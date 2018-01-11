House Passes Legislation Renewing Controversial NSA Surveillance Program

Update 3: The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act has been renewed by the House of Representatives. Originally enacted in 1978, the act outlines the lawful procedure for collecting foreign intelligence. FISA Section 702 allows the US government to pull in communications from foreign nationals but does not permit surveillance of US citizens, even if they are suspected of criminality or terrorism. Ahead of a vote to extend FISA for six years, US President Donald
Trump initially hit out at the key intelligence provision, although later updated his stance through a tweet declaring that the country needs FISA.
With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018
As Glenn Greenwald notes, this is the list of House Democrats who stood with Trump, Devin Nunes and the NSA to ensure ongoing warrantless eavesdropping on Americans, adding "Note how many of the leading #Resistance leaders are on this list."
55 House Democrats - including Pelosi, Hoyer, Schiff - voted to kill a surveillance reform bill that would have (among other things) added a warrant requirement to 702 searches.— George Zornick (@gzornick) January 11, 2018
Full list of Dem 'no' votes: pic.twitter.com/gqX8C8KbqK
* * *
Update 2: Despite having the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, the so-called Amash amendment - also known as the USA Rights Act - has been rejected by the House.
Amash-sponsored USA Rights amendment on FISA 702 fails 183-233. But it does get a lot of votes— TimJohnson (@TimJohnson4) January 11, 2018
The chamber will now debate whether to pass the bill as is, which already includes a few small tweaks that marginally strengthen surveillance safeguards.
* * *
Update 1: As the House prepares to reauthorize FISA, Axios reports that Republicans were caught by surprise Thursday morning when the president unexpectedly blasted the FISA act, claiming it helped the Obama administration "surveil and abuse" the Trump campaign.
One source close to the GOP leadership said "I have decided that the only way to stay sane in Trump's Washington is to ignore everything he says."
* * *
As the House prepares to vote Thursday on a measure to extend a package of controversial FISA protections that have been opposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, President Donald Trump ripped the law in a tweet early Thursday: "'House votes on controversial FISA ACT today." This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?"
“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018
...Though he quickly clarified that he was taking steps to reform the unmasking process and that the provision coming to a vote on Thursday pertained primarily to foreign surveillance.
With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018
The final vote on the provision is expected around 11:45 am, according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
As the Hill explains, the House is set to vote Thursday on renewing what's known as Section 702 of FISA - a law that allows the National Security Agency to collect texts and emails of foreigners abroad without an individualized warrant, even when they communicate with Americans in the US.
Trump’s suspicion of the law stems from Obama-era National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s decision to “unmask” several Trump campaign associates, a decision that may have played a role in the FBI’s decision to launch the Russia investigation.
Some Republicans have speculated that the Obama administration learned of former national security advisor Michael Flynn's calls with Russia's ambassador to the US through Section 702.
The legislation to be considered by the House includes some small changes meant to appeal to critics of the law. It would require the FBI to obtain a court order before reviewing the content of queries for Americans’ information in the database - though an order would not be required to search the database in the first place - and allow such an order only when investigators want to use the information in a criminal case.
A number of lawmakers do not think that goes far enough, however, an a bipartisan amendment, backed by Rep. Justin Amash, imposing restrictions designed to protect Americans who are swept up in government spying on foreigners overseas will also get a vote. The amendment is known as the USA Rights Act.
Amash's language would require investigators to obtain a warrant in order to search the 702 database for Americans’ information in criminal cases.
Officially, the White House rejected proposed amendments that would roll back some of the intelligence-sharing provisions of the FISA Act, and instead asked lawmakers to extend and preserve the provision as is.
As the Hill explains, Trump's White House has been aggressively lobbying for months for a clean, permanent renewal of the 702 authority, which the intelligence community maintains is critical to identifying and disrupting terror plots.
However, while the bill - with the few minor tweaks mentioned above - will likely pass the House, it faces strenuous bipartisan opposition in the Senate.
As the Washington Examiner reports, Sen. Rand Paul is preparing to filibuster the bill in the Senate to try and force a provision that would require the FBI to obtain a warrant to examine data gleaned from incidental surveillance of Americans.
"My worry is that they also collect information on millions of Americans, and I don’t want that database to be searched without a warrant," Paul said.
"I will filibuster and do whatever to stop that," he added.
Section 702 permits the intelligence community to oversee foreign communications and will expire on Jan. 19. But those who oppose the program claim it permits warrantless collection of private information from U.S. citizens.
Comments
A$$HOLES...
I couldn't have said it any better, thank you, BullyBearish.
Welcome to the complete and entire police state.
Come on ZH, the headline emphasizes rejection of the amendment to curb surveillance, but the article is 99.99999999% about changes to Medicaid.
In reply to A$$HOLES... by BullyBearish
Ecuador gives JA citizenship and we get this. What a lovely world we have been caged into.
In reply to I couldn't have said it any… by Muddy1
Rope and tree.
In reply to Ecuador gives JA citizenship… by Countrybunkererd
Come on, no one from the government wants to spy on it's own citizens. You guys are just paranoid. Gotta run now down to Best buy and pick up my new Google Portal device. It's got a wide angle camera, microphones, facial recognition and moar, just remember...
In reply to Rope and tree. by Government nee…
Hey, wait one fucking minute here. This reminds me of something.
Didn't Obama (illegally) abolish the work requirement for Welfare recipients by EO his first year in office?
What the fuck's up with that old issue now? What can be done by EO can be undone by EO (except if you listen to the nutbags in the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals).
Why not reinstitute the work requirement on Welfare by EO? Wouldn't even need to pass a law to do it, either.
In reply to Come on, no one from the… by Mr. Universe
Of course they did. On this more than any other issue WE THE PEOPLE see that OUR LEGISLATURE IS TOTALLY OWNED
In reply to Hey, wait one fucking minute… by NoDebt
#Winning?
In reply to Of course they did. On this… by JRobby
Debbie Snakehead is still in Congress?
If she was a male facing unsupported accusations of a sexual nature from the 1970's she'd be gone.
WTF.
In reply to #Winning? by NugginFuts
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to #Winning? by NugginFuts
@ Currency,
More daily total, absolute, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Seems like everyday now there’s a brand new example of Tyrannical Lawlessness.
It’s revolting witnessing this Tyrannical Lawless unfold now on a daily Presstitute basis.
In reply to Constitutional govt would… by Currency Pinto
Who's watching the watchers? A question that needs asking.
In reply to Hey, wait one fucking minute… by NoDebt
the question needs answered!
In reply to … by Thought Processor
The Watchers are watching themselves of course! No need to fear, they have it allllll under control!
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Enforcing existing laws, what a novel idea, perhaps someone should suggest this to the Donald. He could start with the war powers act.....
In reply to Hey, wait one fucking minute… by NoDebt
Monitoring all Americans in real time:
technology has made it easy, cheap and totally pervasive.
Look out kid
It's something you did
God knows when
But you're doing it again
In reply to Come on, no one from the… by Mr. Universe
Wow, two down votes from people that do not know "Subterranean Homesick Blues".
Damn kids are on the lawn again.
In reply to Monitoring all Americans in… by Deep Snorkeler
Yes, it's very sad.
I think ZHers should pass a
basic knowledge test before posting.
In reply to Wow, two down votes from… by any_mouse
You are perhaps aware that legislation is passed in a massive favor-trading process that has one side making concessions to gain same from the other. So yeah you find health care stuff jammed into spy cases as deals are pulled together. They are basically bargaining your life away in the process. They say "it's how it works". And it does work. For them.
In reply to I couldn't have said it any… by Muddy1
Winning! Bullish! Watch the tards cheer with glee for this "free-dumb" act. Betcha Sessions twists it in a way to find stoners.
In reply to I couldn't have said it any… by Muddy1
Fuck them! Their all on the list when this country falls apart!!
In reply to A$$HOLES... by BullyBearish
How about that nasty Yenta witch and her hooked schnoz!
ghoulish bitch
In reply to How about that nasty Yenta… by Planet ZOG
Lookin' a bit Tranny if you ask me, but what do I know...
In reply to ghoulish bitch by earleflorida
Compare Verma to this hero:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5254707/Blogger-sings-dock-anti…
In reply to ghoulish bitch by earleflorida
She looks Indian to me.
In reply to How about that nasty Yenta… by Planet ZOG
seamy vermin
In reply to She looks Indian to me. by CunnyFunt
Who the hell is that? She looks like a Arab-Indian-Jew? Do they have those Cryptos now? She looks like that woman that just got bitch slapped trying to give Jerusalem exclusively to Jews over the interest of Christianity and Islam. Good luck ever finding a crypto Indian.
In reply to She looks Indian to me. by CunnyFunt
"Seema Verma, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services"
In reply to Who the hell is that? She… by Ms No
Constitutional govt would eliminate the need constantly to repair the ongoing damage caused by unconstitutional govt. It’s like, axiomatic.
We have a constitutional .gov, the problem is they ignore it, with the help of judiciary and the media. Key players have been placed in key positions in these institutions over a number of years. Short of a massive revolt, it's only going to get worse. If you're like me and talk to people you know about this once in a while, you either get agreement, and that's as far as it goes, or you get the you're off your rocker look.
Some people know what's going on but have no where to turn to stop it. You can't be the "lone gunman" because that's worthless. Most people have wives and kids or something else in their life to worry about and have little time for "revolt".
It's kind of a stuck situation for most.
In reply to Constitutional govt would… by Akzed
#qanon
In reply to We have a constitutional … by jtmo3
No surprise here. When did government ever voluntarily give up any power it has?
About the Medicaid work requirement, God forbid that we should expect people to actually do something for their benefits.
What a surprise. I'm seriously shocked Trump is not tweeting about this. Oh wait, Orange Jesus wants these powers. I thought he believes in small, non-intrusive government. Or was that just campaign trail spiel? lol
Lets face facts guys, the plebs are too dumb to enact change.
He tweeted about part of it (FISA) earlier today.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-11/trump-basts-fisa-act-ahead-ho…
This is the one thing that the elite believe will allow them to quash any rebellion.
In reply to What a surprise. I seriously… by To Hell In A H…
- Government out of anything related to 'health-care'
- Let the chips (and the system itself) fall where they may - or implode, both.
- When the dust clears and the wages, overcharges and graft fall off a cliff and land at a level in which the competitive marketplace can engage, we can start anew, with the doctor/patient relationship restored.
Government out of most everything. Especially Social Reform.
One small step for Women, one giant fail for American workers and American Mothers.
With one act of Congress, the Labor pool was doubled, thereby discounting the value of Labor, giving a massive benefit to Corporations paying less for the same amount of work.
With a "side" benefit of devaluing a Mother's role in the family.
In reply to … by Consuelo
Showing their true colors again?
action/reaction, the laws of Nature and physics will eventually have their say.
Get long sharecropping and guillotines.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Again? They have never stopped. When you rolling out your's? Mine is ready.
In reply to Showing their true colors… by LawsofPhysics
There is so much capital and resource mis-allocation and mal-investment going on right now I often think about what would happen if someone started a company that manufactured guillotines and called the company "Cryptoguill"...
In reply to Again? They have never… by FreeShitter
I like the Khazarrguill... made especially for them.
In reply to There is so much capital and… by LawsofPhysics
Blockchain Executions.
Here's an idea. Issue birth certificates on a Government Blockchain. Go to school, on the B-chain. Vaccinated, on the B-chain. Get paid for work, it's on the B-chain. Act out of line, it's on the B-chain. You will have a RFID wallet implanted. With secure backup in Utah.
You will be "secured" from birth to death on the B-chain. It's for your own good.
Anyone see it coming?
In reply to I like the Khazarrguill… by FreeShitter
Yes. His name was John and it was long ago.
In reply to Blockchain Executions… by any_mouse
Perfect having a Jew picture for this article. Jews are one of the biggest problems in the USA, inside the government and out!
You don't say.....
In reply to Perfect having a Jew picture… by Megaton Jim
Change your name to Megaton Obvious.
In reply to Perfect having a Jew picture… by Megaton Jim
The problem there is Jim needs to change the photo to an actual Megaton explosion... That Nevada test-site job was only in the low kiloton range.
In reply to Change your name to Megaton… by Seasmoke
"President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs"
LBJ another turd that helped set this country on it's merry way toward socialism.
Between LBJ, FDR, and Woodrow Wilson, I don't know who was the biggest libturd of the three.
In reply to "President Lyndon Johnson’s… by wmbz
http://www.theblaze.com/podcasts/these-california-homeowners-were-force…
California forced to leave garage doors opened or face fine..