swmnguy
You're so right about this. The FBI as political police goes back at least to the Wilson era, and was prominent in stifling WWII dissidents, the McCarthy era; later the CIA joined forces especially in the JFK assassination; the MLK/ RFK assassinations, and then the terror spectacles in OKC, WTC I, 9/11 and Boston bombings... a long history here that was totally deplorable.
In reply to "Brought back to some form… by swmnguy
You right wingers?
Do you actually think there are any ZHers support the Bush, Cheney, McCain, Graham type of leadership? Most here have no problem calling the GOP and Neocons out. You, on the other hand, constantly show a left bias in your posts while criticizing anything considered conservative.
In reply to "Brought back to some form… by swmnguy
Obama. I'd wager that he, too, will end up in a spider hole.
The Republic is dead. This Cabal killed it. I guess, then, that no solution should go without consideration. I vote, "GITMO".
These fusion slugs should be in Gitmo.
Intentional Malicious Slander and Sedition.
Trump brought in Military men in key positions..now you know why
Fusion GPS got lots of irons in the fire
- tried to link DJT to Epstein / lolita express / pedophile isle,
- is lobbying with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in the interest of sanctioned Denis Katsyv and his company Prevezon,
- contracted by DNC for oppo-research on Trump
In reply to Trump brought in Military… by overmedicatedu…
Trump's doing a good job of defaming his own self with DACA.
EDIT: I see I got a lot of down votes for this. Does this mean there are a lot of folks who are ok with DACA now? or does it mean we have a lot of blind Trump followers here who think everything he does is the bigliest?
It also seems that a lot of people are ok with government suppression of the press, just so long as their team does it. If Trump was a private citizen, I would have no problem with his suit, but as president, he should not be doing this.
Calm down Beyoncé.
You got downvoted, stop being a martyr. No need to log back in, edit your post crying about people who downvoted you. I downvoted you for that.
6 years on here, you’d think someone would be tougher.
In reply to Trump's doing a good job of… by Whoa Dammit
Take your downies like a man. How about defending your statement instead whining about the reaction? DACA was created by Jeh Johnson writing a memo. That kind of bullshit needs to be ended. Trump is using DACA to force Democrats to negotiate. Yes, the DACA crew is being used as pawns. Who isn't?
I drove past a DACA rally a couple of months ago and watched a young woman carrying a Mexico flag to it. That said everything I needed to know about the DACA crew and where their loyalties lie. They are just a subgroup of the FSA.
In reply to Trump's doing a good job of… by Whoa Dammit
They call it negotiations sweetheart. You use what the other side wants as a club to get what you want and in the end, minimize what they get. It ain't over yet, far from it. For example, say Trump gets the wall built and some DACA scum remain. Then you simply give them a timeline to become citizens or they get the boot.
In reply to Trump's doing a good job of… by Whoa Dammit
Seems all he has said is that he is willing to listen. That is the basis of the 3 branch system. Compromise. I do believe that he has made it clear that illegals need to go through the legal procedures involved to get citizenship on a number of occasions.
MSM reports he is caving every other day. So?
In reply to Trump's doing a good job of… by Whoa Dammit
FBI reports 99% of FBI are good oath keepers
How might the Average person validate this claim while protecting themself, and without having their OODA loop crapped on?
Deactivate this agency. It's a political targeting death cult
The FBI are a fucking joke. They can't even prosecute Hillary for her many crimes, yet go after Manafort for not filing proper paperwork?.. The FBI are stocked with social justice warriors who are biased. You can't have a functioning department when your goal is to push the liberal agenda.
The proof the FBI are corrupt is that you have Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strozk still on the fucking payroll !! We the taxpayers are basically paying for government corruption!!
In reply to FBI reports 99% of FBI are… by BetterRalph
Any organization existing that if you “lie” to them and it’s a crime,..That this “lie” is not in a court of law with witnesses or the very least a recording and it’s based on an “agents” notes ...that’s some real bullshit...
In reply to FBI reports 99% of FBI are… by BetterRalph
The entire Fake Dossier is an acknowledged paid for smear by Crooked Hillary. Fusion GPS is not a legitimate anything, you hire them and they give their product to news media to set an agenda. What is so hard to figure out here. They are being sued because what they produce has absolutely no legit reason to be taken serious and the fact the media publishes this garbage tells us all we need to know about the agenda of FAKE NEWS
...the edge of night...
As another ZH'er here would say
"Nothing to see here." -- Jeff Sessions.
Unless there was a name change I believe you are referring to Barry Soetero?
In reply to Barack Obama confidently… by TuesdayBen
Was the fusion GPS non-redacted testimony a leak or a official disclosure of information by the committee? What is the legal status of that document?
Dictators don’t allow critizism
trump has the power to clean house by shutting down each intelligence agency for a couple of weeks and fire most of the staff if they fail the truth serum test.
Reagan fired all air traffic controllers because they became out of control, it's time to shut the cia for few month , it takes more time to clean house there and don't worry, the cia is not doing anything constructive, so closing it for few month does not endanger the country.
~~~?~~~ Answers? .. We Don't Give Out No Stinking Answers. .. Next Question. ~~~?~~~
Getting straight answers out of our overlords and their Praetorian Guard is like pulling teeth. ..... Or like catching fabricated-up fake terrorists, I should say.
Asking questions about dead people sends the rats into a quiet panic it seems.
Sheriffs Do It =
Coroners Do It =
Jeff Sessions just seems to hide under his desk a lot.
Anyone else find this a curious way to behave for a public servant?
You don't suppose they are covering something up, do you?
Live Hard, Maybe It Is Time To Put These Evasive Dipshits All On Employment Probation - Malfeasance In Public Office Comes To Mind Off Of The Top Of My Head, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Unpublished by the media- who gives 2 shits?
Using false information to ILLEGALLY obtain FISA warrants- That's the BIG story.
And the subject of the ILLEGAL FISA warrant, whose information was obtained with funds from a politician, was a political opponent. Now we're getting somewhere.
If these stories get printed- I think we find Hillary hanging by her bathrobe sash in her Chappaqua bedroom! (Hopefully)
So where's the FISA warrant? Wasn't January 3rd the deadline to hand it over?
In reply to Unpublished by the media-… by Occams_Razor_Trader
I’ll ask you a second time...
‘where did you get that deadline date?
In reply to So where's the FISA warrant?… by bloofer
None of this matters unless the jooMSM puts it out there.