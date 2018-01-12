Ford's Self-Driving Test Car Severely Damaged In Crash

It’s never good news when an autonomous automobile is involved in an accident. Lately, Alphabet’s Waymo crashed an autonomous bus in Las Vegas, and Uber managed to flip a self-driving Volvo in Arizona.
In the latest installment of autonomous car accidents across America, a self-driving test car from the Ford-backed startup Argo-AI was severely damaged Wednesday that sent two people to the hospital.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a box truck ran a red light about 10 a.m. at the 16th and Progress streets in Pittsburgh’s North Side and smashed into an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside. Two of the four passengers in the Argo AI car were injured and taken to the hospital in stable conditions.
Alan Hall, a communications manager for Ford, who handles public relations on behalf of Argo AI, stated, “we’re aware that an Argo AI test vehicle was involved in an accident. We’re gathering all the information. Our initial focus is on making sure that everyone involved is safe.”
Hall offered limited information on whether the car was in self-driving mode during the accident, and or if the Argo AI fleet has been suspended.
In recent times, this is the second autonomous car crash in Pittsburgh. In September, Uber grounded its fleet of self-driving cars for a half day after one of its autonomous cars crashed. After an investigation, the company determined the car’s autonomous systems were not at fault during the accident.
In early 2017, Ford invested $1 billion in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence company that Ford has outsourced to build the brains in the company’s next generation of self-driving vehicles. The startup anticipates the deployment of a fully driverless car, without a steering wheel or pedals, by 2021.
Back in November, we stated that just because its legal to test autonomous cars on public streets, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve been optimized for safety…
Waymo published a report for California’s Department of Motor Vehicles about how frequently its driverless cars “disengaged” because of a system failure or safety risk and forcing a human driver to take over. In the report, Waymo said this happened once every 5,000 miles the cars drove in 2016, compared with once every 1,250 miles in 2015. While that’s certainly an improvement, these types of incidents are hardly rare.
Comments
Sounds more like the Argo Al Akbar suicide car.
I see some broken windows on that car. YES!! The economy loves broken windows -- banks can once again jam a little bit more debt down our throats
In reply to Sounds more like the Argo Al… by ACP
Even the best AI car cannot defeat an immigrant behind the wheel of a box truck.
In reply to I see some broken windows on… by YUNOSELL
No evidence of malfunction of AI vehicle. A box truck is huge compared to a person or huge car. The box truck was large object easily recognized by sensors but ran the light. The data program should recognize that the box truck was not stopping but the sedan could not accelerate out of the way. Fact is the safety record of AI vehicles will exceed regular vehicles. The AI vehicles will be sold with own insurance liability and collision. NOTE to Ford. The AI vehicle should be white not dark since light colors are recognized easier and have lower accident rate.
In reply to Even the best AI car cannot… by Whoa Dammit
I would love for my car to drive me everywhere, but not going to happen anytime soon. Problem is how to get past the other cars that are driving with other (human) algorithms. AI can't be safe when subjected to human chaos and until they are safe they can't be vast majority of vehicles. The inability of humans put a glass ceiling on self-driving cars. Must drive the development teams crazy :-(
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
A human would have noticed that the truck wasn't slowing down for the traffic light and avoided the collision.
In reply to I would lover for my car to… by RAT005
exactly.
automobile makers previously used Crash Test Dummies while testing experimental situations.
What kind of human dummy would get into one of these, with NO real world history ?
In reply to A human would have noticed… by IH8OBAMA
They should be deployed with crash test dummies, or fanbois.
In reply to exactly… by SixIsNinE
you can keep that bucket of shit 'autonomous' vehicle, I'll drive myself thank you.
In reply to A human would have noticed… by IH8OBAMA
Unless they were doing their makeup in the vanity mirror, or texting their buddy, or yelling at their kids to shut up, or the exit to the intersection was blocked, or any number of other everyday situations that would have led to them not escaping the situation either.
In reply to A human would have noticed… by IH8OBAMA
Perhaps.
I'm concerned that this is the kind of incident that the autonomutts won't mind broadcasting. AI good, human bad.
Since the courts have determined driving to be a "privilege", it is not so great a leap to see a petition in the not too distant future to no longer extend that privilege to humans as they are unfit to drive.
In reply to A human would have noticed… by IH8OBAMA
Right....humans driving cars never get t-boned. Never. Not even once.
In reply to A human would have noticed… by IH8OBAMA
"a box truck ran a red light about 10 a.m. at the 16th and Progress streets in Pittsburgh’s North Side and smashed into an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside."
You are being fed a line of shit. Articles like this will be the justification why self-drving cars will be MANDATED, not just ALLOWED. Can't leave anything in the hands of fallible humans. Only computers can be trusted. And guess who programs those computers.
When it starts, and it will soon, the proper questions to ask are:
1. Why should I pay for liability insurance if I'm not driving the damned thing? Bill Ford. They were driving the fucking thing.
2. Since I'm not driving I can be drunk or high out of my mind, right? No such thing as DUI when there's no D.
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
"taken to the hospital in stable conditions..."
I picture an ambulance with hay scatted about the floor, piles of manure, and smelling like a barn.
After all these years, you think that the tylers would tire of getting roasted for spelling and grammar errors.
His name was Seth Rich, bitchez!
In reply to "a box truck ran a red light… by NoDebt
Lol, I gotta good laugh out of that.
In reply to "taken to the hospital in… by Blythes Master
I've always assumed these articles were outsourced to "steve" in india or china. The writing sounds like a chinese person who barely speaks english.
In reply to "taken to the hospital in… by Blythes Master
Why are half the cars on the road manufactured and encouraged in sales bitumen (asphalt) grey? Probably because they are fully aware that vehicles this colour are harder to see on the road especially at dawn/dusk or wet weather, and so a lot more accidents occur with them. It's bloody good for sales! Not so for the road toll!
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
BMW has canceled their direct AI development program. They will partner with Intel/Mobile Eye for future electronics.
safety record of AI vehicles will exceed regular vehicles: The AI is many years off....
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
Humans have been driving cars for ~100yrs. Manufacturers have sold flawed cars for the same amount of time. Current computer controlled vehicles are plagued by driveability problems. Just look at the number of TSBs for any given make and model. PCs have been around 30yrs, also flawed. Remember when Jobs said buying a computer was gonna be like buying a toaster, IOW, an appliance/black box. Siri, and other “ai” apps are not yet the bridge of the Enterprise. I don’t know how many promises SW people made that didn’t pan out. But then, they could always blame HW.
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
It might also help to have great flashing lights and signs that say "Brainless Driver". On further thought, most all automobiles need a sign like that.
In reply to No evidence of malfunction… by Shhh
Well, not without auto-aiming miniguns and such.
In reply to Even the best AI car cannot… by Whoa Dammit
A 00 12 gauge shotgun round through the driver's window gets attention.
In reply to Well, not without auto… by tmosley
People run stop lights all the time now. I do not know if it is people playing with their phones, being high, the result of outcome based education or _______ .
In reply to I see some broken windows on… by YUNOSELL
phones.
In reply to People run stop lights all… by Fish Gone Bad
Why do we "need" self driving cars?
I will refuse to every ride in one. I like to drive.
Fuck AI.
In reply to Sounds more like the Argo Al… by ACP
Have you actually driven on the road? Humans are TERRIBLE drivers. Not a day goes by that I don't see some jackass putting themselves and others in danger so they can get to a red light first, or get ten feet ahead of someone else.
If you don't see those people, I have to presume that you are one of them.
In reply to Why do we "need" self… by Hey Assholes
Perhaps, but you can't paint all drivers with the same brush. The ones you notice are the ones that offend you but there are even more that are decent drivers.
I don't understand why one groups nirvana requires forcing people to give up some small freedom that they actually enjoy.
Always the same...
In reply to Have you actually driven on… by tmosley
I love the curves winding through and over mountains.
Will they come for my motorcycle next?
Note that I live in the Nevada desert where Pahrump is the big city.
Full time AI should be mandatory for rental cars with foreign tourists.
In reply to Perhaps, but you can't paint… by glenlloyd
Pahrump is only twenty miles from Las Vegas, it's hardly the big city.
I will admit that it has become huge recently.
In reply to I love the curves winding… by any_mouse
lol
That's frickin' brilliant; AI for fleetcar sales.
In reply to I love the curves winding… by any_mouse
Humans are TERRIBLE drivers: The people in india writing the code don't know how to drive. Think about that for a little while.
In reply to Have you actually driven on… by tmosley
Has anyone ever had any device that has a processor not freeze? When I am in a car, I want my life in MY HANDS.
That pic of the new GM driver-less the other day was unsettling. No steering wheel to take control should one want or need to
Now, if I were designing the systems, I'd make it Windows XP based.
You see that Blue Screen, you prepare for the Big Blue Screen in the Sky
So comforting; like the warm embrace of a small lost child in its mothers arms.
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
And that is why Microsoft isn't in the forefront of developing driver-less cars.
Buggy, crashing software...
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
Buggy crashing software? I didn't know AI was replacing horses too.
In reply to And that is why Microsoft… by yellowsub
That comment was good for a chuckle. Thanks KtD!
In reply to Buggy crashing software? I… by Koba the Dread
No. Never. I feel the same way. I do not want to give my life over to a a computer! Unless the car / Van / bus is on an exclusive route or path and unable to interact with traffic. But letting it out loose, into to traffic? Hahahahaha. Ya, right.
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
I hope you don't fly then, because planes are fly by wire these days. The Chevy Volt is also electrically connected from steering to wheel and not mechanically, so you can pretend you're driving as much as you want
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
I bet the down voters "drive" a Prius. lmao. Life is too short not to have toys. Loud, fast toys.
In reply to I hope you don't fly then,… by TerminalDebt
"Sorry. We're going to experience a slight delay to your destination of airport of 30 minutes as I install a software update. I'll just stop here at MLK Boulevard to initiate that. Also, I scanned your credit card. Have a nice day!"
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
Or the slight glitch that is noticeable before normal activity resumes.
Anything under 100% electronic control is capable of total failure.
Throttle input, sensors, etc. Cruise control going off unexpectedly at speed is something to experience. Or cruise control constantly increasing speed because of sensor malfunction. You'll find out what your comfort zone in curves when you are not in control of velocity. It was lower than my comfort zone when I am in control.
Crashes will still happen. The determination of fault and liability will be a dream for lawyers. A nightmare for the passengers.
In reply to Has anyone ever had any… by ChargingHandle
Fine example of Darwinism.
What the fuck happened to chat?
He left for the weekend.
In reply to What the fuck happened to… by 44MagnumPrepper
Whenever there is a crash, these companies learn more about how to avoid them. Same when there is a need for a human driver to take over. Timeline for when these cars are safe enough is hard to predict, but going from a human driver taking over "once every 5,000 miles the cars drove in 2016, compared with once every 1,250 miles in 2015" means these cars are getting exponentially better. 2021 may be agressive, but these cars will be common within 10 years.
Last.chance to buy a human driven car. And hold on to it forever.
In reply to Whenever there is a crash,… by red1chief
I'm just wondering how many people actually want self driving cars. I understand the commercial aspect or sardine can cities where many don't own cars, but how about the majority of us? I for one enjoy 'driving' cars and doubt I would ever want a ride in one except when I travel somewhere and would use a taxi.
In reply to Last.chance to buy a human… by Xena fobe
Hmm, I like to drive myself too Mr. Trump, but I'd also really like to take a ride around in the back of your limo. With Melania.
In reply to I'm just wondering how many… by Donald J. Trump
It will be just like cell phone adoption. Early users paid a high price for large blocky devices that looked ridiculous. Most of us thought it was a silly luxury that nobody needed. But over 10 years they got better and smaller and everybody wanted one.
The first self drivers will be very expensive, and we will all laugh at the idiots making themselves crash test dummies for some evil corp. But after a few years some of your friends will have one and it will look cool. Then you'll want to be cool too.
Unless you have money to burn, it never makes sense to be an early adopter. Software is buggy. The hardware is still expensive and clunky. For something like a car, this will be a risk to your life as well. If you wait a few product generations, they get smaller, better and less buggy. This is how you know you are a smart consumer of tech.
In reply to I'm just wondering how many… by Donald J. Trump
Still don't have one of those spy devices, and won't ride in one of these mobile jail-cells either.
Don't give a shit if I'm 'cool', whatever in the hell that means.
Will probably end up taking the damn horse to transport product before this is all over. Oh well, so be it.
In reply to It will be just like cell… by mkkby