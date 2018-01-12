Trump Lawyer Reportedly Paid $130,000 To Keep Porn Star Silent, She Denies

As if the weekend news cycle wasn’t crowded enough already.
With “shithole-gate” still dominating the headlines, possibly steering the federal government toward its first shutdown in five years, the Wall Street Journal has picked this weekend to revive a rumor that it first published shortly after the election, and which President Trump’s lawyers have previously denied.
The paper described a plot by the Trump campaign to pay off an adult film actress who had been negotiating with Good Morning America for an exclusive interview about her brief affair with the president in 2006, just one year after he married Melania Trump.
According to the WSJ, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to the Stephanie Clifford, who 10 years ago was one of the biggest adult film stars in the US, working as “Stormy Daniels." In exchange, she had to sign an NDA barring her from discussing her experiences with Trump.
While the WSJ had previously reported the rumor about the GMA negotiations, the paper’s latest report goes much further. It describes how Cohen arranged for the payment to be made through Clifford’s lawyer, and how Clifford signed an NDA explaining she couldn’t talk about it... which she apparently is doing now.
Clifford claims that her encounter with Trump was consensual, and the White House dismissed the story as a “recycled report”.
“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” a White House official said, responding to the allegation of a sexual encounter involving Mr. Trump and Ms. Clifford. The official declined to respond to questions about an agreement with Ms. Clifford. It isn’t known whether Mr. Trump was aware of any agreement or payment involving her.
In a statement, Mr. Cohen didn’t address the $130,000 payment but said of the alleged sexual encounter that "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."
In addition to the rumors about Clifford, a separate rumor circulated last year that David Pecker, the owner of the National Inquirer and a staunch Trump ally, paid a former Playboy centerfold $150,000 to kill a story about her experiences with the then-candidate.
While WSJ wasn’t able to speak with Clifford, Cohen was kind enough to send over a two-paragraph statement by email addressed “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN” and signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying that she had a “sexual and/or romantic affair” with the president.
“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement said.
Stormy Daniels herself denies this story, but we can't expect the mainstream media or the twits on liberal twitter to spend 2 seconds fact checking something. pic.twitter.com/jHaXuZex2G— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 12, 2018
After the agreement, Clifford’s camp complained the payment wasn’t being made quickly enough and threatened to cancel the deal, some of the people familiar with the matter said.
Clifford first met Trump when she was 27, at the American Century Championship in 2006, held at Edgewood Tahoe golf course in Nevada. Another adult-film star, Jessica Drake, later alleged in an October 2016 news conference that Mr. Trump kissed her and two other women without permission in a hotel suite after the same 2006 golf event – allegations that the White House called "false and ridiculous."
Setting aside the question of whether the rumor is true or not, even if it is, would these allegations have the slightest impact on Trump’s popularity after, well, everything that has happened in the past year? We doubt it. After all...
Shocked that someone with a framed Playboy cover in his office would liaise with adult movie stars, allegedly— Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) January 12, 2018
And...
Comments
show us your titties!
Meh, Donald was a Democrat back then.
In reply to show us your titties! by T-NUTZ
"some of the people familiar with the matter said." And there are the buzzwords for fake news.
In reply to Meh, Donald was a Democrat… by TeamDepends
How many more Can the Stable Genius Take ...?
In reply to "some of the people familiar… by FullHedge1
Did he cigar her?
If not...pretty expensive prostitute. Also, I see "consensual" in there!
Libs doing something: No = Consensual
Libs see Repubs do something: Consensual = No
In reply to How many more Can the Stable… by BaBaBouy
What if he didn't do it?
What if the lawyer was doing this for somebody else?
Have we found reality yet? I didn't think so.
Yawn
In reply to Did he cigar her?… by Shitonya Serfs
Grab em by pussy!
Said the Donald and it was consensual (if happened).
In reply to What if he didn't say it?… by knukles
Somebody should tell the President that anybody can hire a prostitute. It's not a sign of anything other than a pocketful of money and a severe deficit of self-respect. Whenever I've been solicited by a hooker, I've found it very insulting. Believe it or not, that's not something I've ever had to, or even been tempted to, pay for. Nor would I be the least bit interested in hanging around with hookers, exotic dancers, or porn performers (such that there are differences between them). Ever know anybody in those lines of work? It's incredibly depressing, and just about as un-erotic as it gets.
In reply to Grab em by pussy!… by Oracle 911
So you prefer secret flights to Thailand?
In reply to Somebody should tell the… by swmnguy
So let's see how can we mix the word shit hole into this thread about a pornstar...
In reply to So you prefer secret flights… by BarkingCat
What have we become? A sad state of affairs....
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
I was trying to think of who she is/was: http://www.iafd.com/person.rme/perfid=stormydaniels/gender=f/stormy-dan…
Lesbian scenes and facials...
Porn stars perform sex acts for money, on camera. Prostitutes and whores perform sex acts for money, just not (usually) on camera. If one reads Crazy Days and Nights, apparently this is how Mariah Carey is making money now.
In reply to What have we become? A sad… by InsaneBane
Boy o boy! Sexual Deviancy everywhere. http://bit.ly/2DbcQXG
In reply to I was trying to think of who… by Fish Gone Bad
Stizz, it's not deviancy!
All acting is selling your body and soul, but in this field it is more body than soul.
And what a magnificent woman she is.
I suggested Mrs. Gruntfuttock (Buttercup) wear the same style of blue bathing suit that 'Stormy' is wearing in the photo but she politely declined.
She agreed with me that 'Stormy' is rather fetching in that outfit but that on her it would look more like two blue rubber bands on an egg.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Boy o boy! Sexual Deviancy… by stizazz
Man, every headline I see makes me like Donald even more. Any guy who hangs with chicks like that.....you know he is good at what he does.
Thumbs up Don, you da man!
In reply to Stizz, it's not deviancy!… by J. Peasemold G…
David Pecker - is that the Nat. Enquirer guy's porn name?
In reply to Man, every headline I see… by gladih8r
I wouldn't have paid her and told her to open the mouth... bigly ;O
In reply to David Pecker - is that the… by Joe Davola
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to I wouldn't have paid her and… by espirit
That name is too good to be true, isn't it?
In reply to David Pecker - is that the… by Joe Davola
That name is almost as good as the signature of the Hawaiian Doctor who signed Obama's official birth certificate: Dr. U.K.L. Lee.
In reply to That name is too good to be… by swmnguy
Heard name of hospital on that fake fukn certificate wasn't named that at the alleged date of birth of the illegal Indonesian kenyan alien muslim fudgepacker imbecile traitorous lying turd.
In reply to That name is almost as good… by The Alarmist
BTW, she is hot, but has freakishly thin arms ... must have only Photoshopped the boobs.
In reply to Heard name of hospital on… by drendebe10
WTF is the big deal? Give me a prez with a good libido who gets laid often over one who can't get laid and instead hovers his finger over the nuke button to release his tensions. Non-story. Nobody hurt. Move along.
In reply to Man, every headline I see… by gladih8r
I was over in China last week, and something I noticed was that whenever someone brought up Trump (because that's the first thing that seems to come to mind when an American is at the table), it was about his business deals with Xi, or about the back-and-forth with North Korea ("My button is bigger than yours" has everyone laughing over there).
It suddenly occurred to me, that only Americans seem to care about the latest thing that some celebrity (and Trump is a celebrity) said or did in their personal past. Nobody else cares, because it simply doesn't matter. And imagine what would happen if Americans also quit caring and instead cared only about what was materially affecting their lives.
In reply to WTF is the big deal? Give… by SheHunter
Americans care because the media uses it's multi-trillion watt megaphone to scream at them nonstop that they MUST care. Media present every such story as if it were a 20-car pileup on the highway.
In reply to I was over in China last… by techpriest
The corrupt media is doing everything they can to divert attention from their part in the Pissing Dossier.
The bubble they live in is a one way mirror. We can look in, they can't look out. Everyday making fools of themselves for the few fools that still think these criminals tell the truth.
In reply to Americans care because the… by HopefulCynical
I am no sure actually Americans care either.
I think only MSM care while people take it as good entertainment for wasting life away.
In reply to I was over in China last… by techpriest
Trump had this dish on the side, Ohomo had Reggie Love...TRUMP WINS AGAIN!
In reply to Man, every headline I see… by gladih8r
Obama leaned toward Adam's apples. His legal fees were centered on suppressing his birth records and his college history. Trump is better.
In reply to Man, every headline I see… by gladih8r
Hey! "Round is a shape!"
In reply to Stizz, it's not deviancy!… by J. Peasemold G…
Man, the head-shot on that web page makes her head look weird, Suze Randall, you can do better!
In reply to I was trying to think of who… by Fish Gone Bad
Honestly?
A big joke.
The left has destroyed America's credibility so their democratic rulers can get votes.
They control the media and it's a massive propaganda tool.
It's been so for over 2 decades now and no American ever wanted to hear is because they all think they're the best country on earth.
Well... it's not... anymore.
It's a police state with a lot of fucked up situations.
In reply to What have we become? A sad… by InsaneBane
The last phase of any Empire is always the most entertaining.
Are you not entertained?
In reply to Honestly?… by Sudden Debt
I'd say it's a lot more enjoyable from a distance, but it's most definitely entertaining and invigorating. I'm glad to live in a provincial backwater of the seat of Imperium, rather than in the Capital or a major city of it. And glad not to live in an accessible rival capital.
But this hasn't been boring for quite some time, and it's shaping up to get nothing but more interesting as things unravel.
In reply to The last phase of any Empire… by espirit
Just hope you don't live in the district the Capital decides to obliterate, like in Hunger Games.
In reply to I'd say it's a lot more… by swmnguy
Exactly. Who gives a fuck?!
In reply to What have we become? A sad… by InsaneBane
That's a whole other shelf, of the DVD rack in the porn shop.
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
I would lick her .......
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
maybe he tongue punched her third world fartbox.
it had to be said
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
not really, but thank you for the mental image
In reply to maybe he tongue punched her… by stormsailor
maybe you can bring it back up when you get some "alone" time. lol
In reply to not really, but thank you… by yarpos
So let's see how can we mix the word shit hole into this thread about a pornstar...
Perhaps the pornstar story is true, so Trump dropped the shithole bomb in front of pajama boy Durbin to bury it.
That would be fucking brilliant and yet so easy.
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
...and the grudge fudge-packers will be sore on Tuesday morning.
win/win.
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by dirty dolphin
She looks old.
And plastic-y...
Nastiness.
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond
Oh Hell yeeeeah!
In reply to She looks old… by Lost in translation
So what if she's 'old'?
But yeah on the plasticy nasty..
In reply to She looks old… by Lost in translation
Those of us who do not prefer 12 year-olds find her attractive. I can see why those who prefer boys and little girls would be turned off by this woman. As a courtesan, I should imagine she would be rather pleasing. Having her would in my opinion would be considerably more high class than banging some 18 year old intern in the oval office or in the white house pool.
In reply to So what if she's 'old'?… by CatInTheHat
If your tastes run to whores then I can't disagree.
In reply to Those of us who do not… by Cloud9.5
Too pricey for me. Should I cheat on my wife, at the end of the divorce settlement, my son would leave me living in a tent at the edge of a junkyard. Eye candy none the less.
In reply to If your tastes run to whores… by Baron von Bud
I always thought you payed women like this $130,000 to keep their mouths OPEN, not closed. Fake news!
In reply to So let's see how can we mix… by SWRichmond