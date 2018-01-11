Russia Secretly Simulated A Full-Scale War Against NATO: Report

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
In September, Russia held extensive military exercises that included the use of both Russian and Belarusian military forces. The drills were scheduled to last for at least a week.
On December 19, German newspaper BILD reported that two NATO member intelligence sources had claimed the September drills were a “dry run” for a “full-scale conventional war against NATO in Europe.”
BILD had no official confirmation of the claim until recently when it ran an interview with Estonian General Riho Terras, who confirmed the accusations that Russia had “simulated a large-scale military attack against NATO.” Terras is the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces.
Aside from Belarus, the drills were also held in the Baltic Sea, western Russia, and Russia’s outpost at Kaliningrad. The Independent notes that according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the drills were intended to depict a fictional scenario concerned with attacks by militants.
However, according to Terras, Russia lied about the nature of their military exercises.
“Let me be clear: with the exercise Zapad 2017, Russia simulated a large-scale military attack against Nato,” Terras said.
“It was not targeted towards the Baltic states only, as it was a theater-wide series of exercises spanning from high North to the Black Sea.”
He also added that “The scale and extent of the entire exercise was far greater than officially stated.”
According to BILD, the drills involved far more troops than the 12,700 Russia initially claimed. BILD’s sources told the newspaper another 12,000 Russian soldiers had taken part in exercises near Estonia’s borders and more than 10,000 had participated in the area near the north of Finland and Norway.
Due to a legal obligation established in the Vienna document, a Cold War-era treaty that lays out the rules of military exercises, drills featuring more than 13,000 soldiers should be open to observers who can fly over and interview soldiers. According to the Independent, NATO sent one expert to a visitor day in Russia and two to a visitor day in Belarus.
At the time, NATO sounded the alarm over accusations that Russia was practicing war games with far more troops than it had originally let on.
“The number of troops participating in the exercises significantly exceeded the number announced before the exercise – the scenario was a different one and the geographical scope was larger than previously announced,” NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg last year.
All that being said, if the media were honest, we would see a discussion of the following issues: NATO exists as an entity solely to confront Russia, it has physically invaded countries under questionable legal circumstances on multiple occasions, and it holds military drills of its own all the time. An underreported military drill last year involved a whopping 19,000 Swedish troops, 1,435 soldiers from the U.S., 270 from Finland, 120 from France, and a handful of others from Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, and Estonia. Sweden is not even formally a part of NATO yet.
These troops aren’t practicing war for the sake of it – the target of these drills is Russia, and that is no secret.
Most importantly, as the National Interest recently learned, Russia is mainly concerned with threats to its security due to the fact that recently declassified documents prove Russia was, indeed, duped and tricked out of a promise by the U.S. that NATO would expand “not one inch eastward” in the early 1990s.
“The [recently declassified] documents show that multiple national leaders were considering and rejecting Central and Eastern European membership in NATO as of early 1990 and through 1991,” George Washington University National Security Archives researchers Svetlana Savranskaya and Tom Blanton wrote in the National Security Archives, “That discussions of NATO in the context of German unification negotiations in 1990 were not at all narrowly limited to the status of East German territory, and that subsequent Soviet and Russian complaints about being misled about NATO expansion were founded in written contemporaneous memcons and telcons at the highest levels.”
Maybe Russia really is simulating an invasion of a number of NATO allies encroaching upon its border, but it should be relatively clear to us why it might feel compelled to do so given a number of countries surrounded it with American troops and missiles even after Russia was assured this would never happen.
This is eerily similar to Roosevelt's fake claims that he had Japan's plan to conquer the work and later the fake claims that he had Hitlers plan to conquer the world.
Of course these fake war plans were used to whip the US sheeple into a blood curdling anti-german and anti-japanese frenzy that was later used to justify firebombing and nuking millions of civilians.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2673298/Hitlers-amazing-map-tur…
In reply to Russia 1 NATO 0 we have a… by Abitdodgie
No vested interest in what an Estonian General says then.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
From Russia with love
In reply to No vested interest in what… by JohninMK
In reply to From Russia with love by Jumanji1959
In reply to Good… by greenspanator
Photos of military observers from many nations, including NATO members, at these exercises:
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
Original untranslated page (Russian):
https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3748841.html
In reply to No shit. +100 by lakecity55
Fuck NATO, the war-mongering death machine. Under the Nuremberg principles of "crimes against the peace", NATO commanders should be hung by the neck until dead. Notably, the fact that NATO's war crimes are permitted by the member states of NATO is no defense against the war crimes.
God speed, Russia, in defending yourself against the ((barbaric tribalists)) ruling the "West" and its NATO war machine.
In reply to From Russia with love by Jumanji1959
In reply to No vested interest in what… by JohninMK
Not sure what you are trying to say, but any "Estonian General" is a pathetic joke. A Nato approved Zio-stooge is closer to the point. How many tanks does Estonia have, anyway?
Besides, there is no meat in these allegations. It is the same kind of fake bluster used by the anglo-zionists to dupe their sheeple into going along with the genocide of any resistance for centuries:
In reply to No vested interest in what… by JohninMK
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_sanctioned_during_the_Ukra…
Riho Terras was born in 1967 in the Russian-influenced northeast of the then Estonian SSR . After his education and military service in the Soviet Navy , he studied from 1988 to 1993 history at the University of Tartu . The General was in May 2015 Russia with a travel ban occupied.
Expanded visa ban list from 2016, 89 people, 5 pages - https://www.yle.fi/tvuutiset/uutiset/upics/liitetiedostot/RUS_Einreisev…
"The variety of exercises before, and some that are continuing elsewhere in Russia during Zapad, have led some Western officials to estimate that Russia is conducting an exercise with some 100,000 troops involved. But this number depends on selective accounting. As part of Zapad, Russian civilian and law enforcement organs are practicing wartime duties."
https://www.defensenews.com/smr/european-balance-of-power/2017/09/14/ru…
In reply to "No vested interest in what… by Planet ZOG
Anything Jens Stoltenberg says cannot be accepted at face value, as he has proven repeatedly.
I recall the Russians invited observers to Zapad 2017 from a number of countries, but not all accepted the invitation, so comments made about observers present are deceptive if not outright wrong.
The proposed narrative that Russia intends to invade Europe is moronic. Russia at least behaves rationally. What nation would want to take over responsibility for the bag of cats that is Europe? None. Trade with Europe, but don't take on the multitude of their problems. No need to invade when Mercedes et al are building factories in Russia.
Russia will not be invading Europe without provocation.
The only conceivable scenario where an invasion of Europe by any nation may be rational (the lesser of two evils) is if the invader is convinced NATO is about to attack them.
Sadly, with morons like Stoltenberg and Breedlove (and Mattis and McMaster) as current and past leaders/influencers, there is more likelihood of that occurring than a rational person would have thought possible.
The rational behaviour of the leaders of Russia is not mirrored by the blackmailed and bribed leaders of Europe.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by land_of_the_few
In reply to "No vested interest in what… by Planet ZOG
After his success against France and the Low countries, Hitler's megolomania began to grow until it eventually had no bounds. He began to believe the image he had created of himself. So, eventually, had he succeeded in Russia, he would have gone for the whole enchilada.
As far as Japan, I don't know, but Hitler would not have stopped.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
You are completely clueless, your brain is ZOG'ed. Did you look at the Dailymail article I posted above? Does it matter that the "Allies" were creating fake documents for their propaganda?
Do you even know what Barbarossa was and who participated in it?
Belligerents
In reply to After his success against… by lakecity55
If you want to learn something read Hitler's War.
In reply to After his success against… by lakecity55
Hitler just followed his instructions from the Rothchilds and Warburgs, who had hired him in the first place.
In reply to After his success against… by lakecity55
This is obvious fake news and fearmongering by NATO and the US. Russia invited just about everyone to observe Zapad and also announced it several months ahead of time. It was purely a defensive military exercise.
https://www.rt.com/news/403324-zapad-2017-drills-facts/
In July, Belarusian Defense Minister Andrey Ravkov, also stressed that international organizations, including the UN, NATO, and the OSCE, as well as more than 80 foreign observers, are invited to the drills since there is “nothing to conceal.”
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
No need to practice taking Europe. In 1945 Churchill asked his leading general what it would take for Russian Army to get to the English Channel. The one word answer was "shoes".
In reply to This is obvious fake news… by AllBentOutOfShape
A little exaggerated perhaps, but it's pretty damn clear that Operation Overlord had next-to-nothing to do with defeating Germany, but was required to forestall Red Army occupation of the entire Continent.
You can take that to the geopolitical bank.
In reply to No need to practice taking… by optimator
"purely a defensive military exercise"
Not exactly. A feign maybe or an exercise; which one is unknown.
Russia used military exercises to mask troop movements when the eastern part of Ukraine went "independent."
In reply to This is obvious fake news… by AllBentOutOfShape
British propaganda and lies didn't compare to the war crimes of the Nazis. Not in the same ballpark.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
And the Allies war crimes in Europe alone? Some are not in the history books but some are but don't they count for something? Just a couple of Western Allies deeds off the top of my head:
- Dresden
- millions of German PoW worked as slave labour in France/UK etc and/or allowed to die in appalling camps along the Rhine after the war in Europe finished.
In reply to British propaganda and lies… by 52821740
By the same token Nazi propaganda and lies didn't compare to the war crimes of the British. Dresden much?
In reply to British propaganda and lies… by 52821740
Dresden was a UK-US combined operation, RAF and USAAF.
"In four raids between 13 and 15 February 1945, 722 heavy bombers of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) and 527 of the United States Army Air Forces (USAAF) dropped more than 3,900 tons of high-explosive bombs and incendiary devices on the city."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Dresden_in_World_War_II
Kurt Vonnegut's US Army unit were captured and sent to Dresden just in time for the bombing -
"
INTERVIEWER
After you were captured, you were shipped to Dresden?
VONNEGUT
In the same boxcars that had brought up the troops that captured us—probably in the same boxcars that had delivered Jews and Gypsies and Jehovah’s Witnesses and so on to the extermination camps. Rolling stock is rolling stock. British mosquito bombers attacked us at night a few times. I guess they thought we were strategic materials of some kind. They hit a car containing most of the officers from our battalion. Every time I say I hate officers, which I still do fairly frequently, I have to remind myself that practically none of the officers I served under survived. Christmas was in there somewhere."
https://web.archive.org/web/20150205190212/http://www.theparisreview.or…
In reply to By the same token Nazi… by flapdoodle
Please provide your eqivalent-or-greater examples of the British war crime the firebombing of Dresden.
In reply to British propaganda and lies… by 52821740
Wow! And here we had been thinking Germany was already bombing the shit out of the U.K., they had invaded Poland, etc. and the Japs had bombed Pearl Harbor. Thanks for the heads up. A lot of us keep forgetting the United States is always wrong. Fuckin' Jews got us into WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Persian Gulf War, etc. Still checking on the Mexican-American War; the Jews surely got us into that one too.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
You're learning, girl.
In reply to Wow! And here we had been… by richsob
exactly. Some fuckin people will stop at nothing to get their war.
I love it. Imagine how big the war games would have to be to simulate war with NATO!! How the fuck you gonna keep something that big secret?
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
NATO consists primarily of Europe and USA. USA cannot be a target for Russia.
To Russia Europe has only a value as a market for its resources and a provider of tech and knowledge.
A war with Europe would gain nothing for Russia, in contrary; all the above would be gone.
Russia can only gain in peace and lose in war.
That is why I call BS!
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
Maybe this plan is still viable and we can all retire? /s
Facts have been manufactured since humans began communicating, and distribution of these facts was made a lot easier after the printing press was invented.
Each country plays its assigned role admirably, just not for the benefit of its citizens.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
We should be happy that both Russia and NATO continue to run mass simulations of what is essentially a WWIII situation in central Europe. Prior to WWI and WWII, national leaders of both major power blocs were convinced that they could win a war quickly and easily. This delusion was a good part of what led to those wars.
As long as they can and do run good, solid simulations of the consequences of a massive attack along the Russian borders, both sides will continue to have their noses rubbed into the fact that WWIII cannot be undertaken without massive casualties and massive costs. As long as they know that essentially, they can't win -- that any "victory" will be so expensive as to make the costs of an irritating and imperfect coexistence dirt cheap by comparison -- they will most likely avoid rash provocations and continue to make the best of a bad situation. No matter how unhappy any interested party is with the status quo, it beats once again turning Europe into a militarized wasteland.
In reply to This very similar to… by Planet ZOG
Let's see here. ZIONATO runs war games on Russia's border. USA runs war games on the Korean peninsula. USA has troops in Syria without any authority to be there, defending ISIS "militants" from annihilation.
Russia runs a war game on its sovereign territory. Simulating a defense against a ZIONATO attack that ZIONATO has practiced and has stationed forward units on the border.
We should worry about Russia?
Worry about the FED and the Deep State.
We have big enough problems to waste time worrying about Putin.
In reply to Russia 1 NATO 0 we have a… by Abitdodgie
The Russian Federation and allies always run similar exercises every year (rotating thru different RU regions, this year "Western" region), to which the West sends observers from OSCE, including this year observers sent from the Swedish Army, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Norway.
The absolute max. number of personnel as observed by OSCE this year at Zapad 2017 was around 13,000, officially stated as around 11-12000 frontline troops.
OSCE member countries were officially notified of Zapad 2017 exercises on 12 July, around 2 months before the exercises.
Swedish observer comments on Belarus exercise stage:
"The scenario for the Belarus part of the exercise is like any other exercise. A small part of Belarus was marked out as a fictive country. Belarus and Russia stopped the attack from this "country". They met the attack, stopped it and made a counter attack. I would not say that they were enacting a battle between two major highly-equipped countries."
http://m.dw.com/en/zapad-2017-normal-military-business/a-40710010
http://www.osce.org/forum-for-security-cooperation/329741
"Representatives from Sweden, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Norway observed a tactical defensive stage at the Osipovichsky range in the Mogilev region, Belarus.
In course of the visit, the OSCE observers attended briefing where a representative of the Belarusian Defence Ministry elaborated on the aims and tasks of the ongoing exercise"
http://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12142760@egNews
In reply to Let's see here. ZIONATO runs… by any_mouse
Having watched NATO break every agreement it ever made with Russia as it transformed from a defensive force to an offensive one the Russians would have to be totally stupid to trust NATO and not develop plans to destroy it. The clouds of dishonesty over the US and NATO are just too big to ignore.
In reply to Russia 1 NATO 0 we have a… by Abitdodgie
In reply to Russia 1 NATO 0 we have a… by Abitdodgie
Russia can't be trusted.
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
In reply to Russia can't be trusted… by BritBob
In reply to it is called islas malvinas… by giovanni_f
Get real britbob. The UK has whined that Russia should give Crimea to Ukraine. Russia has responded with ironic humour that if Uk thinks Russia should abandon its historic territory where the people vote to be Russian because a neighbour claims it then UK should abandon its historic territory (falklands and Gib) where the people vote to be British, because a neighbour claims it.
All Russia has done, with great humour, is point out UK hypocrisy.
In reply to Russia can't be trusted… by BritBob
Maybe, at some date in the future when the US economy implodes with debt overload and the $ crashes, the occupants of Alaska may demand to go back to being part of Russia, which may by then be part of the new China/Russia world superpower.
In reply to Get real britbob. The UK has… by stilletto2
Russian political rhetoric is steeped in irony which flies right over the heads of the British nomenklatura.
In reply to Russia can't be trusted… by BritBob
Russia has not been the aggressor and is allowed to defend itself. From your name you sound british (English). Somehow Doubt it. Your writings make you sound too stupid.
In reply to Russia can't be trusted… by BritBob
In reply to Russia has not been the… by litemine
BritBob don't you realise that was a Russian joke? They were just getting a rise out of your lot of twits.
In reply to Russia can't be trusted… by BritBob
The bellicose rhetoric of prime-time douchebag, Ash Carter, comes to mind.
The only other person willing to put their name to this story, apart from the Estonian guy, was a Ukrainian defense chief.
"The variety of exercises before, and some that are continuing elsewhere in Russia during Zapad, have led some Western officials to estimate that Russia is conducting an exercise with some 100,000 troops involved. But this number depends on selective accounting. As part of Zapad, Russian civilian and law enforcement organs are practicing wartime duties."
https://www.defensenews.com/smr/european-balance-of-power/2017/09/14/ru…
In reply to Rhetoric of prime-time… by desertboy
No news here. All countries' militaries plan for all contingencies
In reply to Did they win ? by SpanishGoop