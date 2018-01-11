New Survey Reveals Staggering Number Of People Are Buying BitCoin On Their Credit Cards

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 22:35

A few weeks ago we presented anecdotal evidence from Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission, suggesting that people are taking out home equity loans and cash advances on credit cards just to purchase BitCoin in the hopes of getting rich quick (see: "It's In The Mania Phase": Securities Regulator Warns That "Mortgages Are Being Taken Out To Buy Bitcoin")

"We've seen mortgages being taken out to buy bitcoin. … People do credit cards, equity lines," said Borg, president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, a voluntary organization devoted to investor protection. Borg is also director of the Alabama Securities Commission.

"This is not something a guy who's making $100,000 a year, who's got a mortgage and two kids in college ought to be invested in."

"You're on this mania curve. At some point in time there's got to be a leveling off. Cryptocurrency is here to stay. Blockchain is here to stay. Whether it is bitcoin or not, I don't know," Borg said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

Now it seems that the speculation by Borg has been confirmed by a new survey conducted by LendEDU which found that, among other things, nearly 20% of people who have purchased BitCoin have done so using their credit cards.

First, more than half (51.78%) of respondents stated that they either used a credit or debit card to ​fund their account to purchase Bitcoin. Specifically, 33.63 percent of investors were using debit cards, while 18.15 percent were using credit cards.

Why is this concerning? The virtual currency exchanges where Bitcoin is bought and sold will charge conversion fees when either a credit or debit card is used to find an investor's account. Coinbase, the largest of the cryptocurrency exchanges, charges a conversion fee of 3.99 percent when a user uses his or her credit or debit card to bankroll their account.

Obviously, this is not the most financially-savvy move on the part of of a sizable percentage of Bitcoin investors; no one ever wants to pay extra than what is necessary, especially when dealing with something as volatile as Bitcoin. The wisest and most frugal way to fund a virtual currency exchange account would be through an ACH transfer, which is completely free of charge. Only 18.60 percent of our 672 Bitcoin-invested respondents were paying for the cryptocurrency in this fashion.

BitCoin

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of the folks who bought BitCoin using their attractive 25% loans admitted that they're now stuck rolling their new debt month-to-month...

However, this was not even the most pressing concern coming from the LendEDU poll. That recognition belongs to this data-point: 22.13 percent of Bitcoin investors did not pay off their credit card balance after purchasing Bitcoin.

Going into debt to buy Bitcoin is not a wise decision no matter which way it is spun. There is no guarantee that Bitcoin investment returns will be profitable in the long run, but one can guarantee that the credit card company will need to be paid back. Considering the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a credit card is 15.07 percent, a Bitcoin investor that finances their investment at the wrong time will find themselves in serious debt.

Bitcoin

And while that fact should be deeply troubling to anyone with even a modest understanding of basic financial concepts, apparently the average American BitCoin buyer is more than eager to continue buying up the digital currency using 25% loans.

Bitcoin

Of course, there is no risk in these transactions because BitCoin will just always go up in perpetuity, right?  After all, making massively-levered, speculative bets on bubbly assets pretty much always works out well...just ask home flippers from 2007.

 

Tags
Business Finance
IT Services & Consulting - NEC
Commodity Chemicals - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 4
TheRideNeverEnds T-NUTZ Jan 13, 2018 12:37 AM Permalink

You are missing a few zeros. 

 

BTC has AT LEAST another 100,000% upside before it reaches its fair value.  

 

This year it it may only  break into the low six figures but it’s already made more gains in a few years than gold has made in all of recorded history and it’s only becoming more widely adopted.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
D.r. Funk TheRideNeverEnds Jan 13, 2018 1:33 AM Permalink

It's not a fair value scenario. That's -ridiculous-

It's a trend frenzy asset. Which may have usefulness in the future

That usefulness is still fairly uncertain and somewhat dubious however

And there are clearly games being played to begin with, -i.e.- central banks?

you dont think cb's or proxy cb's could bubble it to destroy it if they wanted? which they might be doing?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
Rhetorical peddling-fiction Jan 13, 2018 12:05 AM Permalink

I took out 15k in chase sapphire reserve and prefered cards.

Another 10k in personal loans.

 I lost 60% of it on my first trade.

Was down to 10k 38 days ago.

I had no faith, cursed with unbelieving was I. 

I gave myself fully to Satoshi and in nakamotos name do I now trade for endless gain.

I started a stack an 800% stack of crypto cheer. Up to 80k this new crypto year.

 

The bill collector for chase wasnt happy when I told em what I spent 15k on in 3wks. My cards were cancelled the next day.

Jokes on them Im T1,2,3 in XLM 

Average cost 25cent buyin

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Disgruntled Goat Killtruck Jan 13, 2018 2:15 AM Permalink

Sure. Right. Be good little sheep. Settle down. Buy an overpriced house with a 30 year mortgage. Lock up money in an IRA for 40 years with no guaranteed return. Buy some nice safe 30 year T-bonds yielding 2%, but actually with a real negative rate of return. Get a new piece of shit American  made car with a 6 year loan. Want security? Get a "high yield" CD making you  1.25%. a year....... sleep, sheepy.... sleep ...

Go die, motherfucker

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 3
hedgeless_horseman Jan 12, 2018 10:37 PM Permalink

 

There is no guarantee that Bitcoin investment returns will be profitable in the long run, but one can guarantee that the credit card company will need to be paid back.

Paid back?

Guaranteed?

Not so.

Speculating with other people's money (OPM) has a long and distinguished history.

Kiting checks under the old TD+5 and DVP come to mind.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
D.r. Funk hedgeless_horseman Jan 13, 2018 1:23 AM Permalink

Some of us said this was Leaning towards having systemic implications. Several months ago.

Oh but "Look, blastoff, how high, dont question, dont question parabolic, and vertical"

"Look at me. I'm making fake money. And I think I'm wealthy and great but really I'm just fake"

Ha-Ha now fuckers. Deal with the prevalence in the accounts and holdings of the masses. OOPS

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 2
Aubiekong Jan 12, 2018 10:42 PM Permalink

max them out, if bitcoin goes to the moon you win, if bitcoin goes to zero, send your card back to the bank and tell them its broke and they can have it back. 

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 6
ThrowAwayYourTV Jan 12, 2018 10:44 PM Permalink

I have lost hope in all of humanity. THERE IS NOTHING THERE FOLKS!

Its not a currency, its not a commodity. Its an empty fucking bucket.

You cant hold it, you cant even touch it. IT'S NOTHING!

What a bunch of fucking morans this world has become.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 4
ThrowAwayYourTV An Shrubbery Jan 12, 2018 11:21 PM Permalink

What kind of currency grows in over 20% in a week? What a joke! You cant even spend the stupid make believe shit. Try sending your kid in college a bitcon and see how much it helps them.

Bitcon and ALL the stupid so called crypto currencies are a computer geek, joke. They think the answer to everything is electronic. But the truth is, the total destruction to everything is electronic. Including family values.

Lots of luck to all you Morans! I have detached from " PLANET STUPID!"

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
motoXdude Jan 12, 2018 10:45 PM Permalink

Well if He's buying it I must, too!   My oh My!  Odd in that every attempt to understand cryptocurrency online is like reading an assembly manual translated from Chinese to English.   It's just circular... nevermind our Federal Reserve is probably not much better, but... really?   I love herd mentality!  Hitler surely benefited from it!  A sucker is born every minute!   I'm gonna use my Bitcoin to buy some inflated real estate... how can I lose?