Army Finds $830 Million In "Missing" Helicopters As First Ever Audit Begins

After several decades of nation-building and trillions of dollars missing or improperly recorded, the long-awaited audit of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has finally begun. On Wednesday, the Defense Department Comptroller David Norquist told lawmakers in Washington that the DoD’s first-ever department wide audit will cost about $367 million in 2018 and an additional $551 million to fix the problems.
Norquist, who testified before the House Armed Services Committee, said Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan are in full support of the audit. Back in May 2017, President Trump appointed Norquist to finally put the military’s financial house back in order after many years of delays.
What is surprising, if only in retrospect, is that according to the World Economic Forum, U.S. Department of Defense has been named the largest employer in the world with some 3.2 million members on its payroll and $2.4 trillion in assets but has never administered a full audit. .
"This is the first time the department will undergo a full financial statement audit,"he said. "A financial statement audit is comprehensive and occurs annually and it covers more than financial management," Norquist explained to Lawmakers.
The purpose of the audit will document military equipment and real property along with condition and location. “It tests the vulnerability of our security systems and it validates the accuracy of personnel records and actions,” Norquist said.
DoD News says that 1,200 auditors are currently working on the project to assess the books.
The department will have 1,200 financial statement auditors assessing the books and records to develop a true account of the state of the department, the comptroller said. It will take time to pass all the process and system changes necessary to pass the audit and get a so-called “clean opinion,” he said. He noted that it took the Department of Homeland Security — a much smaller and newer agency — 10 years to get a clean audit.
“But we don’t have to wait to see the benefits of a clean opinion,” Norquist said. “The financial statement audit helps drive enterprise improvements to standardize our business practices and improve the quality of our data.”
DoD News made an interesting observation how the audit will provide “information and accountability to the American people.” Why now? How come all of a sudden the DoD wants to become transparent to the American people? Perhaps, it is due to Washington’s two-decades of failed nation-building throughout the rest of the world, although it is unlikely.
Norquist said, “the taxpayers deserve the same level of confidence as a shareholder that DoD’s financial statement presents a true and accurate picture of its financial condition and operations. Transparency, accountability and business process reform are some of the benefits of a financial statement audit.”
And in a preview of what is to come, Norquist told the House Armed Services Committee that an initial Army audit found 39 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter ($830,700,000) were not adequately recorded in the property system. "The Air Force identified 478 structures and buildings at 12 installations that were not in its real property system,” he added. In other words these helicopters were simply "missing" on the books.
Alas, the mismanagement within the DoD doesn’t stop there: in a recent report, the U.S. military lost some 44,000 troops across the globe in a country location labeled as “Unknown.”
Going even deeper into the rabbit hole, Mark Skidmore, a Professor of Economics at MSU specializing in public finance, found the Department of Defense and Housing & Urban Development may have spent as much as $21 trillion on mysterious items between 1998 and 2015.
“This is incomplete, but we have found $21 trillion in adjustments over that period. The biggest chunk is for the Army. We were able to find 13 of the 17 years and we found about $11.5 trillion just for the Army,” Skidmore said.
Considering that today’s already known accounting blunders at the Department of Defense are no small matter, we wonder what the 1,200 auditors will find when they perform the first ever dive down the rabbit hole of decades of failed proxy wars, regime changes and dictator slush funds in history?
Comments
Black ops set asides, foreign aide ...
We have an Army?
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Pshaw. Millions? C'mon... drops in the bucket.
What I want to know is what happened to the multi-TRILLIONS conveniently "lost" when Building 7 was deliberately imploded on 9/11.
In reply to We have an Army? by DC Beastie Boy
Auditors need an active S-300 battery close by, in case a cruise missile happens to drop in and say hi.
In reply to Pshaw. Millions? C'mon… by J S Bach
Find a few more $trillion that'll be good.
In reply to Auditors need an active S… by peddling-fiction
Army Finds $830 million For Trump To Give Them Again
there fixed it for you
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Gives a whole new meaning to asset management.
In reply to Army finds $830 million to… by Bes
More proof that gov't bureaucrats are ignorant of math.
In reply to Gives a whole new meaning to… by Richard Chesler
Boris and other tenant are rejoice now for more room in parking space with removal of non-fix wing aircraft from apartment lot.
In reply to More proof that gov't is… by wee-weed up
Will they find all those missing white Toyota pickups in the audit?
In reply to Boris and other tenant are… by Boris Alatovkrap
"OK Folks, Audit's done -- Everything's good. The missing $21 trillion is now accounted for. It was all just typos and people forgetting to properly log in to the books the millions of dollars worth of military equipment we have. Sleep easy now!"
In reply to Will they find all those… by runswithscissors
Is this a bit like me finding $9.75 in loose change in the bottom of my glove box?
In reply to OK Folks, Audits done… by YUNOSELL
Holy shit! 44,000 US troops have landed in a country called "Unknown"!
Did we win? I mean, did we return all of the Unknownians to freedom and democracy, or did we just destabilize their peaceful homeland and render a bunch of them disgruntled orphans?
Shit, I can never keep up with these overseas deployments.
In reply to Will they find all those… by runswithscissors
That shit is funny! Made me choke on my beer.
In reply to Holy shit! 44,000 US troops… by Theosebes Goodfellow
They flew in on helicopters.
In reply to Holy shit! 44,000 US troops… by Theosebes Goodfellow
They might be hanging around their tomb?
In reply to Holy shit! 44,000 US troops… by Theosebes Goodfellow
We are the Government and we are here to spend your Money!
Our World will only change because of the Brave!
Rumsfeld 2001https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU4GdHLUHwU Thanks to Catherine Austin Fitts and Mark Skidmore https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CwpjIwwI9o&t=1136s MSU SCHOLARS FIND $21 TRILLION IN UNAUTHORIZED GOVERNMENT SPENDING; DEFENSE DEPARTMENT TO CONDUCT FIRST-EVER AUDIT
In reply to Army finds $830 million to… by Bes
Yawn...
wake me up when they "find" the zero point energy and anti-gravity craft.
In reply to Rumsfeld 2001https://www… by Butifldrm
we wonder what the 1,200 auditors will find ... Nail guns, if they are at all competent at their jobs! Nothing to see, move along.
Peace, L.
In reply to Yawn… by DieselChadron
not to mention the $918M it will cost to just figure out what we need to give them again. maybe jack yellen can print it all as a going away present to the taxpayers.
In reply to Army finds $830 million to… by Bes
You can whine about Trump but when was the last time DoD was audited? Oh yeah, never.
In reply to Army finds $830 million to… by Bes
you actually believe this?
this is slush money, petty cash, hush money
nothing else but for a photo op moment to
keep 11 D chess believers like you believing
In reply to You can whine about Trump… by GunnyG
Anyone care to explain how 1200 auditors cost $320 Million?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
it's complicated...
In reply to Anyone care to explain how… by Blue Steel 309
+1000
cha-ching
I wouldn't take the auditors job for a million bucks per day.
In reply to Auditors need an active S… by peddling-fiction
Peddling, you get my vote. Those innocent people killed at the Pentagon by Cheney should have a national tomb like the Unknown Soldier. The truth needs to be shouted from the mountains to the valleys of the Bush-Cheney slaughter on 9/11.
In reply to Auditors need an active S… by peddling-fiction
The voices told you huh?
In reply to Pshaw. Millions? C'mon… by J S Bach
That's the fact, Jack!
In reply to We have an Army? by DC Beastie Boy
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
There sure is a helluva lot more going on than 'Defense.'
Just for honesty's sake, they really should change the name back to The Department of WAR.
In reply to Pillaging and plundering,… by Croesus
Super UFO level tech programs and stuff like that ain't cheap, hiding it is pricey
In reply to There sure is a helluva lot… by Normalcy Bias
Department of WOAR... fify.
Peace, L.
In reply to There sure is a helluva lot… by Normalcy Bias
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Pillaging and plundering, thefts, illicit arms deals..."freebies for Israel".
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Good points, Croesus... well worth repeating.
In reply to Pillaging and plundering,… by Croesus
WTF is going on w the site today? slow slow slow logon, posting .... you Tylers being DDoS'd again?
In reply to Um... I think we get your… by J S Bach
The RuPaul software is dragging
In reply to WTF is going on w the site… by vato poco
RuPaul ... Drupal ...
In reply to The RuPaul software is drowsy by edotabin
I see what you did there, but why hasn't anyone else noticed?
In reply to The RuPaul software is drowsy by edotabin
Wow! Looks like a fat-finger post there, Croesus. LOL
In reply to Pillaging and plundering,… by Croesus
he must be angling for one of those open FED seats. "and just imagine if i'd hit ctrl-p!!!"
In reply to Wow! Looks like a fat… by IH8OBAMA
That would be in control of the most powerful man on the planet and he is not elected, who controls the ESF, the exchange stabilization fund controlled by the Secretary of Treasury. Which is not allowed to be audited, according to the law. While we are at it, Lets audit the Treasury!
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Indeed, and if you haven't got a black OP before they are outdated, you can sell them, in whole or in parts.
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Black ops set asides, foreign aide ...
Nah, foreign aid isn't supposed to be part of their charter and black ops if done by the DOD really can be posted - in accounting terms.
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Isn't it amazing, O'Bammy couldn't account for 39 Black Hawks?!
And then The Don comes in and finds them all within a year, even as he's destroying the Alinsky press and Hollywood, while ushering in tax cuts, appointing Constitutional judges, shredding volumes of regulations and making Grand Inquisitor Mueller look like a meter maid.
Is there nothing Mr.Two Scoops cannot do?!
/////
Now what?!
And he's gonna get a mother beautiful wall built which was promised, by "law", in a "deal with democrats" in 1986. If you can't stand me now just wait ;-)
In reply to Black ops set asides,… by knukles
Naw, you could start to throttle back on the double espressos though.
In reply to Isn't it amazing, O'Bammy… by nmewn