Ford's Self-Driving Test Car Severely Damaged In Crash

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/13/2018 - 20:30

It’s never good news when an autonomous automobile is involved in an accident. Lately, Alphabet’s Waymo crashed an autonomous bus in Las Vegas, and Uber managed to flip a self-driving Volvo in Arizona.

In the latest installment of autonomous car accidents across America, a self-driving test car from the Ford-backed startup Argo-AI was severely damaged Wednesday that sent two people to the hospital.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180112_ford1.png

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a box truck ran a red light about 10 a.m. at the 16th and Progress streets in Pittsburgh’s North Side and smashed into an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside. Two of the four passengers in the Argo AI car were injured and taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180112_ford2.png

Alan Hall, a communications manager for Ford, who handles public relations on behalf of Argo AI, stated, “we’re aware that an Argo AI test vehicle was involved in an accident. We’re gathering all the information. Our initial focus is on making sure that everyone involved is safe.”

Hall offered limited information on whether the car was in self-driving mode during the accident, and or if the Argo AI fleet has been suspended.

In recent times, this is the second autonomous car crash in Pittsburgh. In September, Uber grounded its fleet of self-driving cars for a half day after one of its autonomous cars crashed. After an investigation, the company determined the car’s autonomous systems were not at fault during the accident.

In early 2017, Ford invested $1 billion in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence company that Ford has outsourced to build the brains in the company’s next generation of self-driving vehicles.  The startup anticipates the deployment of a fully driverless car, without a steering wheel or pedals, by 2021.

Back in November, we stated that just because its legal to test autonomous cars on public streets, doesn’t  necessarily mean they’ve been optimized for safety

Waymo published a report for California’s Department of Motor Vehicles about how frequently its driverless cars “disengaged” because of a system failure or safety risk and forcing a human driver to take over. In the report, Waymo said this happened once every 5,000 miles the cars drove in 2016, compared with once every 1,250 miles in 2015. While that’s certainly an improvement, these types of incidents are hardly rare.  

 

Tags
Disaster Accident
Newspaper Publishing
Mobile Application Software
Heavy Trucks
IT Services & Consulting - NEC
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Shhh Whoa Dammit Jan 13, 2018 9:35 PM Permalink

No evidence of malfunction of AI vehicle. A box truck is huge compared to a person or huge car. The box truck  was large object easily recognized by sensors but ran the light.  The data program should recognize that the box truck was not stopping but the sedan could not accelerate out of the way. Fact is the safety record of AI vehicles will exceed regular vehicles. The AI vehicles will be sold with own insurance liability and collision. NOTE to Ford. The AI vehicle should be white not dark since light colors are recognized easier and have lower accident rate. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
RAT005 Shhh Jan 13, 2018 9:50 PM Permalink

I would love for my car to drive me everywhere, but not going to happen anytime soon.  Problem is how to get past the other cars that are driving with other (human) algorithms.  AI can't be safe when subjected to human chaos and until they are safe they can't be vast majority of vehicles.  The inability of humans put a glass ceiling on self-driving cars.  Must drive the development teams crazy :-(

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Oliver Klozoff IH8OBAMA Jan 13, 2018 11:15 PM Permalink

Perhaps.

I'm concerned that this is the kind of incident that the autonomutts won't mind broadcasting. AI good, human bad.

Since the courts have determined driving to be a "privilege", it is not so great a leap to see a petition in the not too distant future to no longer extend that privilege to humans as they are unfit to drive.

 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Shhh Jan 13, 2018 9:52 PM Permalink

"a box truck ran a red light about 10 a.m. at the 16th and Progress streets in Pittsburgh’s North Side and smashed into an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside."

You are being fed a line of shit.  Articles like this will be the justification why self-drving cars will be MANDATED, not just ALLOWED.  Can't leave anything in the hands of fallible humans.  Only computers can be trusted.  And guess who programs those computers.

When it starts, and it will soon, the proper questions to ask are:

1.  Why should I pay for liability insurance if I'm not driving the damned thing?  Bill Ford.  They were driving the fucking thing.

2.  Since I'm not driving I can be drunk or high out of my mind, right?  No such thing as DUI when there's no D.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
PhilofOz Shhh Jan 13, 2018 10:03 PM Permalink

Why are half the cars on the road manufactured and encouraged in sales bitumen (asphalt) grey? Probably because they are fully aware that vehicles this colour are harder to see on the road especially at dawn/dusk or wet weather, and so a lot more accidents occur with them. It's bloody good for sales! Not so for the road toll!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
slyder wood Shhh Jan 13, 2018 11:42 PM Permalink

Humans have been driving cars for ~100yrs. Manufacturers have sold flawed cars for the same amount of time. Current computer controlled vehicles are plagued by driveability problems. Just look at the number of TSBs for any given make and model. PCs have been around 30yrs, also flawed. Remember when Jobs said buying a computer was gonna be like buying a toaster, IOW, an appliance/black box. Siri, and other “ai” apps are not yet the bridge of the Enterprise. I don’t know how many promises SW people made that didn’t pan out. But then, they could always blame HW.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
knukles ChargingHandle Jan 13, 2018 8:50 PM Permalink

That pic of the new GM driver-less the other day was unsettling.  No steering wheel to take control should one want or need to

Now, if I were designing the systems, I'd make it Windows XP based.
You see that Blue Screen, you prepare for the Big Blue Screen in the Sky
 

So comforting; like the warm embrace of a small lost child in its mothers arms.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse ChargingHandle Jan 13, 2018 10:57 PM Permalink

Or the slight glitch that is noticeable before normal activity resumes.

Anything under 100% electronic control is capable of total failure.

Throttle input, sensors, etc. Cruise control going off unexpectedly at speed is something to experience. Or cruise control constantly increasing speed because of sensor malfunction. You'll find out what your comfort zone in curves when you are not in control of velocity. It was lower than my comfort zone when I am in control.

Crashes will still happen. The determination of fault and liability will be a dream for lawyers. A nightmare for the passengers.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
red1chief Jan 13, 2018 8:36 PM Permalink

Whenever there is a crash, these companies learn more about how to avoid them. Same when there is a need for a human driver to take over. Timeline for when these cars are safe enough is hard to predict, but going from a human driver taking over "once every 5,000 miles the cars drove in 2016, compared with once every 1,250 miles in 2015" means these cars are getting exponentially better. 2021 may be agressive, but these cars will be common within 10 years. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
mkkby Donald J. Trump Jan 13, 2018 10:52 PM Permalink

It will be just like cell phone adoption.  Early users paid a high price for large blocky devices that looked ridiculous.  Most of us thought it was a silly luxury that nobody needed.  But over 10 years they got better and smaller and everybody wanted one.

The first self drivers will be very expensive, and we will all laugh at the idiots making themselves crash test dummies for some evil corp.  But after a few years some of your friends will have one and it will look cool.  Then you'll want to be cool too.

Unless you have money to burn, it never makes sense to be an early adopter.  Software is buggy.  The hardware is still expensive and clunky.  For something like a car, this will be a risk to your life as well.  If you wait a few product generations, they get smaller, better and less buggy.  This is how you know you are a smart consumer of tech.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Adahy mkkby Jan 14, 2018 1:35 AM Permalink

Still don't have one of those spy devices, and won't ride in one of these mobile jail-cells either.
Don't give a shit if I'm 'cool', whatever in the hell that means.
Will probably end up taking the damn horse to transport product before this is all over.  Oh well, so be it.